ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cracks begin to show in India's Himalayan building spree

JOSHIMATH, India, Feb 2 (Reuters) - One morning 18 months ago, Jaswant Singh Butola woke to find hairline cracks had spread up the walls of his house, which overlooks a railway being built to take pilgrims to Himalayan holy sites in India near the border with China.
TechCrunch

Pakistan ‘degrades’ Wikipedia, warns of complete block over ‘sacrilegious’ content

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the nation’s telecom regulator, said Wednesday afternoon that it had approached Wikipedia to block or remove certain “blasphemous” content by issuing court orders, but said the online encyclopedia neither complied nor appeared before the authority. If the “intentional failure” on Wikipedia’s part persists,...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechSpot

Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
digg.com

Areas That People Think AI Will Impact The Most, Visualized

These are the parts of our lives people predict AI will change most drastically in the coming years. Artificial intelligence has made many of the things we do and the ways we work easier and more efficient, but the technology has also sparked fierce debate (take the recent ChatGPT controversy, for example) about its ever-growing presence in our day-to-day lives.
CNN

Chinese cities are struggling to pay their bills as 'hidden debts' soar

Three years of strict pandemic controls in China and a real estate crash have drained local government coffers, leaving authorities across the country struggling with mountains of debt. The problem has gotten so extreme that some cities are now unable to provide basic services, and the risk of default is rising.
PYMNTS

The Social Commerce Love Affair With AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to change the world – but will it change commerce?. You’d be forgiven for thinking the world’s gone AI crazy these past few weeks. Indeed it has, in a way. At the end of last month, Microsoft said it would invest $10 billion in ChatGPT firm OpenAI.
BoardingArea

UK Passport price increase goes into effect

If you missed out on the warning last month, it’s a bit late now, as the price of a UK Passport has now increased. The new fees for the standard application process are:. Adult (16 and over) standard 34-page passport £82.50 £93. Adult (16 and over) 50-page...
Vice

Founder: You'll Soon Be Able to Talk to Your Dead Mom In the Metaverse Thanks to ChatGPT

The founder of a top metaverse company says that the fast-moving development of ChatGPT has pushed the timeline for one of his most ambitious and eccentric projects up by a matter of years. In an interview with Motherboard, Somnium Space’s Artur Sychov said a user has started to integrate OpenAI’s chatbot into his metaverse, creating a virtual assistant that offers a faster pathway for the development of “Live Forever” mode, Sychov’s project to allow people to store the way they talk, move, and sound until after they die, when they can come back from the dead as an online avatar to speak with their relatives.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy