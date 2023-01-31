ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Limestone County jury finds man not guilty of murder in 2019 shooting following property dispute

By Kait Newsum
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JiEP1_0kXOYsvU00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An all-male jury in Limestone County declared an Ardmore man not guilty of murder over the 2019 shooting death of William Brantley.

Kenneth Wayne Adams, 64, had been charged with murder after the March 28, 2019, incident on Rooker Lane near Oak Grove Road – though Adams maintained he shot Brantley in self-defense.

Bond denied under Aniah’s Law in Opelika’s Amore Wiggins murder case

Investigators at the time believed the shooting was the result of a years-long property dispute.

When deputies responded to the scene that night, they found a white Ford pickup truck with the lights on, and a body lying a few feet away. It was Brantley; he had been shot four times.

A logging truck that had been on Adams’ property was attempting to make a right turn onto Oak Grove Road. Adams was in his vehicle behind it.

Brantley, who was bitter about those trucks constantly driving back and forth on Rooker Lane, went to confront Adams. Dashcam footage from Adams’ vehicle showed Brantley walking up, coming in front of the vehicle and walking to the driver’s side window.

Columbus-area law enforcement leaders react to video release in Tyre Nichols’ death

According to court documents, the actual fight happened just out of the camera’s view, but the audio between the two men can be heard, followed by the sound of gunshots.

Adams dialed 911 and reportedly told dispatchers that a man had approached him with a gun, and urged them to send deputies to the scene quickly.

Family and other witnesses reportedly told detectives that both men were armed, adding that deputies had been called out to the same area just hours earlier that day. Authorities at the time confirmed they had responded to the area “several times” before.

“We had been out there, we’d been out there actually the same day. Deputies had been out there and gotten things de-escalated,” explained Stephen Young, of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. “They’d been out there previously.”

Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man

“Especially in rural areas, people are… passionate about property, its something that’s near and dear to them,” added Young. “Sometimes it may be family related, sometimes you have [a] property that was sold but was from another family.”

According to AL.com , Sgt. Terry Johnson with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office found that both men were indeed armed, as a pistol was found lying out of the holster near Brantley’s feet.

Kristin King, the Lead Investigator, accused Adams of being the aggressor, but the State argued that the evidence showed he only reached for his gun after he was shot. His gun had been found with a fully-loaded magazine and one bullet in the chamber.

Adams’ defense emphasized the blood spatter found on Brantley’s pistol, theorizing that the blood was only there because Brantley was holding the gun when he was shot, and dropped the gun as he fell.

Jurors were able to visit the scene of the shooting on the last day of the trial on Rooker Lane, and even walked from one end of the road to the other. They later opted to deliberate late into the night, and shortly before 9 p.m. told the judge their decision on Jan. 27: not guilty.

Court records show Shannon Brantley, William Brantley’s widow, filed a wrongful death civil suit against Adams. The case, though active, does not have a court date set.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence

ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone

Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. Updated: 6 hours ago. Financial stress is the second leading cause of divorce...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Limestone County sheriff seeking Madison armed robbery suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an armed robbery suspect. The suspect - a white male with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes - entered a business in the 30,000 block of Highway 72 in Madison about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
MADISON, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy