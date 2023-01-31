Read full article on original website
Court record: Suspect said puppies died recently in home where 78 dogs seized
At least eight puppies died in the Muskegon-area home of a woman now charged with animal cruelty, court records say.
Blight, security issues prompt judge to reopen case against abandoned West MI hotel
ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — A court ordered the owners of an abandoned hotel that's become an infamous Muskegon County eyesore to clean up their act — again. The Victory Inn & Suites has been falling apart for years, court records show, repeatedly cited by the City of Roosevelt Park for code and licensure-related issues.
$11.4 million in water infrastructure grants awarded to Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly $11.5 million in grants have been awarded to the city of Muskegon Heights for its water system, including replacement of lead service lines. The city received an $8.4 million water infrastructure grant that will help the city replace the service lines, according to a statement issued by state Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon. The state is requiring the replacement of all lead service lines by 2041.
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Illinois Paramedics Who Smothered Black Man and Refused to Help, Charged With Murder
Two paramedics, Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan, are being charged with first-degree murder after not properly restraining a Black patient. Officers were called to the scene in Springfield, IL, where a family member claimed that Earl Moore Jr. was having a hallucinatory episode. Moore said he saw multiple people with guns inside his home. Police arrived on the scene and requested medical assistance for Moore.
Undercover police make massive drug bust, arrest man accused of selling drugs across Macomb County
Nino Morrison, of Chesterfield Township, is looking at numerous felony drug charges after undercover police officers made a massive drug bust at his home last week.
Police: 78 dogs seized from Norton Shores home
A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police raid found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
How Illegal is it to ‘Get Frisky’ in Your Car in Michigan?
I haven't thought about "getting frisky" in the car in years, maybe because I'm dang near 50 and any thoughts that I have about intimacy usually involve things like "hey, will I pull something if I do it like that?" When I was young—I'm talking teen years—I made out in...
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
Michigan woman returns $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
A woman in Michigan is being rewarded for her honesty after she returned a bag filled with close to $15,000 that she found to a pair of newlyweds.
Man found dead behind the wheel in Aurora
NOPD officers responding to a call of a man unconscious in a car found a man dead behind the wheel of a car. The car was at found at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street in Aurora on the Westbank.
Michigan deputy under investigation after mother and her two children froze to death in field
A sheriff’s deputy in Michigan is under investigation over his response to a call about a mother and her children who later froze to death in a field. Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle, nine, and Malik, three, were found dead on Sunday in a field near Pontiac after wandering around the area for three days — the children only wearing sweatshirts and wrapped in bed sheets. Cannady, who police say was suffering a mental health episode, had reportedly ordered her three kids to hide from police and sleep in the field. Her 10-year-old daughter was the only...
Michigan man dead after pointing laser and opening fire at police helicopter
Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who pointed a laser and fired a rifle at a police helicopter on Tuesday. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. when the helicopter circled north of downtown Detroit, according to police. The 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been staying in the abandoned home at the time of the shooting. Two state troopers shot and killed the suspect, who recently moved into the home, according to a neighbor via Fox 2 Detroit. In the video, the man emerged from the second-story window and pointed a green laser at the aircraft. “We got somebody...
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
US man cleaning out late grandmother’s apartment shot dead by police
Police in Wyoming, Ohio, say officers suspected Joe Frasure Jr, 28, was burglar after responding to a 911 call
Kent County to save $1 million a year with new trash incinerator operator
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County is expected to save about $1 million a year under a new operating agreement for its Waste-to-Energy Facility trash incinerator. Boston-based Vicinity Energy took over operations of the Kent County-owned incinerator at 950 Market Ave. SW on Thursday, Feb. 2, under a new, 10-year operating agreement with the county.
Muskegon Heights gets state funds to replace water lines
The City of Muskegon Heights has been chosen to receive millions of dollars of funding from a state grant to replace old water infrastructure.
Agreement to develop property near Grand Rapids amphitheater approved by arena board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority leading the charge to build a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in Grand Rapids approved an agreement Friday with a private group to explore development opportunities on land adjacent to the proposed venue. In addition, officials said they hope to have the amphitheater open...
