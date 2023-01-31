Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The 24 best players in New York Mets history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Mets.
ESPN Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Highly Touted Yankees Prospect
The New York Yankees have five players on the top 100 MLB prospects list that ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel released earlier this week. But one Yankees prospect stands above the rest: Anthony Volpe. Volpe ranked third on McDaniel’s list, trailing only Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Corbin Carroll...
Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant
The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
Mike Francesa concedes infamous Yankee Stadium bathroom debate to Chris Russo
Remember where you were on this date in history: Mike Francesa admitted to being wrong in a debate. Francesa and Chris Russo did a “Mike and the Mad Dog” reunion on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, and host Molly Qerim brought up the infamous debate the two had about Yankee Stadium bathroom lines before George Steinbrenner’s new stadium opened. “The bottom line was Dog did not want them to knock the stadium down. George needed his luxury boxes,” Francesa said Wednesday. “They needed to have new technology. But in retrospect, he’s right. Losing the Stadium has killed the Yankees. It has killed...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Held Trade Talks Involving Former Top Prospects
Should the Red Sox swing a trade?
One Time Angels Retiree Signs Minor League Deal With AL West Rival
The Angels may be seeing a lot of him.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season
When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou
The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston
The Braves reportedly signed a former Red Sox infielder recently
CBS Sports
Orioles' John Means: Out until at least July
Means (elbow) won't rejoin the Orioles' rotation until at least July, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Means underwent Tommy John surgery in late April of last year, so it's not a surprise to hear the team isn't expecting to have him available at least until around the All-Star break. Fantasy managers would be wise to keep expectations low for the left-hander in 2023, with the hope that he can regain his form and workload in 2024.
CBS Sports
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment
Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The club needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Zack Greinke. Misiewicz pitched pretty well for Kansas City down the stretch last season after being acquired via trade from the Mariners, posting a 4.11 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. It's the second time since July that the left-hander has been designated for assignment.
CBS Sports
Orioles' DL Hall: Entering spring as starter
Hall will enter spring training as a starting pitcher, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. All but one of Hall's 11 appearances late last season came in relief, but he'll head into spring training as one of 12 competitors for five spots in Baltimore's rotation. The dynamic lefty might ultimately wind up in the bullpen over the long haul if he can't improve his control and command, but there's no reason to pull the plug on him as a starter yet. O's general manager Mike Elias wasn't ready to say Friday whether Hall might move to the bullpen if he doesn't win a rotation spot, or if he'd head to Triple-A Norfolk.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Ready for Opening Day?
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters that Dylan Moore (hernia) had a small setback in his recovery, but is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Moore underwent sports hernia surgery after the 2022 season. The versatile infielder-outfielder may miss the start...
CBS Sports
Reds' Jason Vosler: Joins Reds organization
The Reds signed Vosler to a minor-league contract Wednesday. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Vosler posted a respectable .265/.342/.469 slash line in 111 big-league plate appearances for the Giants last season, which suggests he could find a role on the Reds' talent-depleted roster.
chatsports.com
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Evan White: Ready for spring training
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that White (hip) is as "healthy as he's ever been" heading into the start of spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Though White was limited to just 107 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma in 2022 due to his...
CBS Sports
Padres' Eguy Rosario: Suffers broken ankle
Rosario will be sidelined multiple months after suffering a fractured ankle while doing sprinting drills during winter ball, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Rosario needed surgery to repair the fracture and is expected to be on the shelf until around midseason. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Starts throwing program
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Munoz (foot) has been out of a walking boot for the past two weeks and has started a throwing program, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Munoz underwent foot surgery after a breakout 2022 campaign in which the hard-throwing...
Comments / 0