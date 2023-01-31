The Illinois High School Association released seedings for the girls basketball postseason Thursday afternoon. The Sherrard Tigers (20-6, 11-1 TRAC West) are the top seed in the 2A Rockridge Sub-Sectional A. The rest of the top-four seeds are #2 Princeton, #3 Monmouth-Roseville and #4 Knoxville. The Tigers have wins over both Princeton and Monmouth-Roseville.

SHERRARD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO