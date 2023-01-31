Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: February 2, 2023
Update your furniture! Antica Modern is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. Date night looks! Charmed Boutique is located on Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville. Mindful soaps & lotions! Learn more about Clean Life Organics by visiting them online. Cleveland Botanical Gardens. Orchids Forever! Visit the display at the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Spreading Cleveland Pride
Spreading Cleveland pride! Shop from the Cleveland Clothing Company online.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Medina High School Show Choir: Encore Entertainment Company
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Encore Entertainment Company is a show choir from Medina High School under the direction of Tyler Skidmore. The talented ensemble performs at community events and competes across the Mid-West. The theme for this year’s show is ‘Time After Time’ based on the Doctor Who series. The public is invited to the Medina Midwest Showcase happening Saturday February 18th at the Medina Performing Arts Center.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Orchids Forever
Orchids Forever! Visit the display at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens now through March 12th.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny explores The Grand Resort during winter
The Grand Resort in Warren, Ohio has many winter activities waiting for guests. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton highlights some of them.https://www.thegrandresort.com/
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fly into a fitness routine at Sky Aerial Studio
Sky Aerial Studio offers aerial fitness, circus arts, dance, and aerial silks for kids and adults in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton gives it a try as he learns more about this unique way to stay in shape and have fun. https://www.skyaerialstudios.com/
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Ground is broken for the 2023 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home
Ground has been broken for the 2023 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home in Mayfield Village. The modern farmhouse style home is being built by Skoda Construction and Fox 8's Kristi Capel has details on how you can enter to win the home as well as other fantastic prizes. Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home will go on sale at 6am on Thursday February 23rd. All proceeds from the Dream Home go to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
When arctic air will retreat
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A frigid evening ahead of us after a very cold day. Temperatures will continue to hang out in the teens but feel MUCH colder. Wind chill values will remain around or below 0 through the rest of the night. Still bitter to start off your Saturday...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Hadestown At Playhouse Square
Hadestown will be at Playhouse Square now through February 19th! Purchase tickets here. Oregon Launches New Policy for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. I Had Enough of My Keurig! Was About to Throw It in the Trash when I Found This. Angelino's Coffee. Top Doctor: If You Eat Oatmeal...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Pamper Your Pooch
Pamper your pooch! Haymarket Pet Company is located inside the 5th Street Arcades in Cleveland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Waiting for a warm-up? Here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac predicts this spring
CLEVELAND (WJW) – With the first day of spring 46 days away, many people are looking forward to warmer temperatures. But according to predictions from the Farmer’s Almanac, it might take some time. The Farmer’s Almanac Spring 2023 Forecast predicts a slow warm-up, unseasonably cold temperatures across the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Weather outlook: What to expect the rest of winter
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are the cold, winter temperatures making you wish for spring? It’s still 45 days away, and there’s still plenty of winter left. So, will it be a harsh or mild rest of the season?. The FOX 8 Weather Team is breaking down what to...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Arctic plunge starts tonight
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hopefully you were able to enjoy the sunshine and seasonal temperatures this afternoon because we are turning a corner tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight and back into the teens by early tomorrow morning. This is all with an arctic front that will also bring some light snow overnight.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
How long subzero wind chills will last
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind chills below zero for most of the day. Lake effect streaks are expected. Some breaks of sun in between snow showers. Flurries will continue into the afternoon tomorrow before we start to quiet things down. Snowfall forecast through noon Friday:. It’s all about the BITTER...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Bitter cold wind chills; colder air on the way
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bitter cold outside this morning! Few flurries east otherwise temperatures are between 8 and 13 this morning with wind chills in the single digits. Cold sunshine this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid-20s. We’ve had a high number of days above normal this winter:
Comments / 0