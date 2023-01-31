ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

The Art of Asado with Chef Sebastián Benítez

By Abigail Duffy
Aventura Magazine.
Aventura Magazine.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2Xh8_0kXOUYta00
Chef Sebastián Benítez. Photography by Jerry Rabinowitz

Fire creates while it destroys, an element that has been revered for millennia. Fire illuminates, gives us warmth, and allows us to cook. These days, when most of us think of fire, we think of sitting around it with mulled wine and a s’more. But fire in its purest form is a profound necessity that enables life to flourish. It has sustained the people of Argentina for thousands of years, with Argentinians fostering a rich cultural tradition of cooking meat by flame across the country’s varied and rugged terrain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQqsW_0kXOUYta00
The starter course at Los Fuegos’ Sunday asado includes roasted tomato with ricotta and pesto, fire-roasted artichokes on a bed of sesame cream, empanadas stuffed with hand-cut filet mignon, yellowfin tuna tartare with almond cream, and burrata with romesco sauce and leek vinaigrette.

Celebrated Argentine chef Francis Mallmann rose to fame by honoring and elevating the fire-focused cooking methods he learned as a child in Patagonia—and introducing those techniques and flavors to the masses. Lucky for South Floridians, Faena Miami Beach debuted Mallmann’s restaurant, Los Fuegos, eight years ago with the help of chef de cuisine Sebastián Benítez. A Buenos Aires transplant who worked at the Argentine capital’s Faena Hotel nearly from its inception, Benítez was ready for a new challenge and jumped at the opportunity to open the brand’s next property in Miami Beach.

Mallmann’s passion for cooking over fire is rooted in Argentine gaucho culture, the nomadic horsemen of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries who are frequently compared to America’s cowboys. Living off the land, gauchos relied on fire to cook the animals they hunted. Building the fire, preparing the meat, and then slowly cooking it was all part of their tradition. There was no hustle, no other tasks to complete—just the primitive notion of sitting by the fire while tending to its flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wy7ML_0kXOUYta00
The fire dome at Los Fuegos is the centerpiece (and red-hot workhorse) of chef Benítez’s Sunday asado.

It might be easy to light a match and start a fire, but properly cooking on fire takes some know-how. Still, the culinary world initially underestimated Mallmann’s cooking. While some saw only burnt food, others began to understand its beauty and the harmony that’s necessary to achieve it—the balance between charred and raw or crispy and soft, for example.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HLUq_0kXOUYta00 “You really need to cook with all your senses—looking, feeling, smelling, listening,” Benítez says. “It’s not easy, and you really need to be present in that moment.”

Cooking outdoors—as Benítez does each week for Los Fuegos’ Sunday asado—comes with its own set of challenges. Monitoring the wind’s direction, for instance, is vital. If left to its own devices, a draft could easily redirect the heat and, even after countless hours, the meat could still be raw.

In conjunction with Argentina’s tradition of cooking over fire, Mallmann also spotlights different ancient cooking modalities and has even created one of his own. He translates the Argentine native techniques of slow cooking and salt baking into his cuisine with salt-crusted fish and his world-famous fiery dome. The dome (Mallmann’s own invention) is inspired by the gaucho’s way of slow cooking an entire animal on crosses strategically placed around an open fire, Benítez explains. The contraption is handmade of metal and can accommodate a variety of proteins, vegetables, and even fruits hung around the fire on hooks or grilled on the dome’s lower portion. But it’s not a cooking method that works for all types of food, Benítez adds. Pieces of meat must be thick, and fruits and vegetables need to be hard, like pineapple, cauliflower, or cabbage. Meat is suspended high above the fire so it gets a full, smoky flavor. As the hours progress, it’s moved closer to the heat to cook through. Just before serving, it’s placed right next to the flames to achieve Los Fuegos’ famous char.

“After working with Francis, I learned everything can be cooked over the fire—bread, fruits, vegetables, seafood,” Benítez says. “With the correct technique you can cook almost everything over the fire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaQm7_0kXOUYta00
Grilled delights include skirt steak, slow-cooked hanging Prime rib eye, branzino fillet, prawns, hanging organic chicken, fire-roasted artichokes, and domino potatoes. A grapefruit salad and a trio of sauces—chimichurri, criolla, and aioli—enhance the food’s smoky char.

Most Argentine homes have a barbecue grill, so cooking over fire is ingrained early. The weekly Sunday asados—or barbecue dinners—are their own quasi-religion, never to be missed and always with a focus on friends and family. For Benítez , the family-style meal is complete with a few choice proteins his dad grills such as chicken, chorizo, and steak, plus a fresh salad, bread, and a bottle (or two) of red wine, of course. At Los Fuegos, Benítez strives to give guests a similar experience, complete with roaring fires and endless delicacies.

“It’s a very genuine experience of what it feels like eating in Argentina,” Benítez explains. “That’s why we do it on Sunday and not any other day. It really brings the vibe of a genuine Argentinian table.”

For Benítez, his pièce de résistance is cooking fish over the fire. It’s a difficult task due to the inherent fragility of the fish, he says, but it’s a challenge he enjoys. For grilling novices, Benítez suggests starting with meat—specifically easy cuts like tenderloin, which you can quickly grill on both sides to the desired temperature. This way, you can experiment and practice tending to the fire. Once you’ve nailed the smaller cuts, graduate to thicker selections like short rib or brisket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNAcv_0kXOUYta00
Chef Sebastián Benítez presents his fiery feast.

A grill and its roaring flames aren’t just a carnivore’s delight—fruits, veggies, and desserts needn’t be an afterthought. One of Mallmann’s most famous desserts is grilled pineapple, which is brined in vanilla, spices, and simple syrup for 24 to 48 hours and then hung to grill in the dome. The balance of its sweet flavor with its charred exterior results in a concentrated smoky flavor reminiscent of mezcal, Benítez describes. “When you serve it with ice cream, believe me, there’s not many things more delicious than that,” he says. Home chefs can grill just about any fruit can. Try throwing a banana on the grill until the skin gets dark and starts to peel away. Serve it with vanilla ice cream, and thank Benítez later.

Although chef Benítez often doesn’t even have time to eat while running his kitchen, he appreciates the simple pleasure of popping out of the trenches to survey the dining room and see guests savoring the food. “It’s not very romantic in terms of how much we enjoy the food, but there’s a lot of joy in giving,” he says.

His personal indulgence comes when he’s outside, under the sprawling sky, building the fire. It’s a time for him to disconnect, concentrate on the fire’s hypnotic flames, hone his craft, and just be one with nature.

Grilling Tips from Chef Benítez

1. Patience is key: Embrace the fact that cooking over fire isn’t fast and furious. It takes hours. Accept that, Benítez says, and the outcome will be worth it.

2. Practice makes perfect: There’s no manual Benítez can share. He says proficiency comes from making mistakes and learning from them.

3. Commit to the investment: Slow cooking needs an investment—in quality produce and proteins as well as time.

4. Build your burn: Start with hardwood charcoal, which offers an even heat and temperature, making it easier to cook with than wood. “You need to understand the language of the wood that is totally different than charcoal,” Benítez says. So, work your way up to playing with wood.

5. Choose the right wood: Once you’ve graduated to wood, Benítez suggests using oak, hickory, or mesquite. Build a chimney-like structure with the logs, making sure there’s nothing in the middle of it. In the hole, place a few pieces of paper and light the fire from there. Once the wood is lit, you can add charcoal in the middle.

6. It’s all in the prep: First, make sure you have the right cut of meat. For slow cooking, choose a thick cut, like brisket. Then, consider your seasoning. In Argentina, Benítez explains, meat is only seasoned with coarse salt before cooking. That means no brining, rubbing, or marinating. “We’re not really famous for putting too much stuff on the meat,” he says. Finally, there’s temperature. Ensure the meat is at room temperature before placing it over the fire.

The post The Art of Asado with Chef Sebastián Benítez appeared first on Aventura Magazine. .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Menudo (Tripe Soup)

Menudo Soup (or Pancita) is an authentic Mexican recipe made of beef tripe. It is simmered for hours to develop a rich and satisfying broth. A big pot of Menudo is the start of many Sunday mornings in Mexico. There are different versions of this dish. This is my family’s version. We are from the good State of Durango.
Giangi's Kitchen

Elote – Mexican Street Corn

Elote, Mexican street corn, is a sublime side dish made with corn that will make you come back for more and more. And since the corn is in season and most tender, the perfect opportunity presented itself to make it.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)

Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes. There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.
fashionweekdaily.com

Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business

The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

(di)vision's FW23 Collection Was a Y2K-Inspired Disaster

Finishing off the first official day on the Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 calendar, (di)vision staged a disaster-inspired collection, titled “Dressed for Disaster.”. Inviting guests to a restaurant that seemed to have been left after a party (breadcrumbs, unfinished glasses of wine and cigarette butts were laid across each...
Architectural Digest

See Inside the World’s Greenest A-Frame Home

The southwestern shores of Lake Vänern, the largest body of water in Sweden and one of the most popular camping destinations in Scandinavia, are shrouded in a thick forest of conifer trees with nary a bank or grocery store within miles. In this landscape of summer getaway, an A-frame home of unprecedented scale and material composition has recently touched down across nearly a half acre that is wholly unlike the string of campgrounds and cottages lining the lakeshores just out of view.
12tomatoes.com

Quick Homestyle Teriyaki Sauce

This DIY teriyaki sauce rivals some of my favorite pre-made versions from the store!. I use teriyaki in everything from noodle stir fries, salads, and meat marinades, or as a slightly sexier dipping sauce than soy only. Teriyaki is the epitome of Japan’s commitment to umami, the savory flavor characterized as one of Japanese cuisine’s six main tastes (the others being salty, spicy, sour, bitter, and sweet).
SFGate

A multi-layered spice paste recipe unlocks the cuisine of Bali

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We arrived at Dapur Bali Mula in the village of Desa Les along the rugged northern coast of Bali just in time to prepare lunch. We were there to cook with chef and village priest Jero Mangku Dalem Suci Gede Yudiawan.
P&V

Bistec a la mexicana (vegan)

The perfect under-20-minute Mexican taco recipe that your family will love. Bistec a la Mexicana is beef cooked in a delicious mix of tomato, chiles, onion, and cilantro. This is the vegan version. What is bistec a la mexicana?. Bistec a la Mexicana is a Mexican dish consisting of thin,...
InsideHook

This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade

Miami is home to a plethora of Nikkei restaurants, blending the best of Peruvian and Japanese flavors and techniques. And for chef Fernando Salazar of prime steakhouse Platea, their preponderance in the Magic City is far from surprising. “Miami is a mecca and melting pot of influence from all over...
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

José Andrés' Secret To The Perfect Paella

Perfecting a paella recipe is an art form that requires practice. To excel in the craft, there's no better person to learn from than an international icon in gastronomy and a fellow native of paella's origin country. Though he's now an American citizen living in Maryland and traveling the world through his charity, World Central Kitchen, chef and humanitarian José Andrés was born in raised in Spain (via Forbes). Having spent many years traversing his native country in search of the best dishes and ingredients, he has a Spain-focused food line selling products like sherry vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, tinned seafood, and jamón ibérico, not to mention 30 restaurants across the U.S. that helped introduce the American public to tapas.
MARYLAND STATE
Gardenista

Sour Grapes: An Under-Appreciated Ancient Ingredient

Do you have a case of sour grapes? That may not a bad thing—as long as we’re talking about the fruit, and not a dose of social media-induced envy or FOMO. Bright green, shockingly tart, unripe grapes are a very interesting and very healthy ingredient, a substitute for lemon juice or lemon slices in savory dishes, and the basis of inspiring condiments like verjuice (from French verjus —”green juice”), the bracingly sour liquid pressed from green grapes, as well as cooked syrups, whose shelf lives are longer.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Tacos Gobernador

Tacos Gobernador consist of shrimp tacos with cheese smushing out of the tortillas until crispy. The end result is something foodie dreams are made of. Tacos Gobernador hail from the good State of Sinaloa and are SO SO GOOD! They are stuffed with a spicy shrimp mixture and loaded with cheese. You're going to love every bite.
a-z-animals.com

Morels vs. Truffles

Truffles are fungi, like mushrooms, but with their own distinct classification and history. Though truffles have been harvested and eaten throughout history, they have recently risen in popularity and gained a prominent place on the menus of many gourmet restaurants. However, you may not have heard quite so much about a related group of fungi: morels. When morels are mentioned, it is often in a recipe or cookbook where they are called “morel mushrooms.” However, this is actually an inaccurate label. Morels are more closely related to truffles than they are to mushrooms!
Giangi's Kitchen

Eggplant Chinese Style

I love eggplant, and when the opportunity to prepare a new recipe with them comes along, I welcome it with open arms. I love Chinese food, and since my first trip to China, when I tasted this Chinese eggplant recipe, I have been trying to replicate it in my kitchen.
tinyhousetalk.com

Brown Bird and Company Campervan Conversion: The Nevis

We’ve seen tons of van conversions, but the Nevis van conversion from Brown Bird and Company has some truly one-of-a-kind features. The L-shaped couch really stands out, and there’s a wet bath partitioning off the double bed in the back of the conversion. Unlike most conversions, the kitchen...
tinyhousetalk.com

Buddhism and Meditation in Her Van

Stacey wanted to live nomadically even before it was popular, but hesitated until two years ago, when she finally found a van and chased her dream!. She practices Buddhism and meditation and made sure her van fit her lifestyle. Most of her indoor time she spends at her bench and slide-out table. As a vegan, she doesn’t cook a ton, but has a cute little kitchen for preparing plant-based meals. Enjoy her tour!
Epicurious

Crab Linguine With Arugula

I first had a version of this delicious crab linguine in Positano, on the beautiful Amalfi coast. The flavors of sweet crab meat, spicy arugula, and fresh tomatoes balance each other perfectly. Dungeness crab is ideal, if you can get it, otherwise use any good, sweet-tasting, meaty crab in this recipe.
Aventura Magazine.

Aventura Magazine.

Troy, MI
85
Followers
71
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Aventura - Things to Do, Events, Fashion, Dining and more

 https://aventuramagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy