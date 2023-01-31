Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
Mercer County Drops LTC Contest to Princeville
A slow start doomed Mercer County (11-16, 2-7 LTC) in a 44-33 loss to Princeville (21-8, 9-0 LTC) Wednesday. The Golden Eagles trailed 28-10 at halftime and 42-17 through three quarters, before outscoring the Lady Princes 16-2 in the fourth quarter. Molly Hofmann scored 11 points for Mercer County. Destinee Harwood poured in a game-high 22 points for Princeville.
wrmj.com
Sherrard Outlasts Erie-Prophetstown in Double OT
Sherrard (14-9, 7-4 TRAC West) rallied from an early 12-0 deficit to beat Erie-Prophetstown (6-15, 2-8 TRAC West) 62-59 in double overtime. Jack Hatlestad and Carter Brown paced the Tigers with 17 points each. Holland Anderson added 10 in the win. Caleb Naftzger scored a game-high 31 points for the Panthers in the loss.
wrmj.com
Sherrard Earns Top Seed in Girls Basketball Sub-Sectional
The Illinois High School Association released seedings for the girls basketball postseason Thursday afternoon. The Sherrard Tigers (20-6, 11-1 TRAC West) are the top seed in the 2A Rockridge Sub-Sectional A. The rest of the top-four seeds are #2 Princeton, #3 Monmouth-Roseville and #4 Knoxville. The Tigers have wins over both Princeton and Monmouth-Roseville.
wrmj.com
MERCO, R-W Advance to LTC Tournament Championship
The championship game of the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament is set after Mercer County and ROWVA-Williamsfield earned wins in the semifinals Tuesday. Mercer County (19-7, 6-1 LTC) beat Knoxville (14-10, 4-3 LTC) 61-39. Owen Relander and Chase Olson each scored 21 points for the Golden Eagles in the win. ROWVA-Williamsfield...
wrmj.com
WRMJ Interview: 44 Years & 700+ Wins Later, Lessons & Love Of The Game Keep ROWVA-Williamsfield’s Bob Anderson Coming Back
WRMJ talked with longtime ROWVA-Williamsfield (19-6, 5-2 LTC) boys basketball coach Bob Anderson this week. Anderson is in his 44th year as a varsity coach. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005. Anderson earned his 700th career win last season. ROWVA-Williamsfield plays Mercer...
wrmj.com
WRMJ High School Spotlight: MERCO’s Hillman Sings Her Way To All State
WRMJ visited with Mercer County High School’s Magge Hillman this week. She along with classmate Mia Ward have earned all state choir honors from the Illinois Music Education Association.
wrmj.com
Anderson Likes New Office Location In Button Building
Local State Senator Neil Anderson happy to have his new district office in Aledo. He’s located on the second floor of the Button Building. Anderson spoke with WRMJ Thursday. Anderson resides in Andalusia and also serves as a Moline firefighter and paramedic.
