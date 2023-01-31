Read full article on original website
Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
Calvin Johnson Could Reconcile with Lions Soon
The Lions could have the full support of Calvin Johnson soon.
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
Report: Broncos want Sean Payton to retain one coordinator
Payton will have the final say over his staff, but Mike Klis of 9News notes Broncos brass would like to keep Evero on for a second season as DC. The Broncos hired Evero to head up their defense last year, offered him their interim HC job after Hackett’s firing and made him one of their first interviews for the full-time position Payton just landed. It is unclear how Payton feels about keeping a holdover for such an important position, but the Broncos were clearly impressed with Evero’s first season.
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Flores spent this past... The post Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones puts Dak on notice, targets Heisman Trophy finalist QB at Senior Bowl
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t walking back his comments on drafting a quarterback in 2023 anytime soon. In fact, Jones seems to have his eye on one intriguing target in the Senior Bowl. On Thursday, Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback this...
Latest Patrick Mahomes update is exactly what Chiefs fans need
Kansas City Chiefs fans will feel even more confident in the team’s chances in Super Bowl 57 after this latest injury update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship. Entering that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes moved around just fine and was able to make plays with his legs, notably a clutch run for a first down in their final drive of the game.
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
Panthers Request Permission to Interview Jim Bob Cooter for OC Job
Carolina begins its search for an offensive coordinator.
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
NFL rumors: Could the Bengals trade one of Joe Burrow’s favorite targets?
The Cincinnati Bengals boast one of the younger rosters in the league, but just like any other NFL team, they have to contend with the possibility of losing their expensive stars. After a disappointing playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals will look to the offseason to rebuild...
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered At A Tampa Animal Shelter Throughout Football Season
In the moments after Tom Brady announced his retirement from football “for good” this week, the news was flooded with stories about NFL stats, rings, and records. But one story, told by someone who knows Brady personally, seems to have gotten overlooked amongst the passing yards and touchdowns.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
What Tommy Rees hire means for Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson QB battle at Alabama
Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will kick off their QB battle at Alabama Spring Camp with a new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, running the show. Bill O’Brien is out. Tommy Rees is in. Alabama has a new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, which means their quarterback battle can...
Aaron Rodgers rumors: Jets are absolutely going to blow this, aren’t they?
The New York Jets remain the supposed frontrunners for Aaron Rodgers, but they may be getting a little overconfident. For now, Aaron Rodgers is a member of the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers could be on the outs in Wisconsin, however, given he’s still undecided about his future. It doesn’t help...
Geno Smith looks likely to return but Seahawks could lose other big names
Geno Smith’s latest update on talks with the Seahawks sounds promising but Pete Caroll’s staff could take a big hit with assistants up for other jobs. The Seahawks made the bold move to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos last offseason, ultimately betting on Geno Smith to lead them through the 2023 season. It’s safe to say that bet paid off.
