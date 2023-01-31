Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after shooting following robbery in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County arrested a man after a robbery led to a shooting. Around 11:15 Thursday night, Plains Township Police responded to North Main Street for a crash and a gunshot. They later learned the shooter planned to rob the victim. When the victim...
Man shot during used cellphone sale in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot at another man during a sale of a used cellphone in Luzerne County. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Thursday around 11:12 p.m., officers were called to North Main and Farrel Street in Plains for […]
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall woman charged with welfare fraud
LOCK HAVEN,PA – Tasha M. Stephens, 32, of Mill Hall was recently charged by the Office of The State Inspector General, with false statements, a third degree felony. The charge was a result of an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General concerning the allegation that Stephens obtained employment and failed to report her employment and her income to the Clinton County Assistance Office. Authorities said this caused an overpayment in benefits to her in the amount of $2,205.20.
Police: Two ounces of cocaine, stolen firearm located inside Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — Police discovered more than 60 grams of cocaine and a stolen firearm during a raid on a suspected drug house in the city. A baggy with nearly 46 grams of cocaine was located inside a shoe as police searched the home near the 600 block of First Avenue on Jan. 19. A stolen firearm and two more baggies that contained more than 16 grams of the substance were also found, detectives said. ...
Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street […]
Man allegedly brandishes knife during bar fight
Turbotville, Pa. — A man allegedly pulled a knife on another man in a bar fight last weekend in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say Joseph Bryer, 30, of Turbotville, and Cory Crabb, 36, of Northumberland, got into a fight shortly after 10 p.m. at "The Roost" bar at 5965 Susquehanna Trail. Crabb struck Bryer in the face multiple times during an argument, according to witness accounts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in 3-car crash at Reading intersection
READING, Pa. – A two block, low speed police pursuit in downtown Reading ended with a crash. A woman and a young child were in the hospital Thursday night, and a man was in custody. Reading Police say they were after a car that was reported stolen out of...
Police: Man shoots cellular phone buyer in planned robbery
PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged shot another man in the chest during a sale of a used cellular phone Thursday night. Idris Ibn Sharee Hollis, 23, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, set up a meeting on a social media marketplace to sell a used cellular phone intending to rob the buyer, according to the criminal complaint.
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
Hazleton car crash leaves one trapped, one injured
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-car crash in Hazleton injured one and trapped another. On Friday around 4:22 p.m., the Hazleton Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Polar Street and Arthur Gardner Parkway for a two-car crash. According to Hazleton Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Jones, crews arrived on the scene and […]
Man thrown off vehicle hood during road rage incident
Williamsport, Pa. — Responding to a man's distress call over being followed, Williamsport Police Officers quickly learned the caller himself was the man responsible for the most serious offense, according to witnesses. Reports of a road rage incident at the Sheetz on Maynard Street reached police on Jan. 25 just after 9 a.m. According to witnesses, the victim of an alleged assault followed Christian Michael Mundell, 47, of Williamsport into...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner: Berks woman, wounded in 1998 shooting, has died as a result of injuries
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, shot by her brother in 1998, has died from her injuries. 45-year-old Tina Hertzog of Mertztown died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Wednesday. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as complications from paraplegia and the manner of death homicide.
Assisted living facility catches fire in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An assisted living facility caught fire Friday afternoon in Northumberland County. Officials say the fire started in the basement of Milton Developmental Services. Around 30 people live in the facility and more than a dozen were displaced temporarily and brought to a church next door.
Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
WOLF
Police investigate incident between juvenile and security guard at Jersey Shore HS
JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — The Lycoming Regional Police Department is investigating an alleged assault of a juvenile following a basketball game at Jersey Shore High School on Tuesday evening, January 31st. Police arrived at the high school just before 9 PM to find a school security guard...
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
Comments / 0