California State

Berzerker_Raider
3d ago

thing is, single use bags aren't single use. they're great for waste bins, changing cat litter boxes, you can use them as bindings, you can use them as small tarps, dew gathering for emergencies.

Michael Jagschitz
3d ago

Well 2e got rid of the bags, because they take a long time to break down, but we replaced them with masks, that are even worse for the environment. I propose we ban the masks and bring back the bags.

Just Sayin'
3d ago

The beginning of Socialism! Meanwhile we are allowed to use plastic garbage bags, plastic straws, plastic toys, plastic vehicles, plastic everything except the convenience of bio degradable plastic bags

