Grammy Winner Mark Capps Shot Dead by Police After He Allegedly Held His Wife and Stepdaughter Hostage
A SWAT officer fatally shot Mark Capps as police investigated claims that he had held his wife and stepdaughter against their will at gunpoint A Grammy-winning recording engineer is dead after being shot by police who were investigating claims he kidnapped his wife and stepdaughter and held them at gunpoint. Mark J. Capps, 54, allegedly held a gun at police who responded to the kidnapping incident, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department public affairs director Don Aaron said in a "critical incident briefing." Per Aaron, SWAT officers went to the home...
Arrests Made In Connection With Rape Of Student Who Was Fatally Hit By Car
Four people have been arrested in connection with the rape of 19-year-old Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks. Police said that 18-year-old Kaivon Deondre Washington is being charged with third-degree rape, while Casen John Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, were charged with principal to third-degree rape. A fourth person, whose name was not released because they are 17, was also charged with third-degree rape.
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
The suspect, accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police say.
North Ga. deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot, killed, GBI says
According to a 2018 government study, only 47% of law enforcement agencies use body cameras.
‘Cop City’ protester Manuel Terán shot at least 13 times by police – autopsy
Protester who opposed Georgia’s planned police-training facility was first environmental activist killed by police in US history
Murdaugh murders: mysterious snapchat video 'critical' to case: prosecutors
South Carolina prosecutors revealed publicly for the first time that a critical piece of evidence in their case is a Snapchat video Paul Murdaugh sent friends shortly before his murder.
Narcity
People Are Outraged After A 12-Year-Old Boy Was Handcuffed & Held Down By Police In BC
A 12-year-old boy's mother started recording a video as police officers in Vancouver handcuffed her son while at the BC Children's Hospital on Thursday. The video has circulated on TikTok and Facebook, with many commenters appalled by the incident. Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Narcity that the physical force used...
‘No, hell no!’ Murdaugh’s 911 call from night of the murders plays for jury
The audio from a distraught Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call the night his wife and son were murdered was played during the first day of testimony at the former attorney’s murder trial.
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger repeatedly messaged victim weeks before murders: report
Accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger slid into one of the girl’s direct messages on Instagram just weeks before the four students were killed in their beds, a report said Tuesday. An Instagram account that belonged to Kohberger repeatedly sent Instagram messages to one of the college students found dead — but she never returned his advances, an investigator close to the case told PEOPLE. “He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,” the anonymous source said. “Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.” The message...
Idaho murders - live: Bryan Kohberger’s eyebrows helped Moscow police link him to college killings
Bryan Kohberger’s distinct eyebrows may have first linked him to the Idaho murders. According to Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two”, a lead investigator first had an inkling that Mr Kohberger would become a suspect in the crime after he ran the Washington State University PhD student’s licence plate and noticed his “bushy eyebrows”.One of the surviving roommates at the 1122 King Road home had recounted how she unknowingly saw her friends’ killer leaving the scene before going back into her room in a state of shock. The woman said the killer was wearing a...
‘Attempted kidnapping’ of two boys as men offer them money to get into car
Parents in Hampshire have been warned to be extra vigilant over their children’s safety after the attempted kidnapping of two boys in Basingstoke. Officers said two men in a black Volkswagen approached the boys, aged 12 and 13, not far from a primary school in Great Binfields Road, Lychpit, at 5.44pm on Wednesday, and offered them money to get in the car.The boys ran to a supermarket and the vehicle was driven off.Police, who have issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing the men, say they are carrying out extensive enquiries, and have asked any witnesses to get in touch.They want to speak to anyone who might have seen the car, or has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.Hampshire Constabulary posted: “Did you see a black Volkswagen in the area? Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that may have captured something?“If you live in the area, do you have private CCTV including Ring Doorbell that may have captured something?”Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via its website.
Former correctional officer indicted for K9’s death in hot car
A former Delaware Correctional Officer has been indicted for recklessly confining and causing the death of a 4-year-old law enforcement animal named Lux. Darrel Wiley, 45, left Lux confined and unattended in an official vehicle for four hours while on duty at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in September 2022, according to a statement from the Delaware Department of Justice. ... Read More
Alex Murdaugh Cried and Said, 'I Did Him So Bad' When Shown Photos of Slain Son: Police Testimony
Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son Days after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death on their South Carolina property, authorities brought in Alex Murdaugh for questioning. They suspected the once-prominent attorney had shot and killed the pair on June 7, 2021, prosecutors have said. They believed that he had murdered his family and then changed clothes and visited his mother to establish an alibi, say prosecutors. Murdaugh sat down with Jeff Croft, an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. During the...
Alex Murdaugh Cries in Court When Body Cam Footage Shows Victims, But Cop Says No 'Visible Tears' at Time
A responding officer testified about Alex Murdaugh's behavior at the crime scene Alex Murdaugh reportedly wiped away tears in a South Carolina courtroom yesterday when footage from a responding officer's body camera showing his slain wife and son was shown during his murder trial on Thursday. However, that responding officer testified that Murdaugh didn't cry at the crime scene at the time. The officer said Murdaugh didn't seem upset and there were no "visible tears," CNN reports. At the time of the 2021 murders, Murdaugh also claimed...
Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man
A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
Pastor Jamal Bryant Calls For White Officer Seen In Tyre Nichols’ Police Beating Video To Be Held Accountable
Pastor Jamal Bryant gave a fiery Sunday sermon demanding for all parties involved in the horrific beating of Tyre Nichols to be investigated and held accountable.
Acts In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage 'Defy Humanity', Police Chief Warns
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis warned that video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nicols may be worse than footage of the 1991 beating of Rodney King.
Human Bones Found Behind Dunkin' Donuts Identified As Man Missing Since 2019
An autopsy is being carried out to determine how Matthew Turner died, said a county coroner in Georgia.
Not Fired: Ohio Cops On Video Brutally Beating Black Woman Over Big Mac Keep Their Jobs
The Butler County, Ohio cops on video punching Latinka Hancock in the face over a Big Mac were not fired after brutalizing the Black woman. The post Not Fired: Ohio Cops On Video Brutally Beating Black Woman Over Big Mac Keep Their Jobs appeared first on NewsOne.
