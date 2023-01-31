If he’s not big enough to give his name then he has nothing worth saying or hearing. Just a poor loser and poor coach misleading to others
Coward!!! You got something to say fine, but do it as a man, say your name and face the consequences. Your around powerful men all the time who speak their minds. Probably a bengals jabroni coach anyway. Big man when when you thought you’d win. Pl
well Coach Coward (since you are not brave enough to let your identity be known) If you were playing an entire game injured, you might slip at least once yourself. It was a team effort and it was a great effort considering all the injuries going into the game. The Chiefs are going to the big game.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
