Free haircuts and health resources to be offered at Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls ministry is providing free haircuts, health screenings, and other resources Saturday at the Multi-Cultural Center in downtown Sioux Falls. Church on the Street is an organization for unhoused individuals in Sioux Falls. They shared that in addition to the haircuts...
Cars lined up four hours in advance of free food giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cars were lined up for four hours in advance for Friday’s Faith Temple Church food giveaway. This happens every week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and every week there is a constant stream of cars coming through. Most people are looking to get milk, eggs, bread and other staples.
Baltic family loses home in fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
Media One Funski announces total amount raised for Children’s Inn
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly two weeks after the 34th annual Media One Funksi wrapped, the event’s organizers announced that the event raised $36,000. The event took place Jan 21 and 22 at Great Bear Recreation Park and included a variety of winter competitions including skiing, snowboarding, snow sculpting and tube races.
Family reunited with missing cat after seven months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa family though their pet cat was gone forever after he was spooked by fireworks during a visit to Sioux Falls on the fourth of July. But thanks to the generosity of neighbors, and help from a Facebook page for lost pets, Leopold has found his way home.
UPDATE: No injuries in Sioux Falls structure fire, mobile home destroyed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue say that no one was injured in a structure fire that destroyed a mobile home early Friday morning. According to a press release from SFFR, fire units arrived around 2:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of East Hayes Place to find the mobile home completely engulfed in flames and the roof of the structure collapsed inward, making it difficult to reach some areas of the home where the fire remained. Crews battled the fire for four hours with four fire trucks, two water tenders, three support vehicles, and 21 firefighters.
Bushnell, SD fire shining a light on rural firefighters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An overnight fire in Bushnell, South Dakota has left two people without a home. It also brings attention to the difficulties of fighting fires in a rural community during below-zero temperatures. David Huebner, who runs a pottery shop in Bushnell, is the homeowner....
Someone You Should Know: One last day at the beach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Who doesn’t want to go to a beach party in the dead of winter?. “When it’s so cold here in South Dakota, the kids just love it when they get to bring their shorts, and pretend we’re not in this cold winter. And forget about all of the boots, and snowsuits they have to wear, and just have fun,” said Vickie.
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall for 29th year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MallWalk is back for it’s 29th annual Walk N Roll for Lifescape event on Saturday morning. Vonny Revell, Lifescape ambassador and MallWalk co-chair and Julie Gehm, Lifescape Foundation Director of Communications join Anndrea in the studio to discuss the event. The event...
Organizers excited to bring back LifeLight festival after hiatus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of LifeLight festival returning to Sioux Falls is a project that its organizers have wanted to share for the better part of a year. The festival was last held in Worthing about five years ago, out at a farm near town. The return of the festival also brings a venue change.
Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand. This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many...
DTSF announces 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle champion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from Downtown Sioux Falls announced the 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle winner. The winning dish titled “Truffle Jam Burger” from Crawford’s is the champion of the 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle presented by First Western Bank & Trust. The burger featured a pretzel bun, prime beef patty, tomato pepper jam, baby arugula, jalapeño bacon, and black truffle cheese and is finished with a side of truffle parmesan chips.
‘Tootsie’ playing at the Washington Pavilion this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with theater critic Mitchell Olson about the laugh-out-loud musical playing at the Washington Pavilion this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are on their website.
LifeLight Festival returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Skillet, Cade Thompson, and Colton Dixon will be featured artists in the Christian music festival’s return to Sioux Falls in September. After a 5-year hiatus, LifeLight will take place in a new location — downtown Sioux Falls — on Sept. 3, 2023.
Full Circle Book Co-op introduces books for Black History Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Full Circle Book Co-op staff are embracing February in a variety of ways. There are a few books for readers to dive into for Black History Month including Stamped and Dick Gregory’s Political Primer. Sion Lidster with Full Circle Book Co-op explained a few Valentine’s Day events to keep an eye out for too.
Canaries, soccer rep share visions for new downtown district
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine — It’s a summer evening in downtown Sioux Falls. You’re having dinner and/or cocktails on a patio on Phillips Avenue or the 8th and Railroad District, or you’re just strolling about. In the distance, you can see the...
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday. The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game which helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue.
Police: Sioux Falls casino robber with $100,000 warrant arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man wanted for four casino robberies was arrested Thursday. The Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Domach Khai Thursday with assistance from South Dakota DCI. Khai was wanted for Robbery in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, and...
