Elmira, NY

WETM

Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation

CORNING, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Two indicted for Jan. 2023 police chase in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for a vehicle chase in Elmira on Jan. 2 that left three arrested and one man ejected from the vehicle. According to the indictment, Dionte K. Henry, 22, of Ithaca, and Sky F. Volckhausen, 20, of Elmira were indicted on […]
ELMIRA, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Sheriff Akshar announces new Community Plan

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar recently presented his new Community FIRST Plan. Akshar introduced his plan to the Binghamton Rotary Club on Jan. 24, according to NewsChannel 34, which involves focusing staffing problems within the office of the corrections division as well as department transparency. The corrections division is now down 39 members, which has lead to increased work loads for those still working there. Akshar also aims to grow connections between the sheriff’s office and local organizations. Akshar shared that his intention is to make it easier for conflicts within the community to be addressed by his office smoothly.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton

Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM

Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors

ROARING BRANCH, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Police Charge Two Following Robbery in January

The Endicott Police Department has charged two individuals with Robbery in the first degree following an incident in January. Police say 42 year-old Angel Pomales of Endicott, and 18 year-old David Pomales of Binghamton are accused of robbing a convenience store at 147 Washington Avenue on January 18, 2023, where a handgun was displayed.
ENDICOTT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira city worker receives special honor

You often hear of officers and fire men saving the day but what about your local sanitation worker? Anthony Hodgkiss, a sanitation worker for the City of Elmira, was honored by City Council with a Certificate of Recognition Monday evening for helping an Elmira woman who had fallen following an ice storm. In a letter […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Man blamed for multiple lockdowns faces weapons charges

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 13th, a threatening Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County Schools. The video allegedly showed 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba driving around wearing what appeared to be ballistic armor while possessing a handgun. Investigators tracked Skiba to a home in Chenango Forks where they arrested him and 28-year-old Keith […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY

