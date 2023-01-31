Read full article on original website
Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos
The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
Celebrities who died in 2023
Here are the stars who we said goodbye to so far this year, including Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, Cindy Williams, and Jeff Beck.
‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough and Melissa Sue Anderson of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Once Bonded Over Being Young Actors
Mary McDonough of 'The Waltons' and Melissa Sue Anderson of 'Little House on the Prairie' bonded when they co-starred as rival witches in the 1981 TV movie 'Midnight Offerings.'
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)
Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
'NCIS' Star Daniela Ruah Mourns Heartbreaking Loss With Montage Video
'...All he wanted was to be next to us.'
Remembering the Stars and Legends We've Lost In 2023
We're remembering the big screen stars, music legends, cultural pioneers and those who left indelible memories on the public consciousness.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
‘I Love Lucy’s Little Ricky Is the Last Living Cast Member: See Pics of Him Now
More than six decades after the famed classic TV show I Love Lucy came to an end, Keith Thibodeaux, the former child actor who played Little Ricky, is considered the last living castmate of the show. According to Do You Remember, the I Love Lucy character was played by six...
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Is Bob Barker still alive?
Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
