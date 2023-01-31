Read full article on original website
$373,500 grant set to bring jobs to the Shoals
Governor Kay Ivey announced a $373,500 grant on Friday morning that will be used to improve infrastructure and provide new jobs in Northwest Alabama.
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
WAFF
‘I am honored’: meet Marshall County’s first female district attorney
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
Hartselle Enquirer
Sheffield is officer of quarter
Inv. Lesley Sheffield was chosen as the Hartselle Police Department’s Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022. Inv. Sheffield serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and was selected for the award by her peers.
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest
Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. Updated: 6 hours ago. The over 100-year-old building was a total loss in...
gadsdenmessenger.com
EMA to distribute weather radios
The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency is constantly working to keep local citizens safe and alert with initiatives like the AlertEtowah program, the Shelter Etowah online resource and the release of the Gadsden Etowah County EMA app. The EMA’s newest project is the free distribution of NOAA Weather Radios.
Alabama work release employee allegedly helps three inmates escape
Brittney Shipley, a custodian, was in charge of the center at 11:44 p.m. on January 14, when court documents say she let three inmates walk past her, out the front door, and leave in two vehicles.
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Blount County convicted murderer released early without electronic monitoring; official assures ‘I’ll get it fixed’
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said she is livid that a man convicted of murder has been released from prison without an ankle monitor. Barry Randall Thomas, 56, pleaded guilty in 1994 to the murder of his brother. He was sentenced to 30 years for that killing and for threatening to kill someone else.
Man charged with fatally running over Decatur woman ordered back to jail
The murder suspect accused of running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart, killing her, will be transferred back to jail after a previous request allowed him to be sent to a mental health facility.
WAFF
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Decatur man charged with burglary at Hertz Rental
A Decatur man was arrested after breaking in and damaging a Hertz Rental location, according to local law enforcement.
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 1, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 1, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentNo incidents reported. ArrestsJan. 31Westmoreland, Terena N.; 38• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Ford, Brandon L.; 49• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree (2 counts)• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (3 counts) Huddleston, Jason A.; 33• possession of drug paraphernalia Pate, Cody W.; 36• FTA- failure to have rabies tag• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI (2 counts)• FTA- fail to yield• FTA- driving while revoked Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAAY-TV
Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes
Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors. It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes. It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations. It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports. She lost her son...
Opioid deaths in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The total number of overdose related deaths each year are usually broken down by confirmed opioid deaths and pending or suspected opioid deaths. Recently, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill released the 2022 stats to Wendy Reeves, Executive Director of Partnership for a Drug-free Community. "What...
WAFF
Former Rainsville PD officer charged with DUI files motion to dismiss case
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer who turned herself in for allegedly driving under the influence, has filed a motion to have her case dismissed. Mercedes Rugart was charged with a DUI after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, hit a culvert, a utility...
City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead in Marshall County wreck that temporarily blocked Alabama 75
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has confirmed a male driver died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that temporarily blocked part of Alabama 75. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the crash happened about 1:55 p.m. near the intersection of Alabama 75 with Horton-Nixon Chapel Road in Horton.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
