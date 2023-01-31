Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kcrw.com
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
pasadenanow.com
City to Host Community Compost Hub Training
The City of Pasadena is hosting its first Community Compost Hub training from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at McDonald Park. “This is the first City community composting facility and it’s in District 2,” said Councilmember Felicia Williams. “This is a great alternative to placing your organic waste in the yard waste bin because the waste does not have to travel all over Southern California. It stays right here to be reincarnated as compost in our gardens. I am so proud of Public Works and the MASH team for building this facility and hope to see everyone there on Saturday to sign up and use it.”
pasadenanow.com
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monthly Food Distribution Program click for more information ». ?Low-income adults 60 and older receive one free box of food and couples receive two. Each box includes foods that meet?specific nutritional needs, such as cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, dry milk and related dairy products, cereals and other grain products, and more. Proof of income and C…
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
pasadenanow.com
Local Experts Speak About State of Businesses in Pasadena, Inflation and Recession Threats
Many businesses in Pasadena, especially locally owned businesses, are still recovering from the impact of COVID pandemic. On this road to recovery, local businesses have had to face a roadblock; inflation rates over six percent in 2022. Inflation eased to 6.5%, down in December 2022 from 7.1% recorded a month...
pasadenanow.com
Blair Annual Fund Presents its First Spring Jubilee
You are cordially invited to Blair’s First ever Spring Jubilee on Saturday March 11, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center. This delightful event will include dinner, cocktails, live music, and a silent and live auction, all to help raise much needed funds for its amazing school. If you can’t make it (or even if you can), consider sponsoring a teacher’s ticket so they can take part in the festivities.
pasadenanow.com
Preserving History: Two Adaptive Reuse Projects Underway in Pasadena
Two small-scale projects aimed at preserving historic resources in Pasadena are underway. The projects are aimed at adapting the buildings to modern times, showcasing that historic resources can be updated while maintaining their cultural significance. At 731 E. Washington Ave., a one-story L-shaped building originally built as a drive-in market...
Bass' encampment initiative launches in South L.A., second Westside site
A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced.
2urbangirls.com
Councilman announces fence around local park will be removed
LOS ANGELES – A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto- Martinez announced Thursday. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
pasadenanow.com
Beautifully Updated Arroyo Creek Complex Townhome on Seco Street, Pasadena
This Townhome has been beautifully updated and is located in the serene and tranquil gated community of Arroyo Creek Complex has been updated with newer flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan to the living room, dining room and balcony...
Love for Monterey Park Burns Bright After Shooting Tragedy
The city holds a special place in the hearts of the Asian diaspora.
Eater
An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley
Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Transit, LA Metro, Other SoCal Transit Agencies to Provide Free Rides Saturday
Pasadena Transit and Dial-A-Ride will join LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced this week. Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares. The agencies will celebrate the sixth...
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
pasadenanow.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Dozens More Stores, Including Pasadena Location of Harmon, Its Beauty Store Brand
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close the Pasadena location of its beauty store brand, Harmon, at 3609 E. Foothill Blvd. in Hastings Ranch. The closure is part of a plan to close an additional 87 Harmon and Bed Bath & Beyond stores across the United States — including several in Southern California — as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings.
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
macaronikid.com
5 Reasons We Love February in Torrance
Happy February in Torrance! It's a month of celebrating the love of your life ... whether that be a partner, a child, or ... pizza. Read on for five ways we're having fun this month in Torrance. 1. Go crazy for the groundhog. Will he or won't he? Today is...
