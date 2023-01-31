Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
Two arrested for afternoon armed robbery in Endicott
Two men have been arrested for sticking up a bodega on Washington Avenue.
WETM
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation. Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales …. Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation. Jury in Dustin Drake trial to resume deliberating …. Jury in Dustin Drake trial to resume deliberating Monday. Jury in...
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Two indicted for Jan. 2023 police chase in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for a vehicle chase in Elmira on Jan. 2 that left three arrested and one man ejected from the vehicle. According to the indictment, Dionte K. Henry, 22, of Ithaca, and Sky F. Volckhausen, 20, of Elmira were indicted on […]
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Sheriff Akshar announces new Community Plan
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar recently presented his new Community FIRST Plan. Akshar introduced his plan to the Binghamton Rotary Club on Jan. 24, according to NewsChannel 34, which involves focusing staffing problems within the office of the corrections division as well as department transparency. The corrections division is now down 39 members, which has lead to increased work loads for those still working there. Akshar also aims to grow connections between the sheriff’s office and local organizations. Akshar shared that his intention is to make it easier for conflicts within the community to be addressed by his office smoothly.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton
Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
WETM
Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors
Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors. Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors. Jury in Dustin Drake trial to resume deliberating …. Jury in Dustin Drake trial to resume deliberating Monday. Jury in Dustin Drake trial to resume deliberating …. Jury in Dustin Drake trial to resume...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Police Charge Two Following Robbery in January
The Endicott Police Department has charged two individuals with Robbery in the first degree following an incident in January. Police say 42 year-old Angel Pomales of Endicott, and 18 year-old David Pomales of Binghamton are accused of robbing a convenience store at 147 Washington Avenue on January 18, 2023, where a handgun was displayed.
Endicott Man Admits Threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
A Broome County resident faces up to five years in prison after he admitted making threats to harm Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Federal authorities said 51-year-old Joseph Francis Morelli of Endicott pled guilty Wednesday to leaving threatening messages to the voicemail of a Washington, DC office of a member of Congress.
One year later: Eric Smith released from prison after 27 years
QUEENS, N.Y. (WETM) – One year ago today was the end of a saga nearly 30 years in the making: convicted Steuben County killer Eric Smith was released from prison after 27 years. Early in the morning on February 1, 2022, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced that Eric Smith […]
NewsChannel 36
Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
Elmira city worker receives special honor
You often hear of officers and fire men saving the day but what about your local sanitation worker? Anthony Hodgkiss, a sanitation worker for the City of Elmira, was honored by City Council with a Certificate of Recognition Monday evening for helping an Elmira woman who had fallen following an ice storm. In a letter […]
Man blamed for multiple lockdowns faces weapons charges
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 13th, a threatening Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County Schools. The video allegedly showed 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba driving around wearing what appeared to be ballistic armor while possessing a handgun. Investigators tracked Skiba to a home in Chenango Forks where they arrested him and 28-year-old Keith […]
Broome County man admits making threats to hurt Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, feds say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Broome County man admitted Wednesday to making threatening calls to the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, federal prosecutors said. In one message, the man said he would personally hurt Greene and in another said he could pay someone $500 to do it for him, prosecutors said.
WETM
Tioga Borough Still Looking For Sole Officer After Timothy Loehmann controversy
A small town in Pennsylvania is trying to get back on track after it was shaken by a major controversy last summer. The hiring of the former Cleveland officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice in 2014 touched off protests and resignations. “Yes, the town was caught completely off guard...
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
Binghamton felon convicted on illegal weapon charge
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
