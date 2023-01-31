Read full article on original website
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
Second suspect arrested in Bucks Platinum shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect was arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting at a Columbus night club which resulted in one death and four others injured. Jermaine Westbrook was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of felonious assault for his alleged involvement in an altercation that turned fatal […]
Ohio baby died in bathtub from drowning because mother left child unattended, corner says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from...
Columbus police say Gang Enforcement Team won't be 'rogue' unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department’s special Gang Enforcement Team has been in play since October, and ABC 6 is taking a close look at it now in light of the deadly officer incident involving Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nationally, and now locally, there’s concern about...
Commander Melissa McFadden's lawyer addresses lawsuit filed by Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding Commander Melissa McFadden. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant McFadden.
Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
Former Columbus police officer sentenced to nine years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a former Columbus police officer to nine years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and accepting bribes. Court documents show Marco R. Merino, 45, of Columbus, conspired with another Columbus police officer to traffic fentanyl. He sold the drug for $32,500 per kilogram. This happened between June and September 2021.
2 injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
Columbus mom pays for billboard in the Hilltop to find her son's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is going to new heights to find the gunman who shot and killed her son nearly two years ago in the Hilltop. "I am not giving up," Brenda Johnson said, "I won't ever give up." Since Oct. 20, 2020, Johnson and her...
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
Columbus man sentenced to over 5 years after crash in Great Smoky Mountains park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Columbus man to over five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a crash at a national park that killed one of his passengers. Bryce Allen Axline was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday for...
Man charged after cameras found in restrooms at Marion YMCA, OSU regional campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges after cameras were found in restrooms in Marion. The Marion Police Department said the cameras were placed in a restroom at the Marion YMCA and another restroom at the Marion campus of Ohio State University. At least three...
Landlord handed second jail sentence as three Columbus properties shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Municipal judge has ordered a Columbus landlord to serve time in jail and for three of his properties to be boarded up due to criminal activity and code violations. Judge Stephanie Mingo found Jose Villavicencio in contempt of court and sentenced him to 90 days in jail for […]
Woman shot by boyfriend in Scioto County, sheriff says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was arrested with drugs and a gun after being sought in connection with a shooting in Scioto County, the sheriff's office said. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Reggie Wilson, 52, was arrested and charged after a 34-year-old woman was shot on Jan. 27 in the 2000 block Riddlebarger Road. The victim's mother had called 911.
Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
Former Ohio guard member gets probation for threatening to fly plane into Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former member of the Ohio National Guard was sentenced to three years of probation after making online threats to fly a plane into the towers of the Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus. James Ricky Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill in Morgan County, pleaded guilty in...
Attorneys representing officers suing City of Columbus announce news conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Attorneys representing the 12 plaintiffs suing the City of Columbus have called a news conference for Monday, during which time they plan to "shine a light on" the actions they are alleging. Cincinnati-based Zach Gottesman and his legal team issued a statement Friday, their first...
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
Surveillance video shows robbery, assault at carryout in South Side; Police seek to ID 2 suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two men accused of robbing and viciously assaulting a man in Columbus' South Side neighborhood last month. According to police, on Jan. 22 a man was approached in the cooler bay of a...
