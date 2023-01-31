ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fightful

MLW Announces Partnership With BetOnline

MLW – one of the fastest growing wrestling organizations in the world – today announced worldwide online gaming leader BetOnline.ag as the title sponsor and official sportsbook partner of the league. This announcement comes on the heels of MLW’s landmark U.S. TV distribution deal with leading cable network...
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Fightful

NXT Vengeance Day Betting Odds

NXT Championship - Steel Cage Match. Bron Breakker (c) (-700) vs. Grayson Waller (+400) Roxanne Perez (c) (-2000) vs. Gigi Dolin (+1200) vs. Jacy Jayne (+700) Wes Lee (c) (+200) vs. Dijak (-300) NXT Tag Team Championship - Fatal 4-Way The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (c) (+150)...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fightful

WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off WarGames, Confirms Cora Jade's WWE Games Debut

2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23, showing at least one NXT Superstar making their video game debut. WWE 2K23 is on the horizon, and a new trailer highlights gameplay clips, including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Bad Bunny. The featured spot in the trailer spotlights WarGames footage.
Fightful

Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage

Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Fightful

Charlotte Flair Learned Of Winning SD Women's Title At Arena When She Returned, Didn't Have Her Gear

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE on the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022, confronting Ronda Rousey and winning the SmackDown Women's Title. Flair had been sidelined since WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 when she lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda in an "I Quit" match. Flair previously revealed that she had to undergo multiple dental procedures, which was the reason for her missing time.
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 2/3 (Taped On 2/1)

AEW taped the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage on February 1 from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers (courtesy of Jeremy Lambert) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 2/3 (Taped On 2/1) AEW Trios Championships: The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (c)...
DAYTON, OH
Fightful

ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results And Stream (1/27)

ProSouth Wrestling held its Destiny event on January 27 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results And Stream (1/27) - Jose Manuel...
PIEDMONT, AL
Fightful

Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'

Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
TEXAS STATE
