OAKLAND — The party arrived early at Oakland Arena on Wednesday for the Red Cup Tour with rapper YG. The Compton native’s first tour since 2019 is in support of his 2022 album, I GOT ISSUES, which he released in October. Though none of his famous collaborators on the album like J. Cole, Post Malone, Nas or Roddy Rich made an appearance, YG was joined by OhGeesy, Day Sulan, Kalan.frfr and D3szn, who like the headliner were born and raised in L.A., and most are on his label, 4HUNNID.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO