Smart meter owners will be grateful recipients of payments from National Grid if they reduce their electricity consumption at peak times during the current cold spell (Households in Great Britain to be paid to use less electricity: how does it work?, 23 January). While this might help keep the lights on, the risk is that low-income households who are already not consuming as much energy as they need to protect their welfare will take the opportunity to boost their income at the expense of their health – using the money to eat rather than heat.

3 DAYS AGO