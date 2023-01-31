ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ETOnline.com

Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos

The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
Insider

Celebrities who died in 2023

Here are the stars who we said goodbye to so far this year, including Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, Cindy Williams, and Jeff Beck.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
ETOnline.com

Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)

Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
WTRF- 7News

Is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.

