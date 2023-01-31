Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries
Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Vienna police arrest man who fired gun in Giant parking lot
A man who allegedly fired a gun during a family dispute in the parking lot of Vienna’s Giant Food has been arrested, the Vienna Police Department announced today (Friday). Multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the shopping center parking lot near 311 Maple Avenue East on Jan. 8, according to police.
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged
STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of...
DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Man arrested by SWAT team overnight, following Wakefield lockdown
An 18-year-old Arlington man is behind bars after police say he snuck into Wakefield High School yesterday to confront a student, triggering a lockdown. Kenan Owens was arrested around 1 a.m. this morning in the Douglas Park neighborhood by an Arlington County Police Department tactical team. According to scanner traffic, a total of nine people were detained in the operation, which targeted a small house on the 4200 block of 16th Street S., near the intersection of Four Mile Run Drive and S. George Mason Drive.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville 7-Eleven robbed...again
Rockville City police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the Twinbrook area early Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023. The robbery was reported at 1:48 AM at the store, which is located at 13251 Atlantic Avenue. This 7-Eleven was robbed on November 27 last year.
WJLA
Man arrested in Wakefield HS trespassing incident, police say 'ongoing dispute' to blame
ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — An 18-year-old is behind bars after police say he was caught trespassing at Wakefield High School on Thursday, prompting a lockdown hours before dismissal. Arlington County Police Department arrested Kenan Owens, 18, after they said he went onto school grounds looking for "...
Fredericksburg Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, the woman pictured cashed fraudulent checks using a stolen ID at a Topside Federal Credit Union on Augustine Avenue on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting
WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
Inside Nova
Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home
A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
mocoshow.com
Update: Suspect Arrested and Charged With First Degree Murder; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. At approximately 12:44 a.m., Hinnant Jr.,...
1 man dead, another suffering serious injuries in Prince George's County shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Balboa Avenue, off of Gunther Street, just minutes away from the D.C-Maryland state line, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man charged with armed robbery of mail carrier in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection to the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Montgomery County, Maryland. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), 41-year-old Harold Barnes is accused of robbing a U.S. Postal carrier on Jan. 23.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Killed in Silver Spring
A woman was found dead in a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, overnight Wednesday, and police say they've arrested a suspect. Officers went to a home in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive about 3 a.m. to do a welfare check and found the woman. Police did not provided any...
Maryland man arrested for Fairfax City carjacking
It was determined that a man entered an idling vehicle, punched a passenger in the chest and tried to take their phone. He then forced the passenger out of the vehicle and drove away. The passenger was not injured during the encounter.
Driver runs red light, striking and killing pedestrian in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man crossing the street was hit by a truck driver who ran a red light in Prince George's County Thursday night and died, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded just before 7:45 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way, not...
fox5dc.com
Carjacking safety tips: Police share ways to protect yourself amid rise in carjackings
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Amid the recent rise in carjackings across the area, one police department in Northern Virginia is sharing tips on how to keep yourself safe if ever confronted with a dangerous situation. According to the Arlington County Police Department, in just the first month of the year,...
NBC Washington
Husband Charged in Wife's Death After Telling Maryland Police Where to Find Her Body
A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after police say he walked into a police station and told officers they would find her body in their home. Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, went to the Rockville City Police just before 1 a.m. on...
