ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Big Freedia to Open New Orleans-Based Hotel and Nightclub

As if Big Freedia could get any bigger, the star has announced plans to open a hotel and nightclub in her home of New Orleans, Louisiana. “This dream of mine has been in the works for a long time, I’ll be one of the first black hotel owners in New Orleans,” the hip-hop icon shared on social media. “Will keep y’all posted on the official opening date, can’t wait to see y’all at Hotel Freedia.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
papermag.com

Big Freedia Is Opening a Hotel

Big Freedia was already a good enough reason to pay New Orleans a visit — but you'll soon have a place to stay there as well. The Queen of Bounce recently unveiled plans to open a new hybrid music venue, restaurant and micro boutique hotel near the heart of historic downtown New Orleans. Tentatively called Hotel Freedia (although not naming it The Bounce House feels like a huge missed opportunity), the artist has announced they are moving forward with plans to open the new venue near Decatur and Frenchmen streets just in time for Mardi Gras next year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Beyonce ‘Renaissance’ world tour to make stop in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of pop music’s most highly anticipated world tours will make its finale in New Orleans on Sept. 27. Singer and recording artist Beyonce will start the tour this summer on July 12 in Philadelphia and continue to stop in major cities like Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Big Easy Cruise to Celebrate All Things NOLA

Experience the Best of the Crescent City While at Sea. A brand-new cruise named Big Easy Cruise will celebrate New Orleans by bringing together the music, food, and spirit of the city on a luxury ship in late 2023. Launched by StarVista LIVE, the seven-day long cruise will allow guests...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jeezy and Gucci Mane, RAM, Death Cab, Instigation Fest and more New Orleans events going on Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The Legendz of the Streetz is bringing together some of most recognizable names in hip-hop for a tour across the U.S. The tour’s second stop will be in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Smoothie King Center and will feature rappers Jeezy, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Jadakiss and Cam’ron along with tour stop guests Juvenile and Jucee Froot. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $90 via smoothiekingcenter.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
GRAND ISLE, LA
myneworleans.com

Men and Women of Fashion: Prix d’Elegance

“The arts provide us with not only beauty and appreciation of talent but also limitless boundaries to transcend established goals of giving more than we receive with our philanthropic endeavors.”. This spring the style-savvy Men and Women of Fashion members again take their choice cause to the catwalk for a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Goodwill store opens on the Westbank

NEW ORLEANS — A new Goodwill store has opened on the Westbank on Thursday. The store will use its proceeds to help people with disabilities, and those who were recently released from prison find jobs. WDSU Reporter Eli Brand reports from the grand opening.
WWL-AMFM

ATM thieves smash Uptown business

Thieves smashed a vehicle into the wall of an Uptown store to gain entry and steal an ATM machine from its premises. The smash-and-grab happened at the Tchoup Stop convenience store near Tchoupitoulas St. and Jefferson Ave. around 4 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
MARRERO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy