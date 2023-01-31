The Zeta Electric Guitar isn’t rooted in tradition. Instead, it looks at design movements and tries to adapt to them, merging music and design into one beautiful package. Through its weirdly abstract and minimal design, the Zeta both challenges and conforms to the notions of what an electric guitar should look like in the future. “The challenge was to take the most iconic electric guitars of the past and make them current with a more minimal and clean aesthetic research,”, said designer Nicola Morelli. “Among all the drafts, two emerged that summarize the two spirits of music with guitar: Light and round, Heavy and angular.”

1 DAY AGO