Elkhart, IN

Kennneth Rohm
3d ago

Wow I think that was at the new Martins, you just can't go anywhere and be subject to violence now days

WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas

MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Busy intersection in Mishawaka back open following crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection at W. University Drive and Main Street in Mishawaka is now reopen following a two- vehicle crash Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. There are no reports of any injuries from the crash at this time.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend reports 53 guns reported stolen so far in 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fifty-three guns have been reported stolen across the city of South Bend so far in 2023, according to public records obtained from the South Bend Police Department. Eighteen guns have been recovered in the city so far this year. The number of guns reported stolen was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for February 3, 2023

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Anthony Cravens, Tyren Allen, Kevin Shields and Darius Tate. Anthony Cravens is wanted for violation of a court order for the original charges of burglary and failure to return to lawful detention. Tyren Allen is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire

KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
KNOX, IN
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Junk Food Theft

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man with a history of stealing is in trouble again for allegedly helping himself to some junk food. Ryan Dunfee, 38, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Theft. According to court documents, the man on January 18 was...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

The harm and possible crackdown on catalytic converter thefts

ELKHART, Ind.-- Congress wants to crack down on the quick and easy crime sweeping Michiana. Indiana Senator Mike Braun, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, have introduced "The PART Act," new legislation to put an end to catalytic converter thefts. Right now, a stolen catalytic converter is largely untraceable. The...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Suspected OWI in SUV Rollover

(La Porte County, IN) - Charges are being pursued in connection with an alleged alcohol-related single vehicle injury accident outside La Porte early Tuesday. Officers at about 4 a.m. were called to U.S. 35 near Schultz Road where an SUV overturned off the highway. Police said the female driver was...
LA PORTE, IN

