Trump sues Bob Woodward for releasing audio of their interviews without permission

In first GOP-led hearing about the border, witnesses paint sharply different pictures
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee used their first hearing of the new Congress to zero in on what they call a crisis at the southern U.S. border. The committee's chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, presided over a hearing Wednesday billed as "The Biden Border Crisis — Part I." As the name implies, it's the first of what are likely to be many GOP-led hearings on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Republicans are launching their first investigations into Democrats
One recent afternoon on his way to votes, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., remarked that he and his counterpart on the House Judiciary panel, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are spending a lot of time together these days. "We talk every day, we had breakfast together this...
TikTok officials go on a public charm offensive amid a stalemate in Biden White House
As infighting continues in the Biden administration over the future of TikTok, the video streaming giant is marshaling its resources toward one goal: convincing the public it is a safe platform. The company recently launched a full-fledged charm offensive that has included rapid-fire meetings in Washington with TikTok CEO Shou...
FBI searched Biden's Delaware vacation home as part of classified document probe
The FBI searched President Biden's home in Rehoboth, Del. on Wednesday as part of its investigation into classified documents found among his personal files, Biden's lawyer said in a statement. Bob Bauer called it a "planned search" and said that it had Biden's "full support and cooperation." No documents with...
Biden and McCarthy set to meet to talk about the debt ceiling stalemate
For the first time since becoming House speaker, California Republican Kevin McCarthy will meet Wednesday with President Joe Biden to discuss, among other things, how to avoid a default on the U.S. debt. The federal government reached its $31.4 trillion debt limit earlier this month, and since then the Treasury...
House Republicans poised to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee
House Republicans are poised to remove Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, citing past controversial comments she made about Israel and concerns over her objectivity. In her first term, Omar drew criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike for tweets that invoked anti-Semitic tropes. She apologized for...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican response to the State of the Union
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the GOP response to President Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday. The announcement was made by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday. McCarthy said "everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully" to her comments which...
Russia and Ukraine battle daily in the sky. So where are the pilots?
Russia and Ukraine are waging a fierce fight in the sky. Russia unleashes drones and missiles. Ukraine often shoots them down with its own missiles, and carries out its own drone strikes. Yet one thing makes this battle distinctive from all previous air wars of the past century: pilots are...
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a 6-month visa to remain in the U.S.
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a six-month visa to remain in the U.S. as his home country continues to investigate whether he's partially responsible for an attack on Brasilia's capital buildings last month. Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before the inauguration of...
Muslim-American opinions on abortion are complex. What does Islam actually say?
After the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion, Zahra Ayubi started to notice a theme among some critics of the historic shift. "They'll draw analogies between abortion bans in the United States and Muslim conservatism," Ayubi, a professor of Islamic Ethics at Dartmouth College, said of some of the commentary she saw on TV and on social media. Critiques ranged from attempts at humor to outright Islamophobia.
Congress takes reins of prayer breakfast from secretive Christian evangelical group
On its face, the National Prayer Breakfast is a serene, bipartisan event full of spiritual reflection. But over the years, the breakfast has also been a source of controversy — full of shadowy fundraising, behind-the-scenes lobbying and even infiltration by a Russian spy. So lawmakers now have taken it...
Are you an election worker who has received threats?
Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of democracy. NPR's Investigations team is looking into the unprecedented number of threats against election workers and officials in the past few years. If you have been targeted by threats, felt unsafe doing your job, or know people who have, we want to...
60 dancers who fled the war now take the stage — as The United Ukrainian Ballet
When Russia invaded Ukraine, choreographer Alexei Ratmansky was in Moscow working with both the Bolshoi and the Mariinsky, historically two of the most revered ballet companies in the world. "My wife called me at 5:00 am from New York and said: Kyiv has been bombed," he remembers. He and his...
