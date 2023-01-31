ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

WAFF

‘I am honored’: meet Marshall County’s first female district attorney

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
Hartselle Enquirer

Sheffield is officer of quarter

Inv. Lesley Sheffield was chosen as the Hartselle Police Department’s Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022. Inv. Sheffield serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and was selected for the award by her peers.
HARTSELLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

EMA to distribute weather radios

The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency is constantly working to keep local citizens safe and alert with initiatives like the AlertEtowah program, the Shelter Etowah online resource and the release of the Gadsden Etowah County EMA app. The EMA’s newest project is the free distribution of NOAA Weather Radios.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 1, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 1, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentNo incidents reported. ArrestsJan. 31Westmoreland, Terena N.; 38• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Ford, Brandon L.; 49• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree (2 counts)• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (3 counts) Huddleston, Jason A.; 33• possession of drug paraphernalia Pate, Cody W.; 36• FTA- failure to have rabies tag• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI (2 counts)• FTA- fail to yield• FTA- driving while revoked Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes

Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors. It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes. It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations. It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports. She lost her son...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Opioid deaths in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The total number of overdose related deaths each year are usually broken down by confirmed opioid deaths and pending or suspected opioid deaths. Recently, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill released the 2022 stats to Wendy Reeves, Executive Director of Partnership for a Drug-free Community. "What...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

