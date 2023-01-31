Franklin Elementary School in Rahway participated in the Macy’s BELIEVE campaign to support the Make A Wish Foundation. Since 2008, Macy’s and Make-A-Wish have teamed up to bring hope and joy with this letter-writing campaign. Now more than ever, as COVID-19 impacts our communities, hope is essential for waiting wish kids who are isolated and vulnerable. For every letter Macy’s receives, they will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish®, up to $1 million! Students in the Blue and Gold Club wrote over 60 cards and dropped them off at Macy’s. The students were thrilled to be able to help make some kids’ wishes come true.

RAHWAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO