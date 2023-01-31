Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Gorillaz – “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)
Next month, Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. We’ve already heard a few songs from it, including the title track, “New Gold,” “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” and tons more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing another new track. It’s a hypnotic, psychedelic one called “Silent Running” (possibly named for the 1972 sci-fi movie starring Bruce Dern?) featuring the Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo.
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
Jazz singer Samara Joy embraces the past while making music for the future
All of a sudden, Samara Joy was everywhere. Everyone was talking about this girl with the voice like velvet, like silk, like chocolate, like cream — this overnight sensation, this legend in the making. So I looked her up. And sure enough, the voice is incredible. It's a sound from the past, echoing the great ladies of jazz: Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday. Here's a 23-year-old singing standards like "Misty" and "Someone to Watch Over Me" with all the nuance and depth of a seasoned diva.
2023 Grammys: Nicholas Phan reflects on being nominated for Best Classical Solo Album
Nicholas Phan is nominated for Best Classical Solo Voice Album. This is his 3rd nomination. The work is a composition called "Stranger" and it was written by modern composer Nico Muhly. CBS News Bay Area interviewed Nicholas at the renowned Skywalker Sound in Marin County, where he was recording a track for orchestral trumpeter Andrew Balio. He sat down to talk about his nomination and what it would mean if he won the Grammy for this work.The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
Lara Downes' season 3 of 'Amplify' launches with a theme of renaissance
A century ago, some of America's greatest artists and writers found strength in a community that became known as the Harlem Renaissance — a confluence of now-familiar names including Duke Ellington, Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston and Aaron Douglas. Today pianist Lara Downes, host of NPR's interview series Amplify,...
Ozzy Osbourne has canceled all his shows and says his touring days are over
Rock and roll star Ozzy Osbourne has canceled all his shows for 2023, and says his time spent touring has come to an end. He said Wednesday that his voice is fine, but due to a spinal injury he sustained four years ago, "is still physically weak." His recovery has...
Karda Estra reimagine 2006 album The Age Of Science And Enlightenment
UK proggers Karda Estra release expanded and remastered edition of The Age Of Science And Enlightenment in March
sheenmagazine.com
R&B/ Soul Singer-Songwriter Will Gittens Releases New Single “Bigger Person”
January 27th, 2023 (Los Angeles, CA) — Today, R&B/ Soul singer-songwriter Will Gittens expresses finding strength from life experiences with “Bigger Person”, available on all digital platforms via JB Entertainment. Download / Stream here. Written by himself and produced by fellow collaborator Sterling David Gittens Jr, Will...
Herbie Hancock beats Amy Winehouse
By 2008, Amy Winehouse's second (and final) studio album, "Back to Black," had been out for several years and was considered some of the best material for that year's Grammy Awards. Winehouse left rehab to perform for the ceremony via satellite and won five awards, including Song of the Year and Best New Artist. But in a surprise twist, Best Album went to the long-established Herbie Hancock, a jazz artist who had released an album of reimagined Joni Mitchell songs.
Tom Verlaine, frontman of Television, dies at 73
TELEVISION: (Singing) There I stand 'neath the marquee moon just waiting. Verlaine studied music as a kid, classical music, at boarding school. And he played the saxophone. At night, he would fall asleep listening to jazz on the radio. He wasn't really interested in popular music at first. Here's Verlaine on NPR's World Cafe in 2006.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share “Layla”: Stream
Unknown Mortal Orchestra are keeping their promise of a double album in 2023: It’s called V, and ahead of its March 17th release date, they’ve shared the new single “Layla” today. UMO’s Ruban Nielson worked on V in both Palm Springs, California and Hilo, Hawaii, taking...
Guitar World Magazine
Rick Rubin says Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players”
In a new interview, Rubin has claimed the Beatles icon is the greatest of all time. As one of the world’s greatest ever songwriters, Paul McCartney hardly needs to be recognised as one of the greatest bass players too, but according to legendary producer Rick Rubin, he is exactly that.
Guitar World Magazine
How the Beatles crafted the guitar and bass tones that forever changed the sound of rock music
No band has had more pages written about them than the Beatles. There are books that examine every day of the band’s history, large volumes about their recordings and books devoted entirely to their gear. Yet for all that has been written about them, there is still much mystery about the finer details, such as what exact guitars and amps they used to record specific songs.
yankodesign.com
‘Electric guitar of the future’ explores a minimal form that isn’t bound by acoustic or ergonomic concerns
The Zeta Electric Guitar isn’t rooted in tradition. Instead, it looks at design movements and tries to adapt to them, merging music and design into one beautiful package. Through its weirdly abstract and minimal design, the Zeta both challenges and conforms to the notions of what an electric guitar should look like in the future. “The challenge was to take the most iconic electric guitars of the past and make them current with a more minimal and clean aesthetic research,”, said designer Nicola Morelli. “Among all the drafts, two emerged that summarize the two spirits of music with guitar: Light and round, Heavy and angular.”
Muni Long Releases “Horas Y Horas,” Spanish Version Of Viral Single “Hrs & Hrs”
Muni Long is still capitalizing off of her infectious ballad, “Hrs & Hrs,” as the viral hit has been transformed into a sultry Spanish tune as part of Long’s new Spotfiy Singles package. “Horas Y Horas,” revamped by Grammy-winning production duo The Avila Brothers, begins with the R&B phenom asking, “¿Pero te puedo cantar…en español?” This translates to the enchanting opener, “But can I sing to you…in Spanish?” More from VIBE.comZaytoven Sells Music Catalog To Ultra International Music PublishingAnita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of 'Songstress' TourGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List The...
Stoner rock godfathers Fatso Jetson and Nebula join heavyweight Desertfest London bill
The UK's premier stoner rock, doom, psych and heavy rock festival just got a whole lot heavier: day splits revealed too
The Orb announce new studio album
Ambient duo The Orb will release their brand new album Prism in April
