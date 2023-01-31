Read full article on original website
Related
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
A Utah lawmaker and her sister at odds: Should rape victims need to contact police before getting an abortion?
A bill from Rep. Kera Birkeland would require women to report a rape to law enforcement to receive an abortion under Utah’s abortion ban. Her sister, a rape survivor, says it strips away choices.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah House passes moratorium on personalized license plates for 2nd straight year
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is on the verge of temporarily pausing its personalized license plate program once again. The Utah House of Representatives passed HB26 with a 53-18 vote Tuesday, sending it to Utah Senate for final approval. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, calls for a two-year moratorium on the personalized license plate program, or vanity plates, while also tweaking the process regarding how sponsored special group license plates are created.
upr.org
Utah tribes urge lawmakers to pass bill ensuring protections for native kids
Advocates say the bill would implement provisions to protect Native American children from unnecessary removal from their families and tribes. Eugenia Charles-Newton, a delegate of the Navajo Nation Council, said recent research has shown that systematic bias within the child-welfare system means Native families are four times more likely to have their children removed and placed into foster care compared with their counterparts. She said she hopes state lawmakers value family unity when looking at the bill.
Experts releasing trapped beavers to improve the food chain and save Utah homes from wildfires
Cache County got its name because trappers used to use the area as a safe place to hide their pelts and hides.
upr.org
New bill aims to reduce carbon emissions in northern Utah by half
A bill introduced in the Utah State Legislature is aiming to cut carbon emissions in northern Utah by half this year. House Bill 220 is the “largest air quality bill that’s ever been introduced in the Utah legislature” according to Eliza Cowie with the environmental group O2 Utah. Sponsored by Rep. Andrew Stoddard, the bill is designed to cut carbon emissions by 50% through the implementation of better building standards, incentives for drivers to use cleaner fuel cars, a push for more clean emissions rail projects, and the banning of wood-burning stoves.
upr.org
Gov. Cox visits Teal Drones headquarters in Salt Lake City
Military tech company Red Cat Holdings, Inc. reported that Gov. Spencer Cox recently visited and toured the Salt Lake City headquarters of Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones. The visit took place on Jan. 25 for the purpose of helping educate the governor on Teal’s operations, the company’s impact on the aerospace and defense industries, and the opportunities and challenges facing the local industries in Utah.
upr.org
Great Salt Lake discussion with Utah legislators on Thursday's Access Utah
Amid concerns about the shrinking Great Salt Lake, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams says “we are not going to let our state go dry on our watch.” Sen. Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson say they expect this legislative session’s funding commitment for water issues will equal or surpass last year’s allocations. Last year more than $500 million in funding was directed to boost water conservation and other measures. Today we’ll check in with several legislators to see what is being done this session. We’ll talk with the House Speaker, Rep. Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, and Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City.
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers introduce school safety bills
SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers have unveiled a number of school safety bills after hearing concerns from their constituents. They say Utahns are especially concerned about their children following violent incidents happening on campuses across the country. The five Republican representatives said they want students to feel safe at...
Utah just banned gender-affirming healthcare for transgender kids. These 21 other states are considering similar bills in 2023.
Republican lawmakers across the country are proposing a flood of bills aiming to restrict or outright ban healthcare options for transgender youth.
sunnewsdaily.com
How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students
Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
Cox issues emergency order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm
Governor Spencer Cox issued an executive order on Friday raising the Great Salt Lake causeway berm to keep snowpack in the south arm of the lake, to prop it up.
etvnews.com
Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah
Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
upr.org
AmeriCorps research shows Utahns lead the country in volunteer efforts
According to AmeriCorps' latest research, Utah was the state with the highest number of residents volunteering with nonprofits in their communities from September 2020 through 2021. Michael Smith, CEO of AmeriCorps, said those in the Beehive State and across the country had to find innovative ways to give back to...
ksl.com
From humble beginnings: The inspiring rise of a Utah car wash empire
This story is sponsored by Tagg-N-Go Car Wash. Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin didn't set out to be car wash owners. They just knew they wanted to become businessmen, following the examples of their late fathers. "We just wanted to be entrepreneurs," Allgood said. "We weren't set on what we...
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
Idaho State Journal
Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion
HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
kjzz.com
Utahns could light fireworks during 5-day Diwali celebration under new bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns would be able to light fireworks during the five days of the Hindu religious holiday Diwali under a bill that is moving through the Legislature. Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore (R-South Jordan), was approved unanimously by the Senate Friday morning...
