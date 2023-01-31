ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Second suspect arrested in Bucks Platinum shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect was arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting at a Columbus night club which resulted in one death and four others injured. Jermaine Westbrook was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of felonious assault for his alleged involvement in an altercation that turned fatal […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police say Gang Enforcement Team won't be 'rogue' unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department’s special Gang Enforcement Team has been in play since October, and ABC 6 is taking a close look at it now in light of the deadly officer incident involving Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nationally, and now locally, there’s concern about...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Commander Melissa McFadden's lawyer addresses lawsuit filed by Columbus police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding Commander Melissa McFadden. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant McFadden.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former Columbus police officer sentenced to nine years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a former Columbus police officer to nine years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and accepting bribes. Court documents show Marco R. Merino, 45, of Columbus, conspired with another Columbus police officer to traffic fentanyl. He sold the drug for $32,500 per kilogram. This happened between June and September 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman shot by boyfriend in Scioto County, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was arrested with drugs and a gun after being sought in connection with a shooting in Scioto County, the sheriff's office said. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Reggie Wilson, 52, was arrested and charged after a 34-year-old woman was shot on Jan. 27 in the 2000 block Riddlebarger Road. The victim's mother had called 911.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
LOGAN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy