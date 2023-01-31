Robert Bruno Constantine Nennert is today’s birthday boy. He was born on Groundhog Day, February 2, 1898, so that makes today his 125th birthday. By the way, the first Groundhog Day took place in 1887, before this birth. Early in his life, we see him called Bruno, but later, he took on the name, Robert. I mainly used the name Bruno in the title because it sounded good. I suppose I could have called him Bob, the Baker and Milkman, but I never see a document that uses that name. Robert was the son of Simon “Samuel” and Maria (Schuessler) Nennert, whose story was told in the post, Mary and Simon. If you read that post, you will discover that Robert was the grandson of the Nennert’s who established the Nennert Hotel that once existed in Wittenberg. That hotel was one of two hotels that could be found in Wittenberg in 1903 and 1904, and they are indeed mentioned in my two books about Wittenberg.

WITTENBERG, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO