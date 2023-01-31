ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BlackRock Raises Stake In GameStop: Here's How Much Of The Retail Trader Favorite It Now Owns

Asset management company BlackRock Inc BLK is raising the stakes in video game retailer GameStop Corporation GME. Here’s the latest. What Happened: GameStop was the center of a stock market craze in 2021 that saw many stocks with high short interest that were popular with retail investors surge higher. The events prompted a David vs. Goliath battle of which Benzinga found itself at the center.
Jim Cramer Says Mistaken Selling Creates Opportunities To Buy Dips: Bears 'Still Don't Know What Hit Them'

Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer asked investors not to get swayed by market bears and use their missteps to boost their own portfolios. “Their mistaken selling creates opportunities for you to buy the dips. You need to have [the] conviction that the sellers are wrong and you’re right. You need to believe in your view, not the view the tape gives you — that the bears give you,” Cramer said.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.

