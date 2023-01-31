ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

The 24 best players in New York Mets history

The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant

The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Mike Francesa concedes infamous Yankee Stadium bathroom debate to Chris Russo

Remember where you were on this date in history: Mike Francesa admitted to being wrong in a debate. Francesa and Chris Russo did a “Mike and the Mad Dog” reunion on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, and host Molly Qerim brought up the infamous debate the two had about Yankee Stadium bathroom lines before George Steinbrenner’s new stadium opened. “The bottom line was Dog did not want them to knock the stadium down. George needed his luxury boxes,” Francesa said Wednesday. “They needed to have new technology. But in retrospect, he’s right. Losing the Stadium has killed the Yankees. It has killed...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou

The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' John Means: Out until at least July

Means (elbow) won't rejoin the Orioles' rotation until at least July, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Means underwent Tommy John surgery in late April of last year, so it's not a surprise to hear the team isn't expecting to have him available at least until around the All-Star break. Fantasy managers would be wise to keep expectations low for the left-hander in 2023, with the hope that he can regain his form and workload in 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment

Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The club needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Zack Greinke. Misiewicz pitched pretty well for Kansas City down the stretch last season after being acquired via trade from the Mariners, posting a 4.11 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. It's the second time since July that the left-hander has been designated for assignment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Entering spring as starter

Hall will enter spring training as a starting pitcher, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. All but one of Hall's 11 appearances late last season came in relief, but he'll head into spring training as one of 12 competitors for five spots in Baltimore's rotation. The dynamic lefty might ultimately wind up in the bullpen over the long haul if he can't improve his control and command, but there's no reason to pull the plug on him as a starter yet. O's general manager Mike Elias wasn't ready to say Friday whether Hall might move to the bullpen if he doesn't win a rotation spot, or if he'd head to Triple-A Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Ready for Opening Day?

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters that Dylan Moore (hernia) had a small setback in his recovery, but is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Moore underwent sports hernia surgery after the 2022 season. The versatile infielder-outfielder may miss the start...
CBS Sports

Reds' Jason Vosler: Joins Reds organization

The Reds signed Vosler to a minor-league contract Wednesday. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Vosler posted a respectable .265/.342/.469 slash line in 111 big-league plate appearances for the Giants last season, which suggests he could find a role on the Reds' talent-depleted roster.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Ready for spring training

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that White (hip) is as "healthy as he's ever been" heading into the start of spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Though White was limited to just 107 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma in 2022 due to his...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Eguy Rosario: Suffers broken ankle

Rosario will be sidelined multiple months after suffering a fractured ankle while doing sprinting drills during winter ball, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Rosario needed surgery to repair the fracture and is expected to be on the shelf until around midseason. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Starts throwing program

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Munoz (foot) has been out of a walking boot for the past two weeks and has started a throwing program, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Munoz underwent foot surgery after a breakout 2022 campaign in which the hard-throwing...
SEATTLE, WA

