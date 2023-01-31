SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Spencerville mayor was arrested for allegedly taping teenage girls while they were undressing. 45-year-old Phillip Briggs has been charged with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the Spencerville Police Department contacted them to assist in an investigation into a possible pandering charge. Two teenage girls were interviewed and they say that their mother's boyfriend may have been recording them while they were undressing. The deputies served two search warrants, one for a laptop and the other for a home in Spencerville. Briggs is currently in custody in the Allen County Jail.

SPENCERVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO