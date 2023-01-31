ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 3

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Utah House passes moratorium on personalized license plates for 2nd straight year

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is on the verge of temporarily pausing its personalized license plate program once again. The Utah House of Representatives passed HB26 with a 53-18 vote Tuesday, sending it to Utah Senate for final approval. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, calls for a two-year moratorium on the personalized license plate program, or vanity plates, while also tweaking the process regarding how sponsored special group license plates are created.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah tribes urge lawmakers to pass bill ensuring protections for native kids

Advocates say the bill would implement provisions to protect Native American children from unnecessary removal from their families and tribes. Eugenia Charles-Newton, a delegate of the Navajo Nation Council, said recent research has shown that systematic bias within the child-welfare system means Native families are four times more likely to have their children removed and placed into foster care compared with their counterparts. She said she hopes state lawmakers value family unity when looking at the bill.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

New bill aims to reduce carbon emissions in northern Utah by half

A bill introduced in the Utah State Legislature is aiming to cut carbon emissions in northern Utah by half this year. House Bill 220 is the “largest air quality bill that’s ever been introduced in the Utah legislature” according to Eliza Cowie with the environmental group O2 Utah. Sponsored by Rep. Andrew Stoddard, the bill is designed to cut carbon emissions by 50% through the implementation of better building standards, incentives for drivers to use cleaner fuel cars, a push for more clean emissions rail projects, and the banning of wood-burning stoves.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Gov. Cox visits Teal Drones headquarters in Salt Lake City

Military tech company Red Cat Holdings, Inc. reported that Gov. Spencer Cox recently visited and toured the Salt Lake City headquarters of Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones. The visit took place on Jan. 25 for the purpose of helping educate the governor on Teal’s operations, the company’s impact on the aerospace and defense industries, and the opportunities and challenges facing the local industries in Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Great Salt Lake discussion with Utah legislators on Thursday's Access Utah

Amid concerns about the shrinking Great Salt Lake, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams says “we are not going to let our state go dry on our watch.” Sen. Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson say they expect this legislative session’s funding commitment for water issues will equal or surpass last year’s allocations. Last year more than $500 million in funding was directed to boost water conservation and other measures. Today we’ll check in with several legislators to see what is being done this session. We’ll talk with the House Speaker, Rep. Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, and Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah lawmakers introduce school safety bills

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers have unveiled a number of school safety bills after hearing concerns from their constituents. They say Utahns are especially concerned about their children following violent incidents happening on campuses across the country. The five Republican representatives said they want students to feel safe at...
UTAH STATE
sunnewsdaily.com

How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students

Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah

Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

AmeriCorps research shows Utahns lead the country in volunteer efforts

According to AmeriCorps' latest research, Utah was the state with the highest number of residents volunteering with nonprofits in their communities from September 2020 through 2021. Michael Smith, CEO of AmeriCorps, said those in the Beehive State and across the country had to find innovative ways to give back to...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

From humble beginnings: The inspiring rise of a Utah car wash empire

This story is sponsored by Tagg-N-Go Car Wash. Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin didn't set out to be car wash owners. They just knew they wanted to become businessmen, following the examples of their late fathers. "We just wanted to be entrepreneurs," Allgood said. "We weren't set on what we...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion

WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion

HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy