"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman.
Man stashed chicken wings, cocaine and more into bush at DeKalb jail, deputies say
Police say they think he was going to hoist the items into a broken window.
Clayton County woman accused of stealing more than $35,000 from employer, deputies say
The victim claimed he had no idea that his employee was using his credit card information.
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Metro Atlanta teacher accused of body slamming student, knocking him out
A teacher is accused of body slamming a student, temporarily knocking him unconscious, and Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of the fight leading up to the alleged assault.
WRDW-TV
Ga. lawmakers consider mandating body cameras for police
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New legislation could make body cameras a must for every officer in Georgia. Just weeks ago, a state trooper shot Manuel Teran, who was protesting the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Teran died. The Georgia State Patrol says Teran fired first. Members of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police give tribute to Atlanta’s first African American chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first African American Police chief was tributed on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department. Officials say George Napper became the first African American Chief of the Atlanta Police Department in 1978.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff's office investigating viral video of student attacking teacher
Dramatic video is circulating of a student attacking a teacher and law enforcement has stepped in to investigate. The disturbing video shows the attack on a Rockdale County teacher. The sheriff's office has now joined school officials in the investigation at Heritage High School.
YAHOO!
Child who slipped, fell in the street run over by school bus in DeKalb County, police say
A child was run over by a school bus on Wednesday morning, DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. At around 7 a.m., police arrived at a bus stop located on Brown Drive and Brookside Parkway after a child who was running in the street slipped and fell. Police...
'A big problem in Georgia' | Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit chief says majority of gangs fueling industry
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta ranks at number two – just behind our nation's capital when it comes to the highest rates of human trafficking. The bottom line – dozens of children are being sold for sex on a nightly basis across Georgia. "Human trafficking is...
thevillagesun.com
Opinion: Chase Bank and the assassination of Tortuguita
BY BILL TALEN | The Church of Stop Shopping is working with “1000 People 1000 Trees” in a continuing resistance to the city chainsaws in East River Park, which have downed 500 trees so far. A vigil by 100 of us took place in the park on Fri., Jan. 27, remembering the Tortuguita, the forest protector assassinated in his tent on the 18th in the Weelaunee Forest outside Atlanta, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady
ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to...
Metro Atlanta high school teacher injured in student attack unable to walk, friend says
The friend of a teacher who was attacked by a student has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to assist her while she recovers from her injuries.
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, ex-wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson dead at 82
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was the wife of the City of Atlanta's first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Clayton County employee says she was framed by boss to protect himself
Dr. Katrina Holloway, a former employee of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner told FOX 5 she believes she was betrayed and framed by her boss in an effort to protect himself. This is an ongoing investigation.
Proposed walking, biking trail stirs controversy in one metro Atlanta city
Some neighbors fear the trail in Chamblee could bring crime.
Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks
The critically-acclaimed sitcom has a big following among metro Atlanta educators.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
