Related
Tightening of ESG standards targets carbon offset schemes
A major investor group wants to ban portfolios from including companies that push carbon offsets and instead focus them on actually cutting their emissions.
Major utility company warns customers face 100% energy bill hike this month – see if you’re one of the millions affected
MILLIONS of Americans can expect energy costs to increase by more than 100 percent for January. Utility firm San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) issued a warning this week that the cost per unit of natural gas has shot up to $5.11 this month compared with $2.36 a year ago.
First small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published Jan. 19 in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license. ...
BBC
Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows
The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests. Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made. Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but...
Industrial Distribution
Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
PV Tech
Sunrun appoints startup Lunar Energy to manage virtual power plants
Sunrun has appointed investee Lunar Energy to manage its home battery virtual power plant (VPP) network in the US, with Lunar planning to launch its own battery product in the coming months too. Sunrun will use the Lunar Gridshare software, an energy management system (EMS) platform which already manages 35,000...
BBC
Dartmoor Zoo set for £130,000 energy bill increase
Dartmoor Zoo has claimed its annual electricity bill could go up by £130,000 later this year. The zoo's current electricity bill is about £40,000 per year, but when its contract ends in November, it says it could rise to more than £170,000. Coral Jonas, Dartmoor Zoo's chief...
Paying smart meter owners to use less electricity may harm poor people’s health
Smart meter owners will be grateful recipients of payments from National Grid if they reduce their electricity consumption at peak times during the current cold spell (Households in Great Britain to be paid to use less electricity: how does it work?, 23 January). While this might help keep the lights on, the risk is that low-income households who are already not consuming as much energy as they need to protect their welfare will take the opportunity to boost their income at the expense of their health – using the money to eat rather than heat.
Recycling Today
Recent collaboration could help decarbonize European paper sector
According to a news release from Cepi (Confederation of European Paper Industries), a collaboration that it engaged in with EHPA (European Heat Pump Association) has resulted in innovation that could produce energy savings of up to 50 percent in paper manufacturing and could help decarbonize one of Europe’s most energy-intensive sectors. However, before this can become a reality, Cepi says EU regulators must speed up incentives for affordable clean energy.
Quartz
Shell is more serious about share buybacks than renewables
Shell’s profits hit a record high of $42.3 billion in 2022—double what it made in 2021, and perhaps the highest profits posted by any British company in history. How Shell spent those profits left little doubt about its priorities: $26 billion went toward dividends and buybacks for its shareholders, an amount 7.4 times more than the $3.5 billion it spent on renewables.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market
Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
maritime-executive.com
Klaveness Cuts More Carbon From its Low-Emission Combination Carriers
Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) the Torvald Klaveness division specializing in unique bulker-tanker vessels, has agreed to expand the use of a crew-operated hull cleaning system aboard the vessels in its fleet. KCC operates some of the maritime industry's only remaining bulker-tanker combination ships (historically known as ore-bulk-oil carriers or OBOs)....
ffnews.com
Vancity’s Visa credit cards are counting carbon footprints with ecolytiq
Vancity took another step in its commitment to climate action. It is the first financial institution in Canada to offer its members a way to estimate the CO2 emissions that come from their purchases. Every Vancity Visa credit cardholder can track the estimated carbon emissions of their credit card purchases...
TechCrunch
SunFi aims to be the fastest way for Nigerians to find, finance and manage solar
The self-described energy financial tech platform received backing from lead investors Nairobi-based Factor[e] and SCM Capital Asset Management and participating investors such as Voltron Capital, Norrsken Impact Accelerator, Ventures Platform and Sovereign Capital. On a call with TechCrunch, CEO Rotimi Thomas said the investment will help SunFi grow its operations...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar may cover the world’s electricity demand with 0.3% of its land area
Solar energy could theoretically cover the world’s electricity demand by just 0.3% of its land area. This is one of the main conclusions of new research by a group of academic institutions, led by Aarhus University in Denmark. The researchers claim that raw materials and land availability will not present real barriers to PV in its race to dominate the global energy landscape.
kalkinemedia.com
Germany's HH2E, brown coal firm Leag agree on green hydrogen cooperation
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy firm HH2E and brown coal miner and power generator Leag plan to cooperate on green hydrogen plants at sites in the eastern German states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg, the companies said on Friday. Germany is aiming to make emissions-free hydrogen a crucial part of...
Grist
Clean energy investments have caught up to fossil fuels
It’s Wednesday, February 1, and clean energy investments reached a new milestone in 2022. The world spent a lot of money on fossil fuels last year — but it spent just as much trying to replace them. According to a new analysis from the research firm BloombergNEF, global investments in renewable energy technologies surged to $1.1 trillion in 2022, roughly matching investments in coal, oil, and gas for the first time.
Recycling Today
First PET Recycling Coalition grants announced
The Recycling Partnership announced last week three grants awarded to increase polyethylene terephthalate (PET) capture through its PET Recycling Coalition, awarding two PET reclaimers and a material recovery facility (MRF) as the first recipients of the its grant program. According to The Recycling Partnership, the initial round of grants will...
thebossmagazine.com
Cutting Costs During Commercial Construction
Commercial construction often happens on a much larger scale than residential construction, which means it’s harder to control the project’s expenses. With so many individual tasks and tools operating simultaneously — plus the heightened costs of essential materials like concrete and drywall — site managers have their work cut out for them.
