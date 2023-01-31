Colbert Mocks MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for Receiving 4 Votes for RNC Chair: ‘That Actually Seems a Bit High’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Growler Wolf
3d ago
Well Trump has started campaigning for president again but I keep wondering who will be willing to end their political career being Trumps running mate. No body in their right mind is gonna agree to be trumps running mate. It’s not fun being a loser.
Reply(24)
28
Liberal American Patriot
2d ago
Colbert and writers provide the sickest burns! AND its doubly entertaining to read the comments made by the GOP/Maga crowd, who are pained in the nether regions by same...just hilarious!🤣😂😆
Reply(3)
7
Barbara Karls
3d ago
Democrats do hear you, and are leaving you. make your money, talk your smack, but if you do not come up with more intellectual folks that are not hanging by puppet strings, controlled by angry Humpty Dumpty trumpty, Dems will exceed all expectations next election.
Reply
15
Related
Washington Examiner
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says she can stop Trump from forming third party: Report
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is promoting herself to lead the committee for the next two years, arguing she is best positioned to stop former President Donald Trump from creating a third party should he lose the GOP primary election and split the party's electorate. McDaniel reportedly made the...
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Stephen Colbert Finds 'Especially Weird' Moment In Trump's Disastrous Speech
The ex-president's eulogy quickly went off the rails — and the "Late Show" host has all the details.
Jimmy Kimmel Utterly Humiliates MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made his triumphant return to Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night comedy program on Tuesday evening.But given that he appeared from within the confines of an arcade claw machine, it was ultimately even more demoralizing than the first time around.“To help him overcome his debilitating fear of machines, we have installed him inside a claw machine,” Kimmel quipped as he opened the segment. “I don’t know why I decided you should be in there,” he added before stating he was surprised that Lindell took him up on the unique offer, despite Lindell earlier claiming it was due to his...
Steve Bannon Tells Kari Lake She Deserves Respect Because 'You're The Frickin' Governor'
Bannon and Lake took election denial to new extremes in a recent interview.
'Michelle Obama Is Really a Man': The Wildest MAGA Conspiracy Yet
The conspiracy theory has begun to resurface on social media and has been circulating since former President Barack Obama held office.
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
Mike Lindell says Jimmy Kimmel asked him to do an interview from inside a gigantic claw machine because Lindell isn't vaccinated
Lindell said his appearance on Kimmel "should be very, very interesting" and that he thinks the interview will help "save our country."
Pro-Trump commentator Diamond wasn't sick and 'just collapsed' when she died, her friend Mike Lindell says
Her sister and co-host, Silk, also pushed back against rumors claiming without evidence that Diamond died of COVID-19.
Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says US would be better now with Trump; stops short of 2024 endorsement
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she believes the U.S. would be better off with former President Trump in office, but would not say if she will endorse him for 2024.
MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard Surprises Host with Blunt Report On GOP Voters Weighing 2024 Options
Vaughn Hillyard was hopped up on 2024 excitement on Monday as he reported from South Carolina. MSNBC host Hallie Jackson noted that Hillyard had drawn the “short straw” in where he was stationed for the report on 2024, prompting the correspondent to excitedly point out an unusual fact about the upcoming race: there were ten people running at this time four years ago and now there’s just one for the GOP and that’s Donald Trump.
Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges
Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
Mike Lindell Backed by More Republicans Than McDaniel to Lead RNC: Poll
A candidate needs a simple majority, or 85 of 168 votes, to win. Members will convene on Friday for the secret-ballot election.
Washington Examiner
Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report
An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
Stephen Colbert Gives Lauren Boebert A Hilariously Blunt Geography Lesson
The host of the "Late Show" fired back at the far-right lawmaker's latest claim.
Stephen Colbert Stings Kevin McCarthy With 'Painful' Marjorie Taylor Greene Quip
The "Late Show" host offered up an explanation for the House speaker's latest move.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
35K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 118