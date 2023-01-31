Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renna Media
Free Eye Screening Clinic at the Library
The Linden Public Library is proud to partner with the New Jersey state Commission on the Blind and Visually Impaired (CBVI) to offer free vision screenings at the library to local residents. Advance registration is required. The next clinic will be held on Thursday, February 23rd at 9:30 a.m. The library is located at 31 East Henry Street in Linden.
Renna Media
Berkeley Heights Recreation Senior Activities
If you are a senior citizen and have any questions about senior-specific and/or Township-specific information, please email seniors@bhtwp.com or call the clerk’s office at (9082) 464-2700 x. 2114. Mondays:. BINGO 10:00-11:00 in the Highlander Room. Chair Stretch 11:15-12:00 in the Multipurpose Room. Art Class: Acrylics 11:30-1:00 in the Art...
Renna Media
Vintage Valentines Plus Story Time and a Craft
Sunday, February 5, 2 – 4 p.m. Love is in the air as the Miller-Cory House Museum presents “Vintage Valentines”. The writing of romantic notes and letters for St. Valentine’s Day was very popular in colonial America. By the mid-1800s the first mass-produced Valentine’s Day cards were sold and an industry was born.
Renna Media
February Speaker to Address Marshland Protection
The Rotary Club of Madison is an enthusiastic and engaged network of ordinary people doing extraordinary things to serve people in our local and global communities. In 2023 the Rotary is celebrating its 100th year of service to the Madison community. At the Rotary’s weekly meetings, the Club plans and reports on its service projects, and guest speakers present on a broad range of topics that are of interest to the community. Rotary meetings are held each Thursday in person at the Madison YMCA on Kings Road. The Club meetings start at 7:45 and conclude at 8:30. For February, its featured speaker, on February 9, will be Elizabeth Semple.
Renna Media
College Women’s Club of Cranford February Meeting
Join us for our next meeting on February 13th at Jardine Academy, 75 Rod Smith Place in Cranford. The Club is welcoming back one of their favorite speakers, Michael Norris, Ph.D. Dr. Norris will be presenting on The Cloisters Museum and Gardens, and other surprises in north Manhattan. Monthly meetings and programs are free and open to the public. The general meeting begins at 7 p.m. followed by a meet and greet with our members at 7:30 p.m. and Dr. Norris will be presenting at 8 p.m.
Renna Media
Knights of Columbus Charity Raffle & Check Presentations
Last year, the Garwood and Cranford Knights of Columbus Councils held a joint Final Four fundraiser to help and assist Cranford Firefighter Rob Hurewitz and his family after hearing about the end of his career as a Cranford Firefighter due to medical issues. When Ellen Ramer of Martin’s Jewelers saw...
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary School celebrates Chinese New Year
Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently celebrated Chinese New Year. The school’s Vice Principal, Dr. Juan Miao went around to some classrooms and taught students about her heritage and the holiday. Students enjoyed learning about the customs, dressing in authentic attire and playing with special musical instruments. To end the discussion, the students were able to dance around to music to ring in the new Year! Gung Hay Fat Choy!
Renna Media
14th Annual Scotch Plains/Fanwood MLK Day of Service
The 2023 Scotch Plains/Fanwood Martin Luther King Day of Service took place on Monday, January 16th. Participants had the option to volunteer virtually and in-person, and participate in learning and donation. opportunities for adults and children throughout Fanwood and Scotch Plains. The JCC of Central New Jersey hosted the opening...
Renna Media
Holocaust studies includes a special visitor
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Kawameeh Middle School in Union, NJ welcomed Dr. Victor Borden to speak to 8th grade English Language Arts classes. Dr. Borden shared the story of his parents’ escape during the Holocaust from Poland to the Soviet Union and later their immigration to the United States. The visit was organized by the 8th grade ELA teachers as part of their Unit 2 study of the Holocaust, which centers around the essential question: How do we remember the past? The event was held in collaboration with the Kean University Holocaust Resource Center.
Renna Media
Donation of Oranges Brings Florida Sunshine to Food Pantry
Kathy Fernandez, JFSCNJ Charlotte Shak Kosher Food Pantry Coordinator, received a surprise phone call in January, from Christopher Rueda of Truck and Go LLC of Roselle Park, that resulted in a donation of 54 cases of oranges. Christopher contacted his company for advice when he realized he had a surplus...
Renna Media
Westfield Clubs annual Holiday Food Distribution Project
Members of the Westfield Optimist Club and Rotary Club demonstrated their commitment to community service by providing holiday food to Westfield area families and local food pantries. Due to current health and safety concerns and food restrictions, ShopRite food gift cards were distributed to families and food pantries instead of food baskets.
Renna Media
Warren Cub Scout Pack 182 Updates
Over the past month Pack 182 had a couple events to help our local community of Warren. Our first visit was at The Chelsea were the scouts sang a series of holiday classics to our local seniors! We also completed a Pack meeting to learn how to care, fold, and maintain the American Flag. The scouts also participated in a uniform inspection and understanding the importance of how we earn badges. Some of our scouts also did a wood working activity for our upcoming Pinewood derby car race!
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary School Celebrates Benjamin Franklin’s Birthday
On January 17, 2023, Franklin Elementary School in Rahway celebrated the school’s namesake, Mr. Benjamin Franklin’s birthday. Students learned all about the Founding Father of the United States through various activities in their classroom. Pictured here are examples of some of the learning that took place in Mrs. Alicia Scipioni’s second grade class. The students’ kites came out adorable. At the end of the day, students were surprised to get a visit from Mr. Benjamin Franklin himself. It was a wonderful day of learning and fun.
Renna Media
Congratulations Poetry Contest Winners
15 Washington students have had their poetry accepted for publication in the Creative Communications national anthology. 4 students are from Mrs. Sharon Jones’s after school Poetry Workshop activity and the rest were submitted from her class. According to the Creative Communications notification, “The teachers and students of your school...
Renna Media
Imagine Welcomes New Team of Facilitators
Recently, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss staff members Sonia Nunez, Newark Program Manager and Ashley S. Allen, Newark Training and Education Manager trained a wonderful new team of facilitators who will join our rapidly growing Newark Night of Support. Many of the new facilitators will be facilitating Imagine’s groups that meet at the Boys and Girls Club in Newark. Our new volunteers spent three full days training in the Teach for America (TFA) headquarters in Newark and we’re so grateful to TFA for sharing their beautiful space with us! During the training, our new volunteers had an opportunity to share their grief experiences and receive support from one another while learning facilitation and companioning skills. We’re so happy to welcome this amazing group to our team of volunteer facilitators!
Renna Media
Morris County Honors Dr. Martin Luther King
Songs, prayers and words of hope from clerics, community leaders and public officials highlighted the day-long 53rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration in Morristown on January 16, 2023. The Martin Luther King Observance Committee, in collaboration with the Morris Area Clergy Council and the African American Clergy...
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary supports Make A Wish Foundation
Franklin Elementary School in Rahway participated in the Macy’s BELIEVE campaign to support the Make A Wish Foundation. Since 2008, Macy’s and Make-A-Wish have teamed up to bring hope and joy with this letter-writing campaign. Now more than ever, as COVID-19 impacts our communities, hope is essential for waiting wish kids who are isolated and vulnerable. For every letter Macy’s receives, they will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish®, up to $1 million! Students in the Blue and Gold Club wrote over 60 cards and dropped them off at Macy’s. The students were thrilled to be able to help make some kids’ wishes come true.
Renna Media
New Officers Sworn in during 50th Anniversary Celebration Kick-Off
On January 13, 2023 the Long Hill First Aid Squad held its annual Installation Dinner at the Primavera Regency in Stirling. This dinner was special for two reasons. It was the first in-person dinner since 2020; and it kicked off the start of our year-long 50th Anniversary Celebration. The Squad,...
Renna Media
Continental Math League a Great Success
At Hughes and Mountain Park Schools, a new club is being offered to students in grades 3-5: the Continental Math League. Over 120 students are participating between the two schools. Students meet twice a month at each school and participate in different activities/challenges that activate their problem solving and critical thinking skills. For example, at a meeting in the fall, the students created different logic puzzles using pictures to represent numbers. In another example, the students were challenged to create a tower using only construction paper. There are also ‘competition’ days where students compete with other schools around the nation virtually.
Renna Media
All Children invited to participate in Pinewood Derby
The excitement is building for the Cub Scouts of Pack 23 as they get ready for the annual Pinewood Derby. Scouts are given a kit that includes a block of wood, plastic wheels and axles. With help from a parent or other adult, they transform those parts into a race car and then race it against their friends’ cars, down a 30-foot long track. Trophies are presented to the winners.
