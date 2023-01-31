ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade

Miami is home to a plethora of Nikkei restaurants, blending the best of Peruvian and Japanese flavors and techniques. And for chef Fernando Salazar of prime steakhouse Platea, their preponderance in the Magic City is far from surprising. “Miami is a mecca and melting pot of influence from all over...
MIAMI, FL
msn.com

Expert Butcher Explains The Best Way To Use The 2 Main Cuts Of Beef Chuck

Nothing compares to advice from a butcher when it comes to preparing meat like beef chuck. Whether it's your first time working with a certain cut of beef chuck, or you just have questions about how to proceed with a recipe, consulting an expert is never a bad idea. The knowledge that can be imparted from this source is why you should make an effort to only get your meat from a butcher.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman hailed a genius for how she opens McDonald's sauce packets

A woman has been hailed 'elite' and a genius after a video of how she opens McDonald's sauce packets went viral on TikTok. The user who posts as @smashleybaldwin uploaded her video to complain about McDonald's only ever giving her two sauce packets - even if she asks for four.
Chef Dennis

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
hunker.com

Costco Just Added a Brand New Pastry to Its Bakery Section

If you can't get enough of Costco's Ham and Cheese Pastries, but are in the mood for something sweeter, we have news that will certainly satisfy that craving. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, the warehouse retailer is now selling Cherry and Cheese Pastries. "These all-butter pastries have flaky croissant layers,...
Houston Chronicle

We tested 12 supermarket marinara sauces. Only one was a clear winner.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Some people might be lucky enough to spend a Sunday afternoon with a pot of pasta sauce simmering away on the stove (or have a nonna to do it for them). But for many of us, the route to pasta with red sauce goes through the grocery aisle.
goodshomedesign.com

This Chef Is Decolonizing the Kitchen by Only Using Ingredients Native to North America

Contemporary cooking goes beyond food and tries to tell a story about the origin of ingredients and how they are an essential piece of the culture we live in. More and more chefs around the world are trying to change the narrative around cooking and bringing back native elements to the kitchen that help connect the local community with its ancestry.
