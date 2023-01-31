Read full article on original website
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Cody Rhodes Felt ‘Dead Inside’ While Portraying Stardust Character In WWE
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Almost a year later, Rhodes has now become one of the biggest stars in the entire company. That being said, Rhodes has no love for his Stardust character. In fact, Rhodes recalled feeling dead inside while portraying the character.
Paige VanZant Is Scorching In Fishnet Dress Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself, and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
Sable’s Ex Husband Says She Could Still Have A Good Match
Sable was one of the biggest names in women’s wrestling during the 90s. Sable’s debut had her involved in a storyline with her then-husband, Mark Mero. Her first major storyline had Sable managing her husband. The two separated after Mero found out Sable was involved in an affair with Brock Lesnar. Although the two have parted ways, Mero still has good things to say about his ex-wife.
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
WWE SmackDown Preview Finds Roman Reigns on the Warpath Tonight
It's our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will hear from Roman Reigns after the demise of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. The stunning ending of last Saturday's Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns victorious over challenger Kevin Owens, thus continuing his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Tribal Chief, as during his post-match destruction of Owens, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn found his soul and turned on Reigns, walloping him with a steel chair. Further complicating things for The Bloodline was Jey Uso seemingly taking Zayn's side and turning his back on his family. With The Bloodline entirely in disarray, how will Reigns respond on tonight's SmackDown?
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Have Time For WWE NXT Creative
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a scandal in the past year involving allegations of payoffs to keep accusations quiet. He is back in the thick of things now, and fans have been fearing the worst. That being said, it seems McMahon is not involved in NXT’s Creative department.
Cody Rhodes Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him Before WWE Hell In A Cell
Cody Rhodes was out of action since Hell In A Cell last year, in an instant classic match against Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare was on the shelf for a long time due to a torn pectoral muscle. Before the match, he even had a talk with Vince McMahon, which ended up encouraging Cody Rhodes.
Ric Flair Believes Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley Should Main Event WrestleMania 39
Charlotte Flair’s numerous championship victories in WWE have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some feeling she is overly utilized. Despite this, her unparalleled in-ring abilities are widely recognized and undeniable. She is set for a massive WrestleMania 39 match and it seems Ric Flair believes it should main event the Show of Shows.
Charlotte Flair Isn’t Afraid Of Anyone Taking Her Spot In WWE
Charlotte Flair’s frequent title wins in WWE often elicit frustration among fans, who feel she is overbooked. However, her exceptional in-ring skills cannot be disputed. In fact, Charlotte Flair isn’t even afraid of anyone making her spot in WWE while she is away. On a previous episode of...
WWE Issues Statement On Lanny Poffo’s Passing
On February 2, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost one of its icons. Jim Duggan took to social media to reveal that Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Poffo was the real-life younger brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not...
Ric Flair Says Major WWE Match Has To Main Event WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on one major match that he thinks has to main event one night of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, two stars emerged victorious from the Rumble matches themselves with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley picking up the biggest wins of their respective careers, and earning title shots at WrestleMania 39.
Former AWA Star Kenny Jay Passes Away
The wrestling world has been brought to prominence thanks to the efforts and contributions of talented in-ring performers. However, it is always sad to hear these incredible athletes who have mesmerized us for years suddenly leave us. Most recently, former AWA star Kenny “Jay” Benkowski passed away this week at the age of 85.
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Shawn Michaels WWE NXT media call: Vince McMahon, Royal Rumble, William Regal
Michaels spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Vengeance Day.
