Minnesota State

These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
SE Minnesota Senator to Introduce Bill to Legalize Sports Betting

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- An effort to legalize sports betting in Minnesota is once again underway at the State Capitol. A bipartisan effort to align Minnesota with 36 states that offer sports betting in some capacity was left undone when lawmakers gaveled out of session last year. A 2018 Supreme Court ruling struck down a federal ban on sports betting and paved the way for states to legalize it.
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year

Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!

Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled

A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
Check Out The 3 Brave Minnesotans On Survivor 44!

I remember when the reality show, Survivor, first showed up on TV. We watched religiously at our house and made sure we had our TiVo ready to record the episodes if we weren't going to be home. Yes, I am that old. A dream for a lot of my friends was to BE on the show as a contestant. Well, that dream is happening for three native Minnesotans in Season 44, and who knows, they may just be the Sole Survivor on the next Survivor!
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
