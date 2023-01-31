Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Toms River Home Where Horror Movie Was Filmed Sells For $1.46M
A famous mansion that appeared in the 1979 movie "Amityville Horror" was sold for $1.46 million last month. The purchase of the 3,866-square-foot waterfront property at 18 Brooks Road in Toms River was brokered by Brenda Connolly, owner of The Connolly Agency. "The outdoor setting is magnificent," Connolly told Daily...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket that hits $520K jackpot was sold at NJ Transit station
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket that hit the $520,687 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a shop at the Secaucus Junction New Jersey Transit train station. The winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift at the train station, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Wednesday’s...
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Is This All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in NJ The Best Bang For Your Buck?
I think I may have stumbled across the best bang for your buck in New Jersey on onlyinyourstate.com. I love all things Asian food and this restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ is for sure worth the trip if you’re bringing a big appetite and little cash. Of course, there...
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
N.J.’s best new burger, served by a fine-dining chef, is challenging local legends
Matt Borgerson thought COVID-19 had smashed his culinary dreams. Then he started smashing burgers. The Westwood native was already the executive chef at Caffe Anello, a popular Italian restaurant in his hometown, by the age of 24. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he thought (like much of the world) it would quickly pass and he would soon be back to serving up pasta.
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Monmouth County
MONMOUTH COUNTY – Five lucky tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those five tickets were sold in Monmouth County, at Welsh Farms located at 22 Wall Street in West Long Branch. The winning numbers for...
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
