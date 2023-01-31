ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

MLive

$11.4 million in water infrastructure grants awarded to Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly $11.5 million in grants have been awarded to the city of Muskegon Heights for its water system, including replacement of lead service lines. The city received an $8.4 million water infrastructure grant that will help the city replace the service lines, according to a statement issued by state Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon. The state is requiring the replacement of all lead service lines by 2041.
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park

A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Illinois Paramedics Who Smothered Black Man and Refused to Help, Charged With Murder

Two paramedics, Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan, are being charged with first-degree murder after not properly restraining a Black patient. Officers were called to the scene in Springfield, IL, where a family member claimed that Earl Moore Jr. was having a hallucinatory episode. Moore said he saw multiple people with guns inside his home. Police arrived on the scene and requested medical assistance for Moore.
Michigan deputy under investigation after mother and her two children froze to death in field

A sheriff’s deputy in Michigan is under investigation over his response to a call about a mother and her children who later froze to death in a field. Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle, nine, and Malik, three, were found dead on Sunday in a field near Pontiac after wandering around the area for three days — the children only wearing sweatshirts and wrapped in bed sheets. Cannady, who police say was suffering a mental health episode, had reportedly ordered her three kids to hide from police and sleep in the field. Her 10-year-old daughter was the only...
Michigan man dead after pointing laser and opening fire at police helicopter

Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who pointed a laser and fired a rifle at a police helicopter on Tuesday. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. when the helicopter circled north of downtown Detroit, according to police. The 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been staying in the abandoned home at the time of the shooting. Two state troopers shot and killed the suspect, who recently moved into the home, according to a neighbor via Fox 2 Detroit. In the video, the man emerged from the second-story window and pointed a green laser at the aircraft. “We got somebody...
Kent County to save $1 million a year with new trash incinerator operator

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County is expected to save about $1 million a year under a new operating agreement for its Waste-to-Energy Facility trash incinerator. Boston-based Vicinity Energy took over operations of the Kent County-owned incinerator at 950 Market Ave. SW on Thursday, Feb. 2, under a new, 10-year operating agreement with the county.
