Ann Arbor, MI

CBS Detroit

Bodies found in Highland Park believed to be missing rappers

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Bodies that were found in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park Thursday are believed to be three Detroit rappers who have been missing for two weeks. The mother of Armani Kelly spoke to CBS News Detroit Thursday evening and stated that she was contacted by law enforcement about the discovery. Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were found at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park. MSP has not identified the victims at this time. Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker went missing on Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference on Tuesday that all three of the men's cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing. An investigation led to the discovery of Kelly's car on Jan. 28 in Warren. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information. 
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Update: Missing Dexter High School student found safe

UPDATE: According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Ea Kuhr has been found and is safe. No additional details have been given at this time.DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old as they believe the teen has been groomed over the internet and lured away. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, family members went to Dexter High School to pick up Ea Kuhr, but Ea had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown person. Police say they believe Ea has been groomed over the internet and lured away from their family. It is believed that Ea left of their own free will.According to police, Ea was last seen leaving Dexter High School, walking toward Shield Road wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.
DEXTER, MI
MLive

18-year-old killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, MI -- Shots fired into a parked car Thursday evening left one man dead and at least two people wanted for his murder, police said. At about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to several calls of a possible shooting in the 800 block of N. Waterloo Street.
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police Departments charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Teen detained after police receive numerous Shot Spotter alerts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers detained a 15-year-old after a series of Shot Spotter alerts went off in a Toledo neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Toledo Police records, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block and the 1200 block of Waverly around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on four different Shot Spotter alerts. Police said they found three handguns in the area and detained a 15-year-old who is uncharged at this time.
TOLEDO, OH

