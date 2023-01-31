Read full article on original website
Why the mpox outbreak only lasted 6 months: 3 notes for future infection crises
The highly infectious mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox, was declared a public health emergency in August and ended Jan. 31 thanks to an aggressive, highly coordinated public response, ABC News reported Feb. 2. In August, more than 450 people tested positive every day, with more than 30,000 cases and 28...
Flu positivity falls to 2%: 6 notes
Just 2 percent of more than 69,000 specimens tested for influenza at clinical laboratories in the U.S. were positive for the week ending Jan. 28, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. During the height of the flu outbreak in early December, the positivity rate surpassed 25 percent. For weeks,...
Researchers zero in on 7 long COVID symptoms
Long COVID-19's myriad risk factors and symptoms have been a key focus for study as experts aim to learn more about the effects and duration in humans. Now, emerging research may have narrowed the swath of symptoms to seven prominent conditions. "We identify that some diagnoses commonly described as 'long...
Flu vaccine shrunk hospital visits by half: study
The flu vaccine engineered for 2022-'23's atypical early season reduced the risk of "medically attended influenza A(H3N2) illness" by half, according to a study published Feb. 2 in Eurosurveillance. In a Canadian study evaluating the influenza vaccine's effectiveness, researchers said this efficacy estimate is higher than what's normally reported. To...
'Very concerning,' says AMA leader on pharmacists expanding their scope
The American Medical Association is tracking about 60 bills that seek to broaden pharmacists' scope of practice, and its senior attorney said the legislation is "very concerning for us." "Pharmacists play an important role as medication experts on the healthcare team, but they're not trained like a physician," Kimberly Horvath,...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health System, based in San Antonio, seeks...
Up to 56% of adults have received inappropriate antibiotics for bacterial infections: study
Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers used a commercial database to analyze claims data for adults aged 18 to 64 who had an outpatient diagnosis...
Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says
Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
How social media can be a friend, not foe, to hospitals
Social media can be a valuable tool for promoting hospitals and health systems but can harm their reputations in a matter of "seconds" if used in the wrong way, human resources and marketing chiefs told Becker's. A few recent examples show the downsides. Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, part...
6 health systems shuffling leadership, operations
Ongoing financial challenges, increased efficiency at the executive level and the need to move more quickly with strategic decisions are some of the key reasons health systems across the country are restructuring operations and leadership teams. Here are six systems shuffling executive leaders or restructuring operations that Becker's Hospital Review...
The unique challenges of cybersecurity at a children's hospital: Q&A with CISO Stoddard Manikin
A strong cybersecurity posture has become a top concern for healthcare executives in recent years, as massive systems suffer data breaches and cybercriminal organizations target healthcare organizations hoping for financial payout or to damage a geopolitical rival. To learn more about the complicated world of healthcare cybersecurity, Becker's interviewed Stoddard...
Pharmacy tech roles hardest to fill at 80% of pharmacies: report
At 80 percent of local pharmacies, pharmacy technicians are the most difficult position to fill, according to a January poll conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association. Struggles to hire these technicians surpass similar issues to hiring pharmacists, front end staff and delivery drivers combined. Two-thirds of the 332 pharmacy...
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 20:. Melissa Wood, DNP, began her role as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center on Jan. 30. Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., has appointed Vasantha Kondamudi, MD, as chief...
A new tool to reduce COVID-19 vaccine 'deserts'
Research released Feb. 2 and led by experts from Boston Children's Hospital examined the widespread barrier of vaccine deserts, defined as geographic areas that are "more than a 15-minute drive to the closest active COVID-19 vaccination site." From that research, Boston Children's Hospital, in partnership with Ariadne Labs, developed an...
Eye drops linked to bacterial infections recalled: 6 things to know
The manufacturer of EzriCare Artificial Tears, which has been linked to a drug-resistant bacteria outbreak, is recalling the over-the-counter eye drops, The New York Times reported Feb. 2. The CDC advised people to stop using the eye drops after it infected 55 people in 12 states. One person has died...
Steward names hospital president, 1st healthcare equity and DEI leader
Marisela Marrero, MD, was named senior vice president for healthcare equity and diversity, equity, and inclusion for Dallas-based Steward Health Care's national system. Dr. Marrero takes on her new role after serving as interim president of Steward's flagship hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Paul Smith was selected as the new president of St. Elizabeth's.
What to start doing in 2023: 4 CNOs weigh in
With a new year comes new goals, resolutions and aspirations for leaders across the nation. Chief nursing officers are facing many crises and priorities in the new year, from staff shortages to burnouts to a fake nursing degree scheme. With so many obstacles to face, many chief nursing officers are...
Yale AI predicted physician turnover with 97% accuracy: study
Yale researchers found a machine-learning program could predict which physicians would leave the job and identified four variables that lead to high departure risk. The study, published Feb. 1 in the journal PLOS One, analyzed electronic health records for 319 physicians representing 26 medical specialities over a 34-month period. Data included time physicians spent using EHRs, clinical productivity measures such as patient volume, and physician demographics, including age and length of employment. During the analysis period, 13.8 percent of physicians departed.
Nurses at Northwell hospital authorize strike
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have voted to authorize a strike at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. The vote — which began Jan. 29 and concluded Feb. 3 — does not mean a strike will occur....
Innovative champion and cardiologist Dr. Kenneth Johnson dies at 97
Kenneth Johnson, MD, a cardiologist, U.S. Navy veteran and innovative champion of bringing modern medicine to underserved areas, died Jan. 28 at 97, the Legacy reported. Dr. Johnson bridged the worlds of academic medicine and public health, according to his obituary. He served as a clinical professor of cardiology at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University; director of medicine and epidemiology at the Atomic Bomb Casualty Commission in Japan, a U.S. government-funded agency overseeing the medical needs of survivors of the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki; associate professor of medicine and director of epidemiological research at New York City-based Weill Medical College; and a full professor of medicine at Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth Medical School, where he established the Department of Community Medicine.
