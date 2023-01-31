Future And Friends – One Big Party Tour at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville Mar 19th, 2023 – presale password

Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for 'vermin activity'
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple stores
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
Clay County to host April Spikeball Tournament
Waffle House to Open Corporate-Owned North Jacksonville Location
The new location of Waffle House will sit on undeveloped land behind Circle K and next to Popeye's on North Main Street in Jacksonville.
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023
Orange Park Mall is opening six new stores in early spring, bringing the 950,000-square-foot shopping center to nearly 100 percent occupied. Each shop is expected to open by the end of March.
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway
With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop to Open Two More Jacksonville Locations
The sandwich chain will be bringing more of its fan-favorite subs to the Jacksonville area with at least two more locations over the next few years.
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville woman pleads for help to get her cat down from 50-foot tree; cat comes down on its own
A man named Jacob said he was going to help Marra’s cat down from the tree, but he tells Action News Jax the cat came down on its own.
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville's four surviving Green Book sites
Duke Ellington playing a game of in LaVilla while on tour in 1955. (Library of Congress) “There will be a day sometime in the near future when this guide will not have to be published. That is when we as a race will have equal rights and privileges in the United States.” - Victor Green.
Action News Jax
Flying Fish Taphouse looking to fill 30 jobs, opening in North Jacksonville at the end of the month
A new restaurant and microbrewery is opening just down the street from the Jacksonville International Airport.
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartments
The Green Cove Springs City Council has unanimously approved a site plan and developer’s agreement for a new mixed-use development. The 1.2-acre property is located at 310 S. Orange Avenue. The developer is proposing a retail, restaurant, and residential building.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
Wienermobile to stop in Jacksonville
The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Jacksonville this weekend.
Sample food from more than 20 countries at World of Nations festival in Jacksonville in February
If you want to taste various foods from nations all around the world, here’s your chance.
Nazi group throws antisemitic flyers on Jacksonville and Orange Park lawns
Many residents in the Mandarin and East Arlington areas are waking up to antisemitic literature in their front yards.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville Housing Authority OKs $44.5 million plan for two home developments
The Jacksonville Housing Authority board approved a $44.5 million plan to finance and work with two for-profit development firms to build 152 single-family homes in Duval County. The board approved the deals at its Jan. 30 meeting. In the first, JHA will contract with Jacksonville-based Chase Properties Inc. to build...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville in top 10 on list of Florida’s most overvalued housing markets
A new report ranks Jacksonville as one of the top 10 cities in Florida with the most overpriced homes.
Yahoo Sports
In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being told
Just after 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1971, the ground trembled in the small city of Woodbine, Georgia. As far away as Jacksonville, residents felt the ground sway beneath them. In Brunswick, just 15 miles to the east, books toppled from shelves and windows cracked. Folks didn't know in that moment that a fiery explosion had engulfed a building at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation.
News4Jax.com
Gas line break fuels traffic jam on Atlantic Boulevard at St. Johns Bluff Road
Crews were working to fix a gas line break Wednesday afternoon that caused a large traffic backup on Atlantic Boulevard eastbound. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was at the scene, detouring drivers at St. Johns Bluff Road. Crews from TECO Gas were also on scene. Shortly before 4 p.m., the...
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. STORY: Exclusive: Family identifies victim of fatal attack at Jacksonville...
'Sidewalks to nowhere' spark lawsuit in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalks to nowhere have become a growing trend around Jacksonville, and one builder wants to see it put to an end. Jacksonville has a long history of pedestrian safety concerns - just last year, it ranked the 6th highest for pedestrian fatalities. That's prompted a more...
