MLW Announces Partnership With BetOnline
MLW – one of the fastest growing wrestling organizations in the world – today announced worldwide online gaming leader BetOnline.ag as the title sponsor and official sportsbook partner of the league. This announcement comes on the heels of MLW’s landmark U.S. TV distribution deal with leading cable network...
New Batista Film Now In Theaters, Rollins/Lynch Go To Applebee's, Ibushi YouTube, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, February 3, 2023. - Dave Bautista's new film, Knock At The Cabin, is now playing in theaters across the world. Fans can find tickets by clicking here. To see a full trailer of the film, click the video linked below. - WWE...
STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023 Results (2/4/23): Giulia vs. Suzu Suzuki, Cheering Returns, And More
STARDOM returned to pay-per-view to celebrate the promotion's 12th Anniversary with STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023. Not only was the show major because of the card featuring Giulia defending the World of Stardom Championship for the first time against old friend turned rival Suzu Suzuki but also because cheering returned to STARDOM for the first time since 2020.
AEW Dynamite (2/1) Preview: No DQ TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher, Acclaimed Compete, More
It's Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's episode will feature Bryan Danielson against Timothy Thatcher, Darby Allin defending his TNT Championship, and more. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
AEW Announces Refresh Of Community Program, Roles Revealed For Paul Wight, Jake Roberts, More
AEW has announced a refresh and redesign of their community program. Since the company's birth in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been active in the community through many ways. In 2023, the promotion is seemingly looking to expand that role, as they revealed a overhaul of their community program on February 1, 2023.
NXT Vengeance Day Betting Odds
NXT Championship - Steel Cage Match. Bron Breakker (c) (-700) vs. Grayson Waller (+400) Roxanne Perez (c) (-2000) vs. Gigi Dolin (+1200) vs. Jacy Jayne (+700) Wes Lee (c) (+200) vs. Dijak (-300) NXT Tag Team Championship - Fatal 4-Way The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (c) (+150)...
MJF vs. Takeshita, Elite vs. AR Fox/Top Flight, RUSH vs. Danielson, More Set For 2/8 AEW Dynamite
Here's what's on tap for the February 8, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, MJF will be in action as he will face Konosuke Takeshita in a AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. This match comes after MJF and Takeshita brawled throughout the night, continuing their side feud that has been occurring in recent weeks.
AEW Dynamite On 2/1/23 Records A Decrease In Overall Viewership And Key Demo Rating
The numbers are in for the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on February 1 drew 901,000 viewers. This number is down from the 1,003,000 viewers the show posted on January 25. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.31 rating (404,000 viewers) in the...
WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off WarGames, Confirms Cora Jade's WWE Games Debut
2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23, showing at least one NXT Superstar making their video game debut. WWE 2K23 is on the horizon, and a new trailer highlights gameplay clips, including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Bad Bunny. The featured spot in the trailer spotlights WarGames footage.
Watch: Jonathan Gresham vs. Aiden Prince | IMPACT Behind The Impact Feb. 2, 2023
Watch Before the Impact on 2/2/23. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Charlotte Flair Learned Of Winning SD Women's Title At Arena When She Returned, Didn't Have Her Gear
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE on the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022, confronting Ronda Rousey and winning the SmackDown Women's Title. Flair had been sidelined since WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 when she lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda in an "I Quit" match. Flair previously revealed that she had to undergo multiple dental procedures, which was the reason for her missing time.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 2/3 (Taped On 2/1)
AEW taped the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage on February 1 from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers (courtesy of Jeremy Lambert) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 2/3 (Taped On 2/1) AEW Trios Championships: The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (c)...
Dave Bautista: Triple H Being In Charge Is The Best Thing For WWE, He's So Dedicated To The Product
Dave Bautista gives his thoughts on the Triple H regime. The world of wrestling has had quite a bit of praise for Triple H ever since he took over the creative side of WWE back in the summer of 2022. 'The Game' has received acclaim from fellow wrestlers, fans, and wrestling personalities of both the past and present.
ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results And Stream (1/27)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Destiny event on January 27 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results And Stream (1/27) - Jose Manuel...
Digital Media Title Bout, No Surrender Qualifiers, Steph De Lander Debut Set For 2/9 IMPACT On AXS
The lineup for the February 9 episode of IMPACT Wrestling is filled with heavy hitters. IMPACT Wrestling on February 9 will feature championship matches, matches that will have World Championship implications, and much more. Two matches booked for February 9 will see wrestlers qualify for a Fatal 4-Way at IMPACT...
Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'
Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
Shawn Michaels On Potential Future NXT Callups: Everyone Is Concentrated On WrestleMania Right Now
Shawn Michaels discusses potential NXT callups. Fans of WWE are always wondering when the next big star from NXT is going to make their debut on the main roster. Currently, many fans are anticipating the main roster arrival of NXT stars like Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, and Carmelo Hayes. On...
