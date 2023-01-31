Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Sip And Shop At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique Pop-UpVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro JunkieVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Related
tmpresale.com
Lane 8 in San Francisco, CA – pre-sale password
The most up-to-date Lane 8 presale passcode is now ready to use: While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Lane 8 before the general public. You won’t want to miss Lane 8’s show in San Francisco, CA do you? Tickets will sell...
riffmagazine.com
REVIEW: YG, OhGeesy and friends raise their ‘Red Cups’ at Oakland Arena
OAKLAND — The party arrived early at Oakland Arena on Wednesday for the Red Cup Tour with rapper YG. The Compton native’s first tour since 2019 is in support of his 2022 album, I GOT ISSUES, which he released in October. Though none of his famous collaborators on the album like J. Cole, Post Malone, Nas or Roddy Rich made an appearance, YG was joined by OhGeesy, Day Sulan, Kalan.frfr and D3szn, who like the headliner were born and raised in L.A., and most are on his label, 4HUNNID.
sfstandard.com
Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants
Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you’ve ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers’ markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he’ll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po’boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask
A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
KQED
'It's Bittersweet': The Story Behind RBL Posse’s ‘A Lesson to Be Learned’ Cover Photo
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. RBL Posse’s debut album A Lesson to Be Learned is a Bay Area classic that sold over 220,000 copies and put Hunters Point on the map. Here, RBL Posse’s Black C, a.k.a. Christian Mathews, recalls the neighborhood circumstances surrounding the album’s iconic cover photo.
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
tourcounsel.com
Bay Street Emeryville | Shopping mall in California
Bay Street Emeryville is a large mixed-use development in Emeryville, California which currently has 65 stores, ten restaurants, a sixteen-screen movie theater, 230 room hotel, and 400 residential units with 1,000 residents. It is near several hotels, an IKEA store, Pixar, and three other shopping centers: East Bay Bridge Shopping...
oaklandside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
KQED
The Bay Area Was Hip-Hop Before There Was Hip-Hop
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. “People in the house, this is just for you/ A little rap to make you boogaloo”. —The Sugarhill Gang, 1979. Grandmaster Caz,...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
Rent prices decreasing in Bay Area cities
(KRON) — San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are seeing apartment rent prices fall once again. This comes as some major tech companies are laying off thousands of workers. According to a Zillow senior economist, Orphe Divounguy, rent prices are decreasing because the demand for houses have also decreased. Divounguy said it is too […]
crimevoice.com
Woman and a Girl Accused of Stealing $2,000 Worth of Cosmetics
BERKELEY— A shopping trip went awry last month for a young woman and a 14-year-old girl. They were arrested for allegedly stealing approximately $2,000 worth of perfumes and cosmetics. Jomya M. Futch, 18, of Richmond, drove to the Oceanview shopping district in Berkeley. She and the unidentified juvenile went...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves ransack West Oakland convenience store 4 times in 3 months
OAKLAND, Calif. - A West Oakland convenience store owner is fed up after his shop was ransacked early Thursday for the fourth time in just three months. Ahmed Abdullah told KTVU the problem has become so bad he wants to close shop, and he’s already lost one insurance carrier over the costs of the break-ins.
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
oaklandside.org
Their East Oakland homes flooded a month ago. They still can’t return
One month after a flood displaced hundreds of residents from their East Oakland homes, they still have no idea when they’ll be able to return. Storms deluged the parking garage at the Coliseum Connections property on 71st Avenue with several feet of water, submerging cars and forcing residents to evacuate on New Year’s Day. Most residents were relocated to a nearby hotel.
sfstandard.com
Hundreds of Teenagers Outnumber SF Cops in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Keg Party
It’s not just car break-ins and a drug crisis spreading San Francisco police officers thin. On Saturday night officers found themselves outnumbered by hundreds of teenagers throwing a raging “Wolf of Wall Street keg party” in a city park. The rowdy party was said to be Wolf...
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
Comments / 0