Charles “Mike” McDonald
Charles “Mike” McDonald, 81 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on February 2, 2023, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born on December 15, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Russell Krouskoupf and Helen Virginia (Calendine) Krouskoupf. He was a truck driver for many years. In his spare time, Mike liked tinkering in the garage and sitting on his daughter and son-in-law’s porch watching the wildlife and drinking sweet tea.
Mark D. Baldy
Mark D. Baldy, 63, of Roseville, died at 12:20 P.M. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Licking Memorial Hospital, Selma Markowitz Hospice, and Newark. He was born October 15, 1959, in Zanesville a son of the late Henry and Ruby (Southwick) Baldy. He had worked for the Perry Metropolitan Housing Authority and the Perry State Forest.
Jared Vincent Lang
Jared Vincent Lang, 37, of Nashport passed at 9:38 A.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the home. He was born on Tuesday, October 8, 1985 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Brian Lang and Cindy Headley Lang. Jared graduated from Tri Valley High School in 2004. He enjoyed fishing and...
D. Daniel Lazar
D. Daniel Lazar, 76, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away after several years of health issues on Monday, January 30, 2023, at OSU Hospital, at 1:28 p.m. Daniel was born April 25, 1946 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late David and Rosa (Cowden) Lazar. In addition to his parents, Daniel is also preceded in death by his sister, Agnes (Lazar) Smith; and a sister-in-law, Janice Lazar.
Paul David Keith
Paul David Keith, 83, of Lore City, passed away February 1, 2023, at Highland Oaks Care Center, McConnelsville, OH. He was born November 16, 1939, in Cambridge, OH, son of the late, Robert Paul Keith and Wanda Leone Graham Keith. Paul was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Cambridge Moose and Kipling VFW.
Linda L. Kuhn
Linda L. Kuhn, 76 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on February 1, 2023, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on October 13, 1946, in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry W. Kuhn and Louise (Fouch) Kuhn. Linda worked for the Coca Cola Co. for 52 years, where she retired. She was a member and volunteer at St. Nicholas Church. She served as a past board member of the Easterseals and was an active member and past president of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered her free time at Good Samaritan/Genesis gift shop for 20 years and Rosecrans Bingo. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, supporting the Cleveland Indians, and attending her family’s various functions.
Eve Marie Angler
Eve Marie Angler, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio joined her son Matthew Alan Angler in eternal peace on Friday January 27, 2023. She left this life while held in the arms of her loving daughter. Eve was born November 28, 1963 in Zanesville. Eve leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved...
William “Bill” Joseph Stinard
William “Bill” Joseph Stinard, 88 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at 1:04 A.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Genesis Hospital. Bill was born May 15, 1934 in Stow, Ohio the son of the late Harold Stinard and Dorothy Dye Stinard. He graduated from Stow High School in...
Meet the ZAAP Artist of The Month
ZANESVILILE, OH – The Zanesville Appalachian Art Project February Artist of the Month is Kathy German. Kathy German is a retired nurse. Approximately 2 years ago after moving on from her nursing career, she found a passion and happiness in art. German is a painter who uses mostly acrylic paints to bring her art to life.
Pet of the Week: Meet Nicholas
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a cat who may be old but still likes to cuddle. Nicholas is 6 years old but loves to hang out with other cats, people and loves getting his back scratched. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen...
How Zanesville City Schools Determine a Snow Day
ZANESVILLE, OH – Determining a snow day might sound like a simple task, but it’s a little more complex than you think. Before the Zanesville City Schools Superintendent Doug Baker makes the final decision, a lot of different people help contribute to the decision making process. Mr. Baker said that if winter weather is heading our way, the team will discuss the night before until 10 pm, and resume the discussion around 3:30 in the morning. During this time, the transportation, buildings and grounds supervisor and director are checking out the roads. Mr. Baker explained that he’s in contact with other Superintendents in Muskingum and Licking County while keeping up with the radar to see if the winter weather will arrive here.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta’s Lafayette Square 7 movie theater closing Feb. 23
MARIETTA — The show won’t go on much longer at Marietta’s only movie theater. Minnesota-based Odyssey Entertainment announced Thursday that their Lafayette Square 7 Theatre in Marietta will close at the end of the day on Feb. 23. “The lease for the property has matured, and negotiations...
Meet the Two Artcoz Artists of The Month
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Artist Colony of Zanesville is featuring two very talented artists during the month of February. These artists have a passion for bringing color into the world with their art. The first artist of this month is Beverley Dunworth. She’s a watercolor artist who found her passion for art six years ago. Not only is she talented at watercolor, but she also enjoys doing McCoy pottery. Dunworth believes art allows individuals to gain another perspective on life, and her passion has grown throughout the years.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison
A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
athensindependent.com
Nelsonville moves to accept restitution payments from ‘numerous individuals’
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — At its most recent regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Nelsonville City Council read an ordinance to accept restitution payments from undisclosed parties, among other business. Ordinance 05-23, which appeared on first reading, states in part: “Whereas, numerous individuals owe the City of Nelsonville moneys for...
WTAP
No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
