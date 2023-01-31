Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
hometownstations.com
Mayor of Spencerville arrested on a charge of pandering
SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Spencerville mayor was arrested for allegedly taping teenage girls while they were undressing. 45-year-old Phillip Briggs has been charged with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the Spencerville Police Department contacted them to assist in an investigation into a possible pandering charge. Two teenage girls were interviewed and they say that their mother's boyfriend may have been recording them while they were undressing. The deputies served two search warrants, one for a laptop and the other for a home in Spencerville. Briggs is currently in custody in the Allen County Jail.
2 Massachusetts men arrested after ISP make pot bust on I-80
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Two Massachusetts men were arrested after Indiana state troopers found about 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. A state trooper pulled over a 2020 Mercedes SUV for an unsafe lane movement around 1:15 a.m. Monday on I-80 about four miles from the Fort Wayne exit. According to Indiana State […]
wfft.com
Allen County Coroner identifies victim of Dartford Court shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting this past Saturday on Dartford Court. Fort Wayne Police responded to a home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood after 11 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting. Officers found a woman dead in...
WANE-TV
Man accused of shooting mom’s supposed killer enters plea deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fatally shooting his mom’s supposed killer in 2021 entered a plea agreement Wednesday, according to court documents. Ahmad Pearson, also known as Ahmad Thomas according to court documents, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police back in August 2021 and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Travis Jones.
Times-Bulletin
Local man threatens police
VAN WERT — On Friday, Jan. 27, Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a local man on felony charges. Riggenbach stated that deputies arrested Jamal N. Pirani, age 41, of Van Wert, for making terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Pirani toward Van Wert City Police officers. Sheriff Riggenbach stated that deputies located Pirani in his vehicle at a local business in Van Wert, where Pirani was taken into custody without incident. Pirani was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
WANE-TV
Second juvenile charged in summer shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors have charged a second teenager as an adult in connection to a summer shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead. Jalayah Brown, 16, is now facing a felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs, who medics and rescue workers found in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head one morning this past July.
963xke.com
Woman dead, man critical after Saturday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says that officers are investigating a shooting on the north side of the city that left one person dead and another in critical condition Saturday morning. FWPD officials say that they were found in a home on Dartford Court...
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies victim from southwest Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A fire broke out at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Sunday evening leaving one person dead. On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Diana Lynne Smith of Fort Wayne. The coroner determined the cause of death was smoke inhalation and...
1017thepoint.com
I-70 VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS WEST MILTON MAN
(Preble County, OH)--Details of a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning on I-70 near the state line were released later in the day Monday. It happened a mile into Ohio on the eastbound side. A New York man was in a truck pulling a trailer and pulled onto the shoulder. An SUV driven by a West Milton man then hit the back of the trailer. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed. 70 was shut down for a couple of hours.
HS coach dies after stepping on live wires following crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's death following a crash Thursday evening.
Comments / 0