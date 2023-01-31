ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Sen. Mike Azinger says legislation to prohibit obscene matter in schools will also affect public libraries: “That’s also the intent.”

By Chase Campbell
WTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Lobo

House Bill 134 seeks to place free menstrual products in public schools

A bill seeking to create menstrual equity in schools by providing free menstrual hygiene products in New Mexico public schools will be introduced on Monday, Jan. 30: House Bill 134, titled “Menstrual Products in School Bathrooms.” The bill is sponsored by Reps. Christine Trujillo and Kristina Ortez and will be introduced first to the House education committee with a proposed budget of $3 million.
NEW MEXICO STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'

(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.  Along party lines, the House of Delegates voted 52-48 to pass House Bill 1378, carried by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham.  Wilt’s bill […] The post Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia Senate passes gun storage legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate has passed legislation that would require gun owners to lock up their firearms when minors are at home. The measure was introduced before a six-year-old shot his teacher in Newport News earlier this month, but supporters of the legislation say the incident shows why the law is needed.
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

State Senators want slow drivers out of the fast lane

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the state Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee enjoyed a venting session on Monday, delving into the topic of “slow drivers in the left lane.”. Committee chair Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, put it gently, “A lot of people feel like there’s too much slow traffic...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Bill to expand broadband access in Virginia passes Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – A bill that could widely increase access to broadband internet service in rural parts of Virginia has cleared all hurdles in the state Senate. A release from the Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware Association of Broadband Cooperatives (VMDABC) states Senate Bill 1029 passed the Virginia Senate with bipartisan support. The bill, sponsored […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Senate passes bill banning TikTok on state devices

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would ban TikTok on all state-issued devices. Senate Bill 426, introduced by Senate President Craig Blair (R-Berkeley), and Senator Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) at the request of Governor Justice, would require the state Chief Information Security Officer to develop standards regarding high-risk technology platforms or products, across all levels of government in the state.
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
KARE 11

CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy