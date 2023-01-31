Read full article on original website
Related
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
SE Minnesota Senator to Introduce Bill to Legalize Sports Betting
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- An effort to legalize sports betting in Minnesota is once again underway at the State Capitol. A bipartisan effort to align Minnesota with 36 states that offer sports betting in some capacity was left undone when lawmakers gaveled out of session last year. A 2018 Supreme Court ruling struck down a federal ban on sports betting and paved the way for states to legalize it.
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
10 Homegrown Minnesota Phrases That Baffle Most Americans
"I CAN'T UNDERSTAND THE WORDS COMING OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!" Excuse me? "I'm sorry but I do NOT speak your language!" But it's English. Well, it's English-ish. I may have a small, vaguely-annoying accent. Or a dialect. Or a strange 'twang you just can't place but you immediately want to forget. These things happen.
Minnesota Law: Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car On Cold Days?
There are two reasons why people idle their vehicles during the winter here in Minnesota. Some people think you need to let the engine warm-up before driving during the cold winter months to prevent any damage. The other reason people idle their vehicle is to make their commute a little more bearable by making the car’s interior warmer.
Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!
Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
Minnesota One Of Top 10 States That Hates New Netflix Policy
If you are feeling like people are a little extra cranky right now, you might think that it is because our nose hairs are freezing outside right now in Minnesota, but it might be because of Netflix. Minnesota just landed on a list that is not showcasing our "Minnesota Nice" very well.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Chilling Details From Day When Little Boy Injured at MOA in Minnesota
Pray." - Kari Hoffman. I was at work when I heard the news about the little boy thrown off the balcony at the Mall of America and I just sat at the microphone speechless. So many questions were rolling through my head but I know I and so many others were just praying and hoping the little boy would be ok from that fall.
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled
A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
Meet the 25 Best Bloody Marys in Southern Minnesota
They say, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder." Same goes for Bloody Marys! So many of us here in Minnesota love 'em, but when it comes to specifics we have a million different opinions. Spicy or mild? What kind or garnishes? Thick or thin mix? Heck we can't...
Check Out The 3 Brave Minnesotans On Survivor 44!
I remember when the reality show, Survivor, first showed up on TV. We watched religiously at our house and made sure we had our TiVo ready to record the episodes if we weren't going to be home. Yes, I am that old. A dream for a lot of my friends was to BE on the show as a contestant. Well, that dream is happening for three native Minnesotans in Season 44, and who knows, they may just be the Sole Survivor on the next Survivor!
Harrowing Video Shows Illinois State Trooper Thrown from Vehicle
It was a traffic stop in Chicago that went terribly wrong. Video from a woman who was nearby in traffic shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from a fleeing vehicle. Solo Bree shared this video on Facebook capturing the moment when the vehicle fled throwing the Illinois...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0