A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
Bodies found in Highland Park believed to be missing rappers
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Bodies that were found in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park Thursday are believed to be three Detroit rappers who have been missing for two weeks. The mother of Armani Kelly spoke to CBS News Detroit Thursday evening and stated that she was contacted by law enforcement about the discovery. Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were found at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park. MSP has not identified the victims at this time. Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker went missing on Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference on Tuesday that all three of the men's cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing. An investigation led to the discovery of Kelly's car on Jan. 28 in Warren. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.
Update: Missing Dexter High School student found safe
UPDATE: According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Ea Kuhr has been found and is safe. No additional details have been given at this time.DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old as they believe the teen has been groomed over the internet and lured away. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, family members went to Dexter High School to pick up Ea Kuhr, but Ea had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown person. Police say they believe Ea has been groomed over the internet and lured away from their family. It is believed that Ea left of their own free will.According to police, Ea was last seen leaving Dexter High School, walking toward Shield Road wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
Teacher allegedly molested teens • HS basketball player suffers cardiac arrest • Tax package complaints
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A former teacher from Plymouth is now facing major charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of at least four children under 16 years old. Investigative sources say James Baird's victims were visually impaired and that the sex assaults took place during school vision tests.
Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled performance
The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled have been believed to be found.
Bodies of missing rappers found in vacant apartment building
HIGHLAND PARK, MI — The bodies of two missing rappers and a friend were found by the Michigan State Police Thursday night in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park. The Michigan State Police Tweeted that members of its homicide task force found “multiple victims” in an abandoned apartment...
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
18-year-old killed in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, MI -- Shots fired into a parked car Thursday evening left one man dead and at least two people wanted for his murder, police said. At about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to several calls of a possible shooting in the 800 block of N. Waterloo Street.
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a Rockwood man was killed Wednesday in a snowmobile crash where excessive speeds appear to have been a factor. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital after he crashed his snowmobile along Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich.
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
Teen allegedly stole car, crashed it into Jackson home
The car also took out the house's front porch.
13abc.com
Toledo Police Departments charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
Jackson man arrested after robbing market at knifepoint
JACKSON, MI -- A robbery at knifepoint and the police chase that followed resulted in several felony charges for a Jackson man Thursday, police said. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a robbery alarm at the PS Food Mart at 1301 S. West Avenue in Jackson.
13abc.com
Teen detained after police receive numerous Shot Spotter alerts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers detained a 15-year-old after a series of Shot Spotter alerts went off in a Toledo neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Toledo Police records, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block and the 1200 block of Waverly around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on four different Shot Spotter alerts. Police said they found three handguns in the area and detained a 15-year-old who is uncharged at this time.
Mom of teen stabbed by man she met online shares warning of how she was targeted
Asking not to be identified, the mother of the 14-year-old girl critically stabbed last week in Springfield Township is now sharing a warning about how her daughter was targeted.
