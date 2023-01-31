Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
abccolumbia.com
Airport High School moving to eLearning today due to threat
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington School District Two says Airport High School is moving to an eLearning day today due to a threat this morning at approximately 7 a.m. At this time, there is no active threat to the school. District officials say the school received the threat...
wach.com
More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the school...
wach.com
Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
Dr. Craig Witherspoon gives annual Richland One 'State of the District' speech
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland One School District officially wrapped up the 2022 school year with the annual State of the District address. On Thursday night, parents, students, and staff listened in as superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon spoke about the growth and struggles the district faced in the last year.
wach.com
Spring Valley High School on delayed start following recent threats
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Spring Valley High School will be on a delayed start Thursday morning. School administrators will transition to asynchronous learning. Parents can pick up their kids if they are already at school. The information was sent via Richland Two's official twitter page. The delayed start comes after...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Midlands schools move to E-learning due to bomb threat
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Lexington School District One, two high schools in the area have been moved to E-learning today due to a bomb threat. Officials say a threatening email mentioned River Bluff High School and Lexington Technology Center. Lexington High School was also...
Celebrating local school counselors ahead of National School Counseling Week
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — National School Counseling Week is from February 6 to February 10. The week is sponsored by the American School Counselors Association. Schools across the country and right here in the Midlands are giving recognition to their roles and its impact on the students they support.
wach.com
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
coladaily.com
Two Northeast Columbia high schools evacuated Wednesday, due to a threat
Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.
carolinapanorama.com
Modjeska Simkins School accepting applications
School teaches state’s uncensored history and provides tools for more effective citizens. With school districts in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville being sued by extremist lawmakers for teaching the truth about the state’s historic and systemic racism, the role of the Modjeska Simkins School of Human Rights matters more than ever.
wach.com
Columbia man with gang affiliation given 15 years for firearm, drug offenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 24-year-old Columbia man and street gang affiliate has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to having a weapon as a felon, and trafficking drugs. Officials say Marek Brewer Jr. was found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm at...
coladaily.com
Columbia man previously arrested five times to serve 15 years in federal prison
Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, of Columbia, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Evidence presented in Court shows that between February 2020 and...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The unique SC problem of bad traffic safety
Did you know that our country has one of the worst traffic safety records in the world? If you do, you would probably not be surprised to also learn that South Carolina drivers cause the most traffic accidents in the country which gives our state the highest traffic fatality rate, as well. And this statistic keeps our next guest very busy. Mike Switzer interviews Amy Johnson Ely, executive director of the Palmetto Cycling Coalition in Columbia. Disclaimer: Mike Switzer is a member of the PCC.
WRDW-TV
Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy. Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by...
Columbia Star
Student art on exhibit at Lexington Two district office
The District Art Show puts the talents of Lexington Two students on display in paintings, ceramics, sketches, and more. Elementary Art Show runs through February 17; Middle School Art Show will run February 27– March 24; and the High School Art Show will be April 3–May 5, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. weekdays at 715 9th Street, West Columbia. Artwork above is by a fourth-grade student at Wood Elementary.
abccolumbia.com
“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
Basic training graduate is third generation of his family to train at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sights and sounds of celebration filled the grounds of Fort Jackson early Thursday morning as 707 soldiers graduated, with students from 49 states, 3 territories, and 13 countries. For all the families it was a moment to be proud of their loved ones, but for...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0