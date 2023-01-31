ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rough Draft Atlanta

Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. lawmakers consider mandating body cameras for police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New legislation could make body cameras a must for every officer in Georgia. Just weeks ago, a state trooper shot Manuel Teran, who was protesting the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Teran died. The Georgia State Patrol says Teran fired first. Members of...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff's office investigating viral video of student attacking teacher

Dramatic video is circulating of a student attacking a teacher and law enforcement has stepped in to investigate. The disturbing video shows the attack on a Rockdale County teacher. The sheriff's office has now joined school officials in the investigation at Heritage High School.
thevillagesun.com

Opinion: Chase Bank and the assassination of Tortuguita

BY BILL TALEN | The Church of Stop Shopping is working with “1000 People 1000 Trees” in a continuing resistance to the city chainsaws in East River Park, which have downed 500 trees so far. A vigil by 100 of us took place in the park on Fri., Jan. 27, remembering the Tortuguita, the forest protector assassinated in his tent on the 18th in the Weelaunee Forest outside Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.

