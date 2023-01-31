Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Stolen vehicle leads to crash, Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a driver allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase before being severely injured in a crash, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 11:15 a.m. on Friday, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in a...
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
abc57.com
Men accused of robbing pregnant woman, friend at gunpoint near Miami Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing two women at gunpoint on January 21, according to the probable cause affidavit. Tavian Logan, 20, and Quadir Quiroz, 18, were arrested on a number of charges. On January 21, officers with the South Bend Police...
abc57.com
Police arrest man accused of walking away from crash, public intoxication
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after allegedly driving while intoxicated and walking away from the scene of a crash, according to the probable cause affidavit. Daniel Hoff, 51, was charged with the following:. Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more with...
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
abc57.com
Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
WNDU
Busy intersection in Mishawaka back open following crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection at W. University Drive and Main Street in Mishawaka is now reopen following a two- vehicle crash Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. There are no reports of any injuries from the crash at this time.
abc57.com
City of South Bend reports 53 guns reported stolen so far in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fifty-three guns have been reported stolen across the city of South Bend so far in 2023, according to public records obtained from the South Bend Police Department. Eighteen guns have been recovered in the city so far this year. The number of guns reported stolen was...
abc57.com
Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for February 3, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Anthony Cravens, Tyren Allen, Kevin Shields and Darius Tate. Anthony Cravens is wanted for violation of a court order for the original charges of burglary and failure to return to lawful detention. Tyren Allen is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges...
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
abc57.com
Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire
KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Junk Food Theft
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man with a history of stealing is in trouble again for allegedly helping himself to some junk food. Ryan Dunfee, 38, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Theft. According to court documents, the man on January 18 was...
wfft.com
Angola police searching for shoplifting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Angola police are asking for the public's help finding a shoplifting suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call Angola Police Dispatch at 260-665-2121.
abc57.com
Two arrested following traffic stop near North Michigan Street in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive in Plymouth. At 1:15 a.m., deputies pulled over a black 2014 Mitsubishi SUV in the area. An investigation began during the stop and K-9 officer Bear was called to...
abc57.com
Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
abc57.com
The harm and possible crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
ELKHART, Ind.-- Congress wants to crack down on the quick and easy crime sweeping Michiana. Indiana Senator Mike Braun, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, have introduced "The PART Act," new legislation to put an end to catalytic converter thefts. Right now, a stolen catalytic converter is largely untraceable. The...
hometownnewsnow.com
Suspected OWI in SUV Rollover
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges are being pursued in connection with an alleged alcohol-related single vehicle injury accident outside La Porte early Tuesday. Officers at about 4 a.m. were called to U.S. 35 near Schultz Road where an SUV overturned off the highway. Police said the female driver was...
