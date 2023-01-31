ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamela Anderson Stuns In ‘Baywatch’ Red Dress For Netflix Doc Premiere With Her 2 Sons

Pamela Anderson always makes a statement in her outfits no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the LA premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, on Jan. 30. The 55-year-old looked fabulous in a skintight, sleeveless red gown that was covered in sequins and beading and had a plunging scoop neckline.

Pamela’s fitted Naeem Khan dress showed off her gorgeous figure and had a plunging slit in the back of the skirt that revealed her long, toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy red satin heels, long dangling diamond earrings, and gorgeous glam. Her blonde hair was thrown up into a messy bun with side bangs framing both sides of her face while a dark black smokey eye and glossy bronze lip tied her look together.

Not only did Pamela look stunning, but she was joined by her two sons – Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger – who she shares with her ex, Tommy Lee. Brandon looked dapper in a fitted navy blue suit with a crisp white button-down shirt and matching blue satin tie while Dylan wore a sequin black suit with a white button-down shirt, a black leather belt, and sunglasses.

Pamela has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this Baywatch-inspired dress, she recently attended the Jacquemus fashion show in Paris when she rocked a white halterneck dress with a feathered skirt and a matching oversized feather hat.

Pamela’s huge straw hat was completely covered in white fringe and feathers, while her sleeveless, halterneck choker dress featured a tight bodice and a cinched-in waist. Around Pam’s waist were more feathers while the rest of the skirt wrapped around the waist and was slit on the side revealing her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of white slip-on leather heels and one single elbow-length glove with feather trim.

