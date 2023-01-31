Vroman’s Special Storytime featuring Bunny Russell presenting ‘I Love You: A Tale of Comfort Now & After the Loss of a Pet’

Read full article on original website
Black History Month in Pasadena Kicks Off with the Black History Breakfast
If every great day starts with good breakfast, then so should a great month!. Black History Month in Pasadena is starting off Thursday with the. The Black History Breakfast. Organized by the San Gabriel Valley Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Phoenix Society of Pasadena Black Professional Firefighters, and Pasadena Black Municipal Employees Association (PBMEA), the event, which will be held at the Pasadena Senior Center at 85 E. Holly St., aims to recognize the accomplishments of African-Americans who shape society.
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
Pasadena Now Publishes ‘Pasadena Black History Month Magazine’ Filled With Original Content, Listings of Dozens of Events
Pasadena Now has published a free online web magazine about Black History Month in Pasadena which features articles, opinions, and detailed events listings. The 69-page inaugural issue is online here: www.pasadenablackhistorymonthmagazine. The magazine content creation was overseen by Pasadena Now Managing Editor André Coleman. Unlike printed magazines, web magazines...
Pasadena’s Black History Parade Back After Two-Year Absence; Sportscaster Jim Hill is Celebrity Grand Marshal
Pasadena’s Black History Parade, one of Southern California’s largest and longest-running Black history parades, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Fair Oaks Ave. and Figueroa Drive, and ending at Robinson Park, at 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. This is the first time...
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monthly Food Distribution Program click for more information ». ?Low-income adults 60 and older receive one free box of food and couples receive two. Each box includes foods that meet?specific nutritional needs, such as cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, dry milk and related dairy products, cereals and other grain products, and more. Proof of income and C…
The Roadhouse Series Presents: A Tribute to Buddy Holly
The Roadhouse Series at the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena presents “A Tribute to Buddy Holly,” a Musical Exploration by J.P. McDermott featuring Buddy Holly’s apartment tapes and his last tour, on Thursday, Feb. 2, starting at 8 p.m. This show will take place on the 64th...
HOME OF THE WEEK: Contemporary Style Home Located on Encino Drive in Pasadena
Architect John L. Pugsley created this wonderful contemporary style home in his Modernistic Style of architecture, that features the primary living area on the second level of the home, which allows for wonderful light filled rooms and striking vistas. Pugsley, who had worked with John Galbreth, Breo Freeman and Bennett and Bennett, designed several homes in the area. Every room in the house has been restored, with new custom surfaces and lighting fixtures.
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Dozens More Stores, Including Pasadena Location of Harmon, Its Beauty Store Brand
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close the Pasadena location of its beauty store brand, Harmon, at 3609 E. Foothill Blvd. in Hastings Ranch. The closure is part of a plan to close an additional 87 Harmon and Bed Bath & Beyond stores across the United States — including several in Southern California — as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings.
Meeting Wednesday Features Discussion About Generational Black Pioneer Biddy Mason
Bridget Biddy Mason, a trailblazer of her time, was born enslaved but went on to become “one of the first prominent citizens and landowners in Los Angeles in the 1850s and 1860s.”. Mason secured her freedom in 1856 through a suit brought against the man who held her and...
Cultural Thursday – Lunar New Year Celebration
The Year of the Rabbit takes centerstage on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Pasadena Senior Center’s Cultural Thursday – Lunar New Year Celebration, starting at 2 p.m. The Rabbit is the luckiest animal of the Chinese zodiac, and a symbol of hope, peace, and longevity. Pasadena Senior Center...
Beautifully Updated Arroyo Creek Complex Townhome on Seco Street, Pasadena
This Townhome has been beautifully updated and is located in the serene and tranquil gated community of Arroyo Creek Complex has been updated with newer flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan to the living room, dining room and balcony...
Pasadena Planetary Society: Dramatic, One-In-A-Lifetime ‘Green Comet’ Flyby This Month
The recently discovered “Green Comet” will fly by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. The Green Comet was last visible in the night sky during the Stone Age, according to astronomers. According to the Planetary Society in Pasadena, “the comet will continue to be visible in...
February is Black History Month in Pasadena
The City of Pasadena is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing the achievements and contributions of Black Americans and their central role in our nation’s history with virtual programs, events, and activities for all ages. The national celebration goes back to 1926, when Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson, a distinguished...
Local Radio Station KPCC Rebranded as LAist 89.3
Pasadena-headquartered Southern California Public Radio today announced that it will align all of the organization’s award-winning local news and information resources under a unified brand: LAist. As part of this change, radio station KPCC will now be branded LAist 89.3. Coordinating all efforts under one LAist brand — including...
March Calling For Justice for Pasadena resident Charles Towns, Tyre Nicols, and Keenan Anderson Set For Sunday
A local organization called My Tribe Rise is planning to lead a march in Altadena on Sunday, Feb. 5, to call for justice for Charles Towns, Tyre Nichols, and Keenan Anderson, each of whom was killed in separate incidents involving law enforcement officers. 47-year old Charles Towns of Pasadena was...
Nominations Open for 2023 Historic Preservation Awards in Pasadena
The City of Pasadena will revive its annual historic preservation awards program in 2023 after a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards ceremony will take place during the national celebration of Preservation Month in May, which began in 1971 as Preservation Week and expanded to a month-long event in 2005.
Local Experts Speak About State of Businesses in Pasadena, Inflation and Recession Threats
Many businesses in Pasadena, especially locally owned businesses, are still recovering from the impact of COVID pandemic. On this road to recovery, local businesses have had to face a roadblock; inflation rates over six percent in 2022. Inflation eased to 6.5%, down in December 2022 from 7.1% recorded a month...
Preserving History: Two Adaptive Reuse Projects Underway in Pasadena
Two small-scale projects aimed at preserving historic resources in Pasadena are underway. The projects are aimed at adapting the buildings to modern times, showcasing that historic resources can be updated while maintaining their cultural significance. At 731 E. Washington Ave., a one-story L-shaped building originally built as a drive-in market...
City to Host Community Compost Hub Training
The City of Pasadena is hosting its first Community Compost Hub training from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at McDonald Park. “This is the first City community composting facility and it’s in District 2,” said Councilmember Felicia Williams. “This is a great alternative to placing your organic waste in the yard waste bin because the waste does not have to travel all over Southern California. It stays right here to be reincarnated as compost in our gardens. I am so proud of Public Works and the MASH team for building this facility and hope to see everyone there on Saturday to sign up and use it.”
Aveson Global Leadership Academy’s Cultural and Diversity Celebration
What an amazing Cultural Celebration Aveson Global Leadership Academy recently. Aveson community shared a sampling of cultural food and traditions and were treated with student and staff poetry and music presentations that expressed the stories of immigrants and people of color. Schools that engage in culturally responsive practices create an environment that acknowledges and embraces students’ cultural referents and funds of knowledge, hold high expectations for all students and use an asset-based mindset when engaging with students. This environment also gives students agency and voice as well as fosters critical thinking and self-reflection.
