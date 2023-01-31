ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FanSided

Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Broncos want Sean Payton to retain one coordinator

Payton will have the final say over his staff, but Mike Klis of 9News notes Broncos brass would like to keep Evero on for a second season as DC. The Broncos hired Evero to head up their defense last year, offered him their interim HC job after Hackett’s firing and made him one of their first interviews for the full-time position Payton just landed. It is unclear how Payton feels about keeping a holdover for such an important position, but the Broncos were clearly impressed with Evero’s first season.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Flores spent this past... The post Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Latest Patrick Mahomes update is exactly what Chiefs fans need

Kansas City Chiefs fans will feel even more confident in the team’s chances in Super Bowl 57 after this latest injury update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship. Entering that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes moved around just fine and was able to make plays with his legs, notably a clutch run for a first down in their final drive of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago

Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Geno Smith looks likely to return but Seahawks could lose other big names

Geno Smith’s latest update on talks with the Seahawks sounds promising but Pete Caroll’s staff could take a big hit with assistants up for other jobs. The Seahawks made the bold move to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos last offseason, ultimately betting on Geno Smith to lead them through the 2023 season. It’s safe to say that bet paid off.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

FanSided

