ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What people are saying about the death of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Cindy Williams

By Sarah Gambles
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3Uco_0kXOUily00
Cindy Williams arrives at the TV Land Awards y in New York, Saturday, April 14, 2012. Williams died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at age 75. | Charles Sykes, Associated Press

Cindy Williams, the star of “Laverne & Shirley” and “Happy Days,” died on Monday at 75 years old after dealing with an illness.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” a statement from her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, read, per CNN . “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

What was Cindy Williams best known for?

Williams was best known for her role as Shirley on “Happy Days,” and her character was so popular that it inspired a spinoff series called “Laverne & Shirley,” which ran for eight seasons. She also performed in George Lucas’ movie “American Graffiti,” as well as “Travels with My Aunt” and “The Conversation.”

Related

She grew up in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles and started acting in high school, then majored in theater arts at Los Angeles City College, The New York Times reported.

What are people saying about Cindy Williams?

Director and “Happy Days” star Ron Howard tweeted , “Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with.”

“Happy Days” costar Henry Winkler, who played Fonzie on the show, tweeted , “What a fine and talented human being! RIP.”

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander tweeted , “I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days.”

Film photographer Jeff Kravitz tweeted , “RIP Cindy Williams who’s well known to all the boomers out there. Laverne and Shirley will go down as a historical comedy duo.”

Writer Art Tavana tweeted , “RIP, Cindy Williams, who I remember first as Laurie in American Graffiti (1973), who stole our hearts and defied the caricature of the ’60s California girl at a sock hop. She was so much more. I will miss her.”

Related

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Laverne & Shirley Actor Cindy Williams

Actor Cindy Williams has died at the age of 75 after battling with an illness. This was confirmed by her family members in a statement obtained by ABC News. Williams was perhaps most well-known for her role in "Laverne & Shirley," a spinoff of the popular sitcom "Happy Days." She starred as the lovable Shirley Feeney alongside her costar Penny Marshall, who played her best friend and roommate Laverne. Williams is also known for her roles in "American Graffiti" and "The Creature Wasn't Nice" (via IMDb).
HollywoodLife

Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage

Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
24/7 Wall St.

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

Jimmie Walker: On TV's Classic "Good Times," John Amos, Janet Jackson, and More

As ILoveOldSchoolMusic.com documented in 2018, "Back in the day when Good Times dominated television, many fans probably thought the ‘Evans family’ dynamic was pretty typical. On camera, it was hard to tell they weren’t really a close-knit family, but behind closed doors, the actors’ dynamic was anything but typical. In fact, for the first time ever, Good Times star, Jimmie Walker a.k.a. 'J.J.', is giving fans the low-down on what it was REALLY like when the cameras weren’t rollin.’ During a recent tell-all interview, he spilled all the beans."
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
55K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy