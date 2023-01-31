Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
A new look and place for The Ithaca Voice
Big things are happening at The Ithaca Voice in 2023. Earlier this year we moved to a new office, and you may have noticed that we just introduced some new branding across our website and social media platforms!. A little logo refresh and some new accent colors later, we’re also...
TCAT workers ratify new labor contract: ‘Both sides can build on this agreement’
ITHACA, N.Y.—Workers at Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) have voted to ratify a new contract between the transit company and their union approximately eight months after their last one expired. Members of the bargaining unit at TCAT, which is represented by United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2300, voted on...
City restarting police chief search after failed first attempt
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca is officially reopening its search for a police chief, hiring an executive search firm to handle a nationwide search for the next leader of the Ithaca Police Department. The decision comes two months after the first search fell apart before reaching Common Council. Mayor...
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
Is the way city government fills elected office vacancies democratic enough?
ITHACA, N.Y.—During her lengthy time as Acting Mayor, Laura Lewis was also representing Ithaca’s Fifth Ward on Common Council. And when Lewis won the mayoral election in November, officially shedding the “acting” label, it created the need to fill a looming vacancy on Ithaca’s Common Council that might be filled on Wednesday.
Ithaca to receive over $25,000 in opioid settlement with Teva
ITHACA, N.Y.—Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals will pay an estimated $25,694 to the City of Ithaca after the company reached settlement agreements in New York State and nationwide in November, resolving thousands of lawsuits related to its alleged role in the U.S.’ opioid crisis. After entering an executive session...
BorgWarner announces closure of Lansing plant by end of 2024
Automotive manufacturer BorgWarner, one of the largest local job providers in Tompkins County for years, recently announced that they would be closing one of their plants on Warren Road near the Town of Lansing and Ithaca border in favor of moving the operation to a pre-existing facility in Mexico. The...
Ithaca officials OK golf course construction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
Baldwinsville school board sets poor example for students about accountability (Your Letters)
The purpose of this letter is to express my concern with the handling of the alcohol-related issues surrounding Jason Thomson, the Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent, by the board of education (”Baldwinsville school board using silence, secrecy to avoid accountability (Editorial Board Opinion),” Jan. 29, 2023). It seems...
Newfield Town Board Passes Two Local Laws
On Thursday, Jan 26, the Town of Newfield held hearings for and passed the first two local laws of the year 2023 - one to repeal the override of the tax levy limit and another to authorize a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. The law...
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest
The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION
The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
Planning Board Recap: Collegetown housing with BZA-forced redo gains approval
ITHACA, N.Y.—There’s been a rather uncomfortable trend lately where the Planning Board reviews a project for months and gives initial approval, the Board of Zoning Appeals denies variances, and a drastic redesign is rushed before the Planning Board late in the process. This happened with 401 East State Street, 325 Dryden Road, and now with “The William” at 108-110 College Avenue, which received approvals last night.
Gov. Hochul Wants Big Price Hikes For 2023 New York State Fair
The Great New York State Fair is one of the biggest events of the summer. People flood the State Fairground in Syracuse for weeks of fair food, rides, and, of course, the free concerts. But fairgoers in 2023 may find a big change when it comes time to buy their tickets.
