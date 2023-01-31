ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallastown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley wrestlers start fast to beat Wilson, advance to District 3 team championship match

SPRING GROVE — Cumberland Valley wrestlers carried the sting of a missed opportunity with them back into Spring Grove Area High School’s gym for Thursday night’s District 3 Team Wrestling Championship semifinals. The Eagles also wrestled with urgency from the opening whistle, knowing that the opposing Wilson side had more than its fair share of star power to come.
SPRING GROVE, PA
abc27 News

Camp Hill sportswear store supplying Eagles gear, merch

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Super Bowl fever is in the air, especially at the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County. Bleacher Bums has Philadelphia Eagles gear and merchandise front and center, as well as a section, albeit significantly smaller, for the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles fans are showing up to grab gear to support […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton

Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs

Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
iheart.com

Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster

Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- An actress on HBO's "Euphoria" is charged with stealing a 28-dollar blouse from a store in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Police say surveillance footage shows Elise Jones taking a Moda-brand blouse from a dressing room at the "Jenny and the Clowder" shop in December. Jones also goes by the name "Chloe Cherry" and is listed that way in the show's credits. An employee told police the woman paid for other items using a credit card. Jones admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to an officer, according to the complaint but her agent says there was simply a misunderstanding with the charge. The 27-year-old is charged with a single count of retail theft, a misdemeanor. Jones is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 1st.
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg

The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Woman struck by car in Scranton. 27th District Special Election. Donations in...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
ANNVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells 'Mystery Mail'

Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells ‘Mystery Mail’. Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells 'Mystery Mail'. Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna …. Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County. Drumming up excitement for inaugural Wyoming Valley …. Drumming up excitement for inaugural Wyoming Valley Run. Winner...
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Upper Adams School District dismisses early due to threat

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Adams School District dismissed early Wednesday because of a threat. The school district posted the following message on its website:. "The Upper Adams School District received a threat this morning. Out of an abundance of caution, the school district will be dismissing school early today to maintain student safety. Biglerville High School & Upper Adams Middle School will be dismissing students at 11:00 a.m. Upper Adams Intermediate School will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. from the Zion Church in Arendtsville and Biglerville Elementary School students will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. from the Biglerville Fire Department Station. We appreciate your flexibility and understanding if buses are running a little late. Students will be dismissed using their regular departure plans. We will continue to keep our school community informed of this situation as needed."
BIGLERVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Discover the top rated wing spots in Harrisburg, according to Yelp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The age-old debate of who has the best chicken wings has always been a touchy subject that tends to result in some pretty passionate arguments. To help avoid these arguments, abc27 compiled a list that includes the top ten rated places to pick up some wings in Harrisburg, according to Yelp.
HARRISBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WYOMISSING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy