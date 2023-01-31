The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO