Michael Franti & Spearhead at Civic Theatre in New Orleans Jul 25th, 2023 – presale code
WiseGuys has the most up to date Michael Franti & Spearhead presale code!! For a limited time you can acquire your show tickets ahead of anyone else. Right now is a great time to buy passes – before they go on sale and |maybe sell out. Buy your tickets early to see Michael Franti & Spearhead in New Orleans, LA 🙂
Big Freedia to Open New Orleans-Based Hotel and Nightclub
As if Big Freedia could get any bigger, the star has announced plans to open a hotel and nightclub in her home of New Orleans, Louisiana. “This dream of mine has been in the works for a long time, I’ll be one of the first black hotel owners in New Orleans,” the hip-hop icon shared on social media. “Will keep y’all posted on the official opening date, can’t wait to see y’all at Hotel Freedia.”
papermag.com
Big Freedia Is Opening a Hotel
Big Freedia was already a good enough reason to pay New Orleans a visit — but you'll soon have a place to stay there as well. The Queen of Bounce recently unveiled plans to open a new hybrid music venue, restaurant and micro boutique hotel near the heart of historic downtown New Orleans. Tentatively called Hotel Freedia (although not naming it The Bounce House feels like a huge missed opportunity), the artist has announced they are moving forward with plans to open the new venue near Decatur and Frenchmen streets just in time for Mardi Gras next year.
WLOX
Beyonce ‘Renaissance’ world tour to make stop in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of pop music’s most highly anticipated world tours will make its finale in New Orleans on Sept. 27. Singer and recording artist Beyonce will start the tour this summer on July 12 in Philadelphia and continue to stop in major cities like Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and more.
whereyat.com
New Big Easy Cruise to Celebrate All Things NOLA
Experience the Best of the Crescent City While at Sea. A brand-new cruise named Big Easy Cruise will celebrate New Orleans by bringing together the music, food, and spirit of the city on a luxury ship in late 2023. Launched by StarVista LIVE, the seven-day long cruise will allow guests...
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state.
NOLA.com
Jeezy and Gucci Mane, RAM, Death Cab, Instigation Fest and more New Orleans events going on Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The Legendz of the Streetz is bringing together some of most recognizable names in hip-hop for a tour across the U.S. The tour’s second stop will be in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Smoothie King Center and will feature rappers Jeezy, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Jadakiss and Cam’ron along with tour stop guests Juvenile and Jucee Froot. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $90 via smoothiekingcenter.com.
Mardi Gras Miracle: King cake ice cream saves New Orleans man’s life
This former heroin addict has a lot to celebrate this Carnival Season, and what better way than with king cake ice cream?
lafourchegazette.com
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
bigeasymagazine.com
Beloved Hangout, Neutral Ground Coffeehouse, Needs Help Relocating Due to Building Sale
The eclectic space has been an Uptown fixture where musicians can work out their latest tunes and play classics for people of all ages. It’s been a community clubhouse where neighbors can gather for intelligent discussions about the latest happenings in the news. Some customers here have been visiting Neutral Ground since it opened its doors in 1977.
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
myneworleans.com
Men and Women of Fashion: Prix d’Elegance
“The arts provide us with not only beauty and appreciation of talent but also limitless boundaries to transcend established goals of giving more than we receive with our philanthropic endeavors.”. This spring the style-savvy Men and Women of Fashion members again take their choice cause to the catwalk for a...
WDSU
Goodwill store opens on the Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — A new Goodwill store has opened on the Westbank on Thursday. The store will use its proceeds to help people with disabilities, and those who were recently released from prison find jobs. WDSU Reporter Eli Brand reports from the grand opening.
NOLA.com
$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Metairie: See where, winning numbers
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Metairie is worth $40,000, Louisiana Lottery officials said Thursday. The ticket was sold at West Metairie Shell, 5900 West Metairie, and was a winner in Tuesday's drawing. It matched the four white balls, the Mega Ball and the Megaplier. The winning numbers in...
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
ATM thieves smash Uptown business
Thieves smashed a vehicle into the wall of an Uptown store to gain entry and steal an ATM machine from its premises. The smash-and-grab happened at the Tchoup Stop convenience store near Tchoupitoulas St. and Jefferson Ave. around 4 a.m.
NOLA.com
Metairie strip mall to become ‘luxury’ steakhouse with bourbon club, sushi, hibachi tables
Real estate developer Anthony “A.P.” Marullo III has one ambitious project underway, transforming the former Andrea’s in Metairie into what will be his own new Italian restaurant. Just a few blocks away, however, he also has a second major restaurant project in the works, one that’s out...
NOLA.com
Shar Pei puppy named Toby dognapped from Lakeview home during burglary; $1,300 reward offered
A 3-month-old Shar Pei puppy named "Toby" was stolen from a Lakeview home during a burglary on Monday. Toby's worried owner, Scott Elston, The Humane Society of Louisiana and an anonymous donor are offering a $1,300 reward for Toby's safe return. "I'm really devastated," Elston said Thursday. "That was my...
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
‘See transformation take place’, New location coming for Baptist Community Ministries organization
New Orleans city leaders broke ground at the location of a 12,00 square foot, two-story building
