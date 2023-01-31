Read full article on original website
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Lance Lang, Wayne Pinnock register victories in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Registering victories for Arkansas on the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic were Razorbacks Lance Lang in the 200m and Wayne Pinnock in the long jump. Lang won the 200m in 20.47 as he raced current collegiate leader Courtney Lindsey of Texas Tech (20.41),...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Amanda Fassold wins in New Mexico with collegiate leading mark
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Entering the meet sharing the collegiate pole vault lead with two other vaulters, Razorback Amanda Fassold improved her indoor best to 14 feet, 10.75 inches (4.54) to take sole possession of the collegiate lead for 2023 as she claimed the event on the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Barnum Named Top 10 Candidate for Katrina McClain Award
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Erynn Barnum of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been playing the best basketball of her career, which is worthy for national recognition. Barnum has been named to the 2023 Katrina McClain Mid-Season Top 10 List, the award given to the best power forward in the country, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Ranked No. 6 in USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is ranked No. 6 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. USA Today Sports is the sixth and final major preseason poll, which also includes Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game, to be released. The Hogs enter the 2023 campaign ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 6 by the NCBWA, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 8 by D1Baseball and No. 11 by Baseball America.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 1 Arkansas competes in New Mexico Collegiate Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The first travel trip for Arkansas this season takes the No. 1 Razorbacks to the host site of the NCAA Indoor Championships as they compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic this Friday and Saturday. Visiting the Albuquerque Convention Center, the host site for the national...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: Arkansas at South Carolina
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8 SEC) What: The Razorbacks put their three-game, SEC win streak on the line. When: Saturday – Feb. 4 – 3:30 pm (ET)/2:30 pm (CT) Where: Columbia, S.C. – Colonial Life Arena (18,000) How (to follow):
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Britton Wilson among four collegiate record holders on Bowerman watch list
NEW ORLEANS – The first update to the watch list for the 2023 women’s Bowerman includes four athletes who set a collegiate record in January, including Arkansas’ Britton Wilson. During the same week the Bowerman preseason watch list was released in mid-January, Wilson produced the first collegiate...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
De Filippo Signs with FFC Potsdam Turbine
FAYETTEVILLE – Former Arkansas forward Jessica De Filippo has signed with FFC Potsdam Turbine of the Frauen-Bundesliga, the top level of competition for women’s association football in Germany. After sitting out for most of the 2021 season, De Filippo had a breakout year in 2022 and led the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Back Home, Host East Tennessee State and Illinois State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team return back home to Billingsley Tennis Center for the weekend for a pair of matches. The Razorbacks (6-1) face the ETSU Buccaneers (0-5) on Friday, February 3 at 5:30 p.m. CT and the Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) for a doubleheader on Sunday, February 5 at 11 a.m. CT and 3 p.m. CT.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 2/1: Top 2 (And We Ain't 2)
Good morning. Is Ricky Council still in the air? We’ve yet to see him land from that dunk last night. Check out the post-game locker room celebration following Arkansas men’s basketball’s 15th victory of the year. Now, what else is steeping in today’s Brew?. The birthday...
247Sports
What is next for Arkansas football?
After a wild college football season was followed by an even wilder offseason of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes, now Arkansas spring football is right around the corner along with another storm of recruiting and transfer portal activity...
Musselman's Unplanned Handling of Walsh Unlocks Key to Future Wins
Unique stat indicates Hogs' coach may have key to be more consistent in SEC play
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Clay Henry: Diamond Hogs Ready To Unleash Alien Pitches
When you get an hour with Matt Hobbs, make sure to ask your most important questions early. You might run out of time if you don’t. The Arkansas pitching coach is so thorough with his answers, seldom is a follow-up question needed. He provides great insight and gives you behind-the-scenes stuff that is every reporter’s dream.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Wegner Named Preseason All-American by NCBWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner has been named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The NCBWA’s 22nd annual preseason All-America teams were announced Thursday afternoon. The preseason All-America squads are considered the first step toward the eventual selection of the Dick Howser Trophy, which has been voted upon for 23 seasons by members of the NCBWA.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Arkansas’s Winning Ways
Successful tournaments and sporting events are right at home in The Natural State. With the perfect combination of fields and facilities, plus plenty to see and do when the games are over, Arkansas is where teams and their families make winning memories. Arkansas is an ideal location for every kind...
nwahomepage.com
Hogs add another talented Mills recruit Anton Pierce
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its second talented preferred walk-on recruit for the Class of 2023 from Mills with the addition of Anton Pierce. Pierce, 6-2, 203, was once committed to sign with Army, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He joins teammate Jabrae Shaw as committed to the Hogs. Pierce talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Hogs.
talkbusiness.net
Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas
Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
Walmart to shift pharmacy hours
Walmart says it is shifting its pharmacy hours starting March 1.
