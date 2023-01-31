Read full article on original website
4 Stunning Ski Resorts Within Driving Distance To Lancaster, PA [Day Trips]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
First Friday in Lancaster City: 3 Events Worth Checking OutMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Cumberland Valley wrestlers start fast to beat Wilson, advance to District 3 team championship match
SPRING GROVE — Cumberland Valley wrestlers carried the sting of a missed opportunity with them back into Spring Grove Area High School’s gym for Thursday night’s District 3 Team Wrestling Championship semifinals. The Eagles also wrestled with urgency from the opening whistle, knowing that the opposing Wilson side had more than its fair share of star power to come.
Big Spring LB Connor Black locks in his college commitment
Connor Black was one of the Mid-Penn’s most productive linebackers across the past two seasons, and he said on signing day Wednesday that he plans to keep it going close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Black said, he...
Five things to watch in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling semifinals
The top four teams in District 3 Class 3A are set to compete at Spring Grove Area High School for the right to earn a spot in Saturday’s District 3 title match. Here are five things to watch in the semifinal and consolation rounds:. CD-Chambersburg rematch: Three of the...
Photos: Central Dauphin blows past Carlisle, Spring Grove to reach District 3 Team Wrestling semifinals
The top-seeded Central Dauphin Rams looked the part of the best team in District 3 in their opening matchups in the district team wrestling championships. CD took down No. 16 Carlisle, 54-9, in its first-round match and followed with a 52-15 victory over No. 9 Spring Grove in the quarterfinal round.
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
Central Dauphin celebrates five football players headed to next level
Despite a challenging 2022 football season, Central Dauphin had plenty to celebrate Wednesday during National Signing Day. One of the state’s most respected programs will send five players to the college ranks, and all were recognized by family, friends and teammates inside the school’s library.
‘We’ll take a win how it comes’: Thurston Wells’ 14 points, Alijah Cooper’s 13 help CD East survive Harrisburg
HARRISBURG— Though CD East’s boys basketball team got off to a decent start at the beginning of its matchup against Harrisburg— the Panthers took a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter— on Tuesday evening, it struggled finding an offensive rhythm in the second and was a bit out of sync in the third, too.
Camp Hill sportswear store supplying Eagles gear, merch
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Super Bowl fever is in the air, especially at the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County. Bleacher Bums has Philadelphia Eagles gear and merchandise front and center, as well as a section, albeit significantly smaller, for the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles fans are showing up to grab gear to support […]
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton
Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs
Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
iheart.com
Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster
Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- An actress on HBO's "Euphoria" is charged with stealing a 28-dollar blouse from a store in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Police say surveillance footage shows Elise Jones taking a Moda-brand blouse from a dressing room at the "Jenny and the Clowder" shop in December. Jones also goes by the name "Chloe Cherry" and is listed that way in the show's credits. An employee told police the woman paid for other items using a credit card. Jones admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to an officer, according to the complaint but her agent says there was simply a misunderstanding with the charge. The 27-year-old is charged with a single count of retail theft, a misdemeanor. Jones is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 1st.
pahomepage.com
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Woman struck by car in Scranton. 27th District Special Election. Donations in...
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
abc27.com
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
pahomepage.com
Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells 'Mystery Mail'
Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells ‘Mystery Mail’. Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells 'Mystery Mail'. Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna …. Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County. Drumming up excitement for inaugural Wyoming Valley …. Drumming up excitement for inaugural Wyoming Valley Run. Winner...
WGAL
Upper Adams School District dismisses early due to threat
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Adams School District dismissed early Wednesday because of a threat. The school district posted the following message on its website:. "The Upper Adams School District received a threat this morning. Out of an abundance of caution, the school district will be dismissing school early today to maintain student safety. Biglerville High School & Upper Adams Middle School will be dismissing students at 11:00 a.m. Upper Adams Intermediate School will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. from the Zion Church in Arendtsville and Biglerville Elementary School students will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. from the Biglerville Fire Department Station. We appreciate your flexibility and understanding if buses are running a little late. Students will be dismissed using their regular departure plans. We will continue to keep our school community informed of this situation as needed."
abc27.com
Discover the top rated wing spots in Harrisburg, according to Yelp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The age-old debate of who has the best chicken wings has always been a touchy subject that tends to result in some pretty passionate arguments. To help avoid these arguments, abc27 compiled a list that includes the top ten rated places to pick up some wings in Harrisburg, according to Yelp.
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
